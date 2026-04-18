Aminé: Bio And Career Highlights

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Aminé: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Aminé

April 18, 1994

Portland, Oregon, US

32 Years Old

Aries

Who Is Aminé?

Adam Aminé Daniel is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter known for his vibrant, cheerful musical style. He consistently blends West Coast hip-hop with alternative R&B.

His breakout moment arrived with the 2016 single “Caroline,” which quickly climbed to number 11 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. The track’s playful visuals and catchy hook solidified his unique presence.

Early Life and Education

Aminé’s parents, immigrants from Eritrea and Ethiopia, settled in Portland, Oregon, where he was born and raised. His household often spoke Amharic, reflecting his rich cultural background. His mother worked at a post office, and his father was a teacher and translator.

He attended Benson Polytechnic High School and later enrolled at Portland State University to study marketing. He ultimately left college to pursue music full-time, a decision that proved successful.

Notable Relationships

Over the past decade, Adam Aminé Daniel has largely kept his romantic life private from public scrutiny. He was linked to singer Kehlani, a relationship referenced in his 2017 song “DR. WHOEVER.”

Aminé has no publicly confirmed children. He maintains a private personal life, with no current relationships widely reported or confirmed.

Career Highlights

Aminé’s career truly launched with his breakthrough single “Caroline,” which garnered immense commercial success, peaking at number 11 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and achieving 6x platinum certification. This track led to his debut studio album, Good for You, in 2017.

Beyond his vocal work, Daniel has expanded into music video directing, often helming his own visuals. He also collaborated with Kaytranada on their joint album Kaytraminé in 2023, showcasing his versatility.

Signature Quote

“If you don’t believe in yourself, I don’t think people will believe in you.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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