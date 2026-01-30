Amelia Dimoldenberg: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Amelia Dimoldenberg

January 30, 1994

London, England

32 Years Old

Aquarius

Who Is Amelia Dimoldenberg?

Amelia Dimoldenberg is a British comedian and presenter, recognized for her distinct deadpan humor and witty interviewing style. She has carved a unique niche in digital media, captivating audiences with her unconventional approach.

Her breakout moment came with the YouTube web series Chicken Shop Date, where she interviews celebrities in fried chicken restaurants. The series quickly gained a global audience, making her a prominent figure in entertainment.

Early Life and Education

Born and raised in Marylebone, London, Amelia Dimoldenberg developed an early interest in writing and creative expression. Her parents, Linda and Paul Dimoldenberg, provided a supportive household.

She attended St Marylebone School, later pursuing a Foundation Diploma in Art and Design and a BA in Fashion Communication at Central Saint Martins, where she graduated in 2017.

Notable Relationships

Amelia Dimoldenberg’s public relationships have been few, with her often playfully flirting with guests on her show. She was previously rumored to be dating British rapper Aitch.

Currently, Dimoldenberg has no publicly confirmed partner, maintaining a private stance on her personal romantic life. She has no children.

Career Highlights

Amelia Dimoldenberg’s career breakthrough came with the creation of Chicken Shop Date, her popular YouTube series launched in 2014. The show features her conducting deadpan, flirtatious interviews with celebrities in fried chicken restaurants. This unique format has garnered millions of subscribers and redefined celebrity interviews.

Her influence expanded significantly through red carpet reporting, including serving as the Oscars Social Media Ambassador and Red Carpet Correspondent. Dimoldenberg has also reported from the Brit Awards and Golden Globe Awards, cementing her presence in major entertainment events.

In 2025, she was named to Time magazine’s inaugural “TIME100 Creators” list, recognizing her as one of the most influential digital voices. She also received an honorary fellowship from Central Saint Martins in 2024.

Signature Quote

“I’m very good at being on my own and doing things on my own and living life being independent, and free, and not needing anyone apart from myself.”

