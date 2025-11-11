Smashing Car Windows Is Now Legal In Florida To Save Pets

The drops of sweat evaporate instantly as they hit the police car’s hood, but with your cheek pressed against the metal, ears ringing and wrists sore from too-tight handcuffs, it’s the crunching of glass underfoot that you remember during sentencing. If only someone would give you a glass of water. A radio squawks something about backup. You just wanted to help. And now this.
Are you a Florida resident? If the above story sounds familiar, then you can finally breathe easy. Effective as of August, thanks to the “Unattended Persons and Animals in Motor Vehicles” House Bill 131, you will now be able to free unattended persons or animals from a locked car.
Here’s what you need to know. Be sure to:
-first check that the vehicle is locked;
-call 911 or law enforcement before entering the vehicle or immediately after doing so;
-use no more force than is necessary to break in;
-and remain with the person or animal until first-responders arrive.
Get ready to get cracking!
More info: flsenate.gov (h/t: barkpost)
Image credits: onegreenplanet.org
Image credits: onegreenplanet.org
Image credits: unknown
Image credits: M C Morgan
See what it feels like to be inside a hot car:
Follow Us