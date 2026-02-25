77 Funny ’90s Posts And Memes To Jog The Best Memories Of Your Childhood (New Pics)

If you’ve felt a deep longing to return to the past, when life seemed simpler, then you’re not the only one. The era before the start of the new millennium was incredibly different, and not just in terms of aesthetics and design, though those were important, too.

Today, we’re taking a trip back in time with the iconic r/90s online community. We’ve picked out some of its most relatable, funniest, and super nostalgic posts and memes to share with you, and they really make it feel like you’re back in the 1990s. Grab your rose-colored glasses and check them out below.

#1 Remember The Hunter Green Phase ?

Image source: Slow-Worry-8134

#2 Wanted To Share My Watch I Found Still Sealed For $2.00 At A Thrift Store

Image source: DjPandaFingers

#3 This Is Deep

Image source: pinkdaydreamy

The trick to nostalgia is to enjoy it in moderation. Reminiscing about the past has plenty of upsides… so long as you don’t completely shut out the present.

It can lift your spirits, empower you, make you more resilient, and remind you of your roots as well as your values. It can also be a steady source of motivation, optimism, and creativity. Moreover, through nostalgia, you can find ways to connect with others socially, and it can even help you process traumatic events.

#4 Bring Back Blockbuster

Image source: Danceking81

#5 Macaulay Culkin In Front Of The Twin Towers Filming Home Alone 2

Image source: Redeye007

#6 And We Used To Toss Them Around In Class

Image source: _loyal_one

However, if you overindulge in nostalgia, you may end up lowering the quality of your life. By shutting out what’s currently happening, you’re avoiding living in the present.

This, in turn, means that you’re missing out on various life opportunities, and your meaningful, positive relationships might suffer, too.

According to WebMD, you might find it difficult to appreciate what you currently have in life if you give in to nostalgia and focus too much on reliving your ‘glory days.’

Again, nostalgia has its upsides. But it’s also healthy to show gratitude for the present and develop a bit of optimism about the future.

#7 When There Actually Were Snow Days

Image source: Percepoop, x.com

#8 Early Christmas In The 90s

Image source: HartleyM92

#9 We Were All Burn Victims At One Point

Image source: Eyedrink

Nostalgia can be either historical or personal. Personal nostalgia focuses on you revisiting moments from your life.

Meanwhile, historical nostalgia means that you’re so dissatisfied with the present that you’re yearning for a time in the past when society was different.

In some cases, you might yearn for a time that preceded your birth. This is called anemoia.

#10 Very Accurate

Image source: Danceking81

#11 On This Day In 1993 The X-Files Premiered On Television

Image source: SweetyByHeart

#12 Nobody Knew

Image source: petalpixiecat

The issue here is that the past is often romanticized, and the incredibly aesthetic version of it you want to experience may not have existed. Or you might remember the past differently from how other people would.

As Yağmur Karakaya, PhD, assistant professor of sociology at Yale University, explained to WebMD, memory is very malleable. And so, groups of people can have different interpretive memories of the same events.

#13 Sounds Good

Image source: Danceking81

#14 Holy Grail .39 Cent Hamburger/Cheeseburger Sundays At Mcdonalds In The 90s

Image source: gbitx

#15 Gaming Setup In 1999

Image source: twinklepout

In some cases, nostalgia can help people process traumatic experiences and move on from them.

“Nostalgia, the personal kind, has been associated with very healthy aspects of well-being such as empathy, compassion, forgiveness, social connectedness, belonging … anxiety reduction, continuity of self, [and] optimism,” Krystine Batcho, PhD, a professor of psychology at Le Moyne College, told WebMD.

#16 Guess The 90s Bands

Image source: Neither-Elderberry32

#17 Wow I Feel So Old 🤣🤦‍♂️

Image source: ROCKY13573

#18 Does Anybody Remember The “Smell” Of Old Crt Television Screens?

It was a unique perfume. I can’t put it into words, it smelled…well…like electricity, I guess. Not ozone, not burning cords, just a very unique smell if you put your face close enough to the screen to feel the static electricity coming from it.
I had forgotten all about that odor. I’m reading Phillip K. Dick’s *Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?* and a line in it made the memory of that come back like a tidal wave.
Anybody else remember the smell of MTV and Space Ghost Coast-to-Coast? 😃 Later.

Image source: Reasonable-Job-8193

What’s more, nostalgia can help you maintain your emotional stability when things get tough or you get overwhelmed with negative feelings.

“Nostalgia is an excellent choice for that. Because, by definition, it is itself bittersweet. And so, it’s one of the few parts of the way our brain and our mind function that tries to blend, or put together, conflicting forces, in this case, emotions,” Batcho said.

#19 They Both Have Aged Like Fine Wine

Image source: Optimal_Friend_7318

#20 What A Movie!

Image source: Danceking81

#21 Insurance Company Wont Believe What Happened

Image source: Emotional-Leg66

The popular r/90s online group has been around for more than a decade and a half. It was first created in early 2010 as a digital space for people to share everything about the 1990s.

At the time of writing, the community boasts a jaw-dropping 683k members who feel very nostalgic about the ‘90s.

#22 Anyone Remember The Early 90s Chant Obsession?

Image source: petalpixiecat

#23 The Good Ol’ Days

Image source: glittermoody

#24 Good Times!!

Image source: ROCKY13573

One of the reasons why the r/90s subreddit has survived for so long and continues to be so active is that the content niche is very popular. Internet users love reminiscing about the past.

Another reason for the group’s longevity is that the moderators focus on quality content. Low-effort posts aren’t allowed and may even get removed. Furthermore, users are limited to at most 3 posts within a 24-hour period. This prevents people from spamming everything and anything.

