Hey Pandas, What Does Your Handwriting Look Like? (Closed)

by

Just post your handwriting! Keep it PG please.

#1 I Said What I Said

#2 From Far Away And In Handwriting, This Is Where I Stand!

#3 My Bird Penny. Died 3rd February 2022

#4 Prayers For Ukraine

#5 My Handwriting

#6 My Handwriting!

#7 I Picked My Side, Wish I Was Healthy Enough To Go There And Fight.

#8 My Handwriting Sucks But The Message Is Clear

#9 I Love Doing Ballpoint Pen Calligraphy In My Spare Time

#10 Sending My Prayers.😕

#11 Written In The Car*

#12 Peace And Safety

#13 This Is My Neat Note Writing!

#14 Here Is My Handwriting, It Is Cursive.

#15 Pray For Ukraine

#16 It Matters

#17 Well…..here You Go!

#18 You Asked…

#19 My Writing

#20 Here’s Calligraphy…..

#21 He Probably Will

#22 Learning Spencerian Script – Beginner

#23 It Tends To Get Messier The More I Write, But Here It Is At Basically It’s Neatest

#24 I Wish My Notes For My Anatomy Class Were As Nice As All My Other Writing!

#25 Class Notes When I Started Med School. Used Calligraphy Fountain Pen Daily.

#26 Another Calligraphy Piece

#27 Don’t Give Up

#28 Peace In The Ukraine. Peace In The World.

#29 I Made This Per Special Request Of Emma Jolivet. Hope You Like It!

#30 Summary Of A Class At Med School. My Present Handwriting As A Doctor, Definitely Not As Beautiful As When I Started. And More Painful To Write Now!

#31 This Is When I’m Trying To Write Legibly

#32 Go Ukraine!

#33 Rick Rolled

#34 I Normally Write In Cursive…and I’m Also A Leftie! Written With My Fave Pen!

#35 Peace

#36 Grocery List Written On Phone With Stylus

#37 My Anxiety Packed Anatomy And Physiology Notes

#38 We Have Similar Handwriting.

#39 Go Ukraine!

#40 The Truth Hurts Sometimes :(

#41 🇺🇦

#42 Go Go Ukraine❤

#43 My Messy Writing – With The Addition Of My Baby Grabbing The Pen ☺️

Image source: source

#44 A Recipe I Jotted Down. And They Are Delicious!

#45 Pray, Pray And Repeat. ❤🙏

#46 My Handwriting!

#47 Praying For Ukraine. Stay Strong. You Can Do It!

#48 In Hopes That Peace May Reign Over Ukraine Soon….

#49 Sorry It’s Blurry

#50 My Handwriting

#51 Pray For Ukraine.

#52 Support Ukraine

#53 Some Sentences I Wrote Down For A Spanish Assignment Fairly Recently

#54 My Handwriting

#55 My Hand Writing..

#56 A Little Feminism Is Needed, I Think.

#57 As A Lefty, My Handwriging Is Normal. But You Should See My Sister’s. Also A Lefty, But Hers Is Way Neater

#58 Here You Go!

#59 Title

#60 Read It

#61 It May Be Sloppy But It’s Something.

#62 My Handwriting Is Embarrassingly Messy Right Now So Hopefully You Can Read It

#63 Not The Best Drawing, But I Meant What I Said.

#64 Tis Stuff Is Dope

#65 🇺🇦 (It’s Super Messy, Just Did It Rn)

#66 Soaping Ingredients

#67 Thsi Is What Mine Looks Like

#68 My Handwriting

#69 Random Story Lol

#70 My Handwriting Is Not Very Good Lol

#71 Pray For Ukraine. Fuck Putin (Don’t Actually We Don’t Need Another One Of Him 🙃

#72 Not Written In A Straight Line…but Fact Is Fact.

#73 All The Ways I Write:)

#74 Both My Normal Writing And My Stressed Out Writing

