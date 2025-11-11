18 Of The Best Wilderness Photos From The Smithsonian’s “Wilderness Forever” Photo Contest

The Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History has unveiled an epic wildlife photography exhibit called “Wilderness Forever: 50 Years of Protecting America’s Wild Places.” The exhibit features beautiful photos that perfectly capture the gripping beauty of America’s wildest natural spaces.
The photo contest celebrates the Wilderness Act, an integral element of the U.S.A’s conservation efforts that, since its adoption in 1964, has protected more than 109 million acres of American wilderness and wildlife living there.
The exhibit was selected from more than 5,000 submissions to the photography contest from throughout the U.S. Many of the winning best photos come from the stunning mountains and tundras of Alaska, the mossy mountain forests of the Pacific Coast, and the unique sandstone formations of the South-West – all regions worth exploring!
You can see these stunning pictures live through summer 2015.
More info: smithsonian.com | wilderness50th.org | Facebook (h/t: distractify)
Red Fox, Denali National Park, Alaska
Image credits: Dee Ann Pederson
Mountain Goat Kids, Mount Evans Wilderness, Colorado
Image credits: Verdon Tomajko
White Pocket, Paria Canyon-Vermilion Cliffs, Arizona
Image credits: Richard Ansley
Brown Bear, Katmai Wilderness, Katmai National Park and Preserve, Alaska
Image credits: Robert Amuroso
Climbing the Summit Pyramid Of Sahale Mountain, Washington
Image credits: Ethan Welty
Bald Eagle, Glacier Bay Wilderness Area, Alaska
Image credits: David Bahr
Meadow of Wildflowers, Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming
Image credits: John Richter
Snowy Owl, Otis Pike Fire Island High Dune Wilderness Area, New York
Image credits: Scott Joshua Dere
Banner Peak Alpenglow, California
Image credits: Brad Goldpaint
Aurora Ridge Trail, Sol Duc Valley, Washington
Image credits: Pablo McCloud
Aurora Borealis Over Honeymoon Rock, Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, Wisconsin
Image credits: Jeff Rennicke
Alaska Range, Denali Wilderness In Alaska
Image credits: Tim Iken
Sandhill Cranes, Bosque Del Apache, New Mexico
Image credits: Diane McAllister
Snowy Meadow, Mount Hood Wilderness, Oregon
Image credits: Jarrod Castaign
Purple Sea Star, Olympic Wilderness, Washington
Image credits: Thomas Bancroft
Peak Fall Colors, Ouachita National Forest, Arkansas
Image credits: Laura Vu
American Alligator, Marjory Stoneman Douglas, Florida
Image credits: Jenna Van Kley
Sunset Paddle, Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, Minnesota
Image credits: Dawn M. La Pointe