#25 I Was So Jealous Of The Other Kids Who Had These

Image source: Pure-Operation2571

#26 Happy 67th Birthday To Jennifer Tilly, One Of The Most Iconic Milfs Of The 90s

Image source: SeaBassAHo-20

#27 Time Flies By So Quick Isn’t It?

Image source: SilkSpicy

On top of that, the sub prohibits AI-generated content and comments. “The ’90s offer plenty of existing material, making the use of AI-tools for creating additional content unnecessary.”

According to the mods, AI content is “often irrelevant, misleading, or failing to capture the spirit of the decade.”

#28 I’m This Old

Image source: Layxsnv

#29 Sandra Bullock In 1997

Image source: gorillaz0e

#30 Nirvana

Image source: Dazzling-Set-3519

Which of these posts and memes made you long for the past the most? Which ones did you find the funniest and most relatable, and why?

What do you personally miss the most about the 1990s or another decade? How much do you tend to give in to nostalgia?

Tell us all about it in the comments at the bottom of this list.

#31 And The Straw Tip Has A Lot Of Chews Too Xd

Image source: CuteHornyBunny

#32 Who Else When A Kid Thought Tommy Hilfiger Was High Fashion. Most Of The Stuff Is Under $100

Image source: Redeye007

#33 I Still Love American Pie After All These Years

Image source: Zealousideal_Dog3430

#34 X-Mas Morning 30 Years Ago

Image source: londonriverxoxo

#35 In 1995, I Was Officially Certified As An “Internet Power User”

Washburn University gave me this certificate at their summer computer camp. At the time, “Power User” meant:
Surviving the screech of a 28.8k modem
Negotiating with your family not to pick up the phone line
Logging into ICQ chatrooms that felt like the Wild West
Building Geocities pages with blinking GIFs and auto-playing MIDI files
30 years later, I’m still proudly holding onto this title.
What’s your most unforgettable Internet memory from the 90s?

Image source: andrewluxem

#36 90’s Legends

Image source: Moonlit-Musex

#37 Does Anyone Remember The Upside Down Visor Fad, Where Did That Start? Where Do People Even Buy Visors?

Image source: Unlucky_Arrival4175

#38 Familiar Faces Photographed By David Lachapelle 📸🎀

Image source: Dangerous_Bother_337

#39 Mom And I In The 90s. She Looked Absolutely Gorgeous

Image source: ReginaGeorge_2000s

#40 Time Flies

Image source: Electric_Arrow_

#41 Who Else Used To Watch This Show?

Image source: cabezatuck

#42 Eerie, Indiana

Image source: Chad_Jeepie_Tea

#43 Martin Scorsese’s “Goodfellas” Was Released 35 Years Ago Today On Sept 19th, 1990

Image source: Amaruq93

#44 Classic

Image source: LividPrior8468

#45 William Daniels (Mr. Feeny) Invited“Boy Meets World” Co Stars To His Property For A Reunion

Image source: dreamed2life

#46 Why Did Everybody Tuck Their Shirts In During The 90s? It’s Been Seen In 90s Footages, Sitcoms, And Pictures Like This? Why Is This?

Image source: CupcakeCloudsz

#47 Tommy Lee Jones In Under Siege (1992). Doesn’t Get Much Cooler Than This

Image source: MrSpudwinkle

#48 Amy Jo Johnson

Image source: VisitNo9605

#49 Back Then $12.07 Was A Lot!

Image source: Naughty-licious

#50 Who Had One Of These?

Image source: Tall-Cantaloupe5268

#51 Found Some Relics From The 90s In My Mom’s Makeup Drawer

Image source: d00mm00n

#52 Beakman’s World (1992)

Image source: akitemime

#53 Disney Store In Your Local Mall!

Image source: [deleted]

#54 Who Remembers Toonces The Driving Cat?

Image source: JasonMallen

#55 The Bundys!

Image source: -prettyGF-

#56 I Sang Into It LOL

Image source: xxCurvyxx

#57 What Is Your Favourite Era?

Image source: mrEnigma86

#58 Mathnet…

Image source: Sea_Peak2146

#59 Remember Doing This?

Image source: Far-Collection-391

#60 Masked Magician (97)

Image source: Sweaty-Citron-2645

#61 Happy 64th Birthday To The Talented Jim Carrey!!

Image source: ROCKY13573

#62 You’re In Grade 6 And Your Parents Gave You A Crisp $20 To Spend At The Book Fair! What Are You Getting!?

Image source: Competitive_Mix9957

#63 Kids Today Will Never Know What It’s Like To Miss My Uncle Charles, Ya’ll

Image source: Blood_And_Thunder6

#64 The Glow-Up We Never Asked For

Image source: OldSwimming4557

#65 I Still Have Nightmares From This Thing

Image source: DeanUnfiltered

#66 Denim Hats With Flowers

Image source: coffeeblossom

#67 28 Years On, He’s Still Got It. Guy Cohen, The Original “Pretty Fly” Guy

Image source: ROCKY13573

#68 Did This A Lot In The 90s

Image source: wmcd1985

#69 Who’s This Guy? It’s From 1998

Image source: HoneyDrizzless

#70 1990s Gamers vs. 2000s Gamers

Image source: Ok_Pipe6385

#71 Who Still Remember These As A Kid?

Image source: -prettyGF-

#72 Encarta Was Like Magic

Image source: TheOrangeSloth

#73 She’s All That (1999)

Image source: xanadu_80

#74 Who Remembers Realplayer?

Image source: LatteLecturer

#75 My 90s Bedroom

Image source: mustardmadman

#76 Today’s Kids Will Never Know The Original VR!!

Image source: hottie-tiny

#77 Angela Bassett And Laurence Fishburne In 1994 vs. 2026

Image source: zachoutloud123

