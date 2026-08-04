Only Fluent English Speakers Can Ace These 16 UK Vs U.S. Vocabulary Questions

Do you really know the difference between British and American English? From ‘movie’ vs. ‘film’ to ‘solicitor’ vs. ‘lawyer’, the two varieties of English are packed with vocabulary differences that can easily catch even fluent speakers off guard. 🗣️
In this 16-question British vs. American English vocabulary quiz, you’ll test your knowledge of the most common words and expressions used on both sides of the Atlantic. Whether you’re an English learner, a native speaker, or simply a language enthusiast, these questions will challenge how well you can recognize everyday UK vs. U.S. English. 💬
Are you ready to prove you’re fluent in both versions of English? If yes, let’s get starteeeed!
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
Image credits: Polina Zimmerman
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