43 Hot New Releases From Amazon That You Will Wish You Heard About Sooner

#1 Clinique’s Almost Lipstick In Black Honey Is A Fab New Offering That Is A Great Day-To-Night Make-Up Essential
Review: “Amazing and moisturizing. The color is perfect and I will use this from now on.” – barbara p.
#2 This Ultra Fine Water Mister Spray Bottle Is Curly Girl Approved
Review: “Love this!! I was using a normal spray bottle for the longest and finally made the switch to the continuous mist. Game changer. So much easier to get my 2nd/3rd day wavy hair refresh using this. Size is great too, fits well in hand.” – Kristyn
#3 These Sheet Pan Dividers Are A Life Saver For Picky Eaters And Meal-Preppers
Review: “My wife loves to use these when meal prepping, or if we want to roast a small amount of veggies in the oven alongside our meat. These work very well with our Nordicware sheet pans, and we’ll likely buy these to give any of our friends hosting a housewarming party.” – Justin Barnett
#4 Turn Your Boring Birdbath Into Six Flags With This Bird Bath Fountain Pump
Review: “The birds love the bird bath pump. They will take a bath in the bird bath and also get their drink. Plus the moving action of the fountain pump helps to keep the bird bath cleaner longer, and mosquitos don’t like the moving water for laying eggs in. It’s awesome!!” – Kathy B
#5 These Under Cabinet Lights Will Ensure That You Don’t Get Left In The Dark
Review: “Our pantry has a black interior. It looks cool, but, trying to see what’s in the cabinet, especially in the back is challenging even during the day. I added these motion lights in a couple of minutes and wow…game changer! It’s so easy to see everything in the cabinet now and the lights pop on as soon as we open the door.” – Pam I Am
#6 This Indoor Fly Trap Is A Huge Improvement On The Gross Yellow Traps Of Yesteryear
Review: “i’m really satisfied with the product and it’s functionality. Despite my initial skepticism, it has exceeded my expectations with its AMAZING functionality. It’s truly effective at capturing fruit flies, exactly what I needed it for a while now. Bye-bye, fruit flies!” – Dragan Zdravkovic
#7 These Non-Slip Kitchen Rugs Are Stylish And Durable, A Winning Recipe
Review: “These are great items for your kitchen. These washable, non slip, kitchen rugs are rubber backed and will help you to keep your floor clean, dry, and prevent slips.” – thirtycarbine
#8 Try This Imethod Microblading Eyebrow Pen If You Are Afraid Of Commitment
Review: “I recently tried the Natural Brows Eyebrow Pen, and I’m happy with the results! It’s easy to use and the color looks natural on my brows.” – Brunna Stephanie
#9 We Predict An Online Stampede For These Ice Cube Trays For Stanley Cups
Review: “This ice mold works perfectly for your 40 oz tumblers. The ice stays frozen all day and your straw is able to move freely throughout the cup. The price is unbeatable. It’s very easy to clean. I would recommend this to anybody.” – Jacob Hill
#10 Keep Those Tongues And Tails Wagging With This Lick Mat For Dogs And Cats
Review: “Have some other licky mats, and these blow them away. Takes my dog 30 min to go through them with just pb and yogurt frozen. Love how they stick to the wall or floor, great for shower time since I can stick it to the wall and not have to clean peanut butter off the tile.” – A. Lee
#11 We Are In Love With The Cutting Edge Design Of This Knife Set
Review: “This knives set is really nice. The quality of the knives really surprised me because they are very sharp and expensive looking. One of the knives cut through a 10 pound salmon like butter, I also cut lettuce and some other vegetables effortlessly. The holder is unique in the design and I really like the way the knives sit inside of it.” – Nef
#12 With The Price Of Olive Oil These Days, Your Wallet Will Thank You For This Oil Sprayer
Review: “So cute! I love the frosted glass. Works well and sprays out a good amount.” – Avie Hartley
#13 This Rechargeable Neck Fan Will Be Your Summer Saviour
Review: “This fan has three settings and I’m usually on medium for my 18-mile bike rides (slowish joyrides, not pumping the pedals). It’s also adjustable for us pencil necks, which makes it very easy to aim the air right where you like it. It’s got enough length to get your chin and the front of your neck, but not so long as to be annoying on your shoulders.” – Jason Millhouse
#14 This Futuristic Beauty Device Treats Your Skin With Different Light Frequiences. Brilliant!
Review: “Definitely have seen a difference right away. Highly recommend if you want smooth youthful looking skin.” – Shauna Meyer
#15 These Solar Garden Lights Turn Your Outdoor Area Into A Fairy Wonderland
Review: “These are adorable! I have them in my flower pots and flowerbeds. They are sturdy but also have some bend so you can fan them out and arrange them. They charge even on cloudy days and last most of the night. I like the option for twinkling or solid glow. I plan on purchasing more.” – Carmen
#16 This Magnetic Dry Erase Board For The Fridge Proves That Old-School Sollutions Still Hold Up
Review: “My whiteboard needed to be replaced but I wanted something smaller and to fit on the fridge and this checked all my boxes. It comes with several so we can use them around the house, the markers are also magnetic so they don’t get lost as easy, and it erases/cleans with ease. I should get a lot of use out of these making these well worth the money.” – NOLAJane
#17 This To Do List Notepad Is Simple And Cute, Everything We Need In An Organisational Staple
Review: “I use this notebook everyday for work. And I love that it’s a spiral so I can search back through old orders if I need too. The colors are beautiful. This is my second book and I will definitely order more!” – Reagan
#18 Vacuum Sealer Machines Are Just As Fresh As Always!
Review: “Works great! Wanted something lightweight that could vacuum seal food and this does the job very quickly. Works with a variety of bag sizes. Great price, too!” – Amazon Customer
#19 This Chicken Shredder Cuts Down On Your Cooking Time!
Review: “This cuts down shredding chicken like you can’t believe. I was amazed. Definitely a must have. Cuts your shredding time in half.” – Janice Heinz
#20 Nothing Will Be Out Of Reach With This Turntable Organizer
Review: “Honestly I wasn’t sure what to expect because the price was so low. Very pleased. Sturdy and excellent size for my space.” – LT
#21 Where Were These Pimple Patches When We Were Teens?!
Review: “They’re super effective and so many of them! Will be buying them again!” – Luis
#22 If You Pup Is A Speed Gobbler, Slow Them Down With This Specialised Dog Feeder
Review: “I like that the insides are not flexible rubber but hard so that it makes it more difficult for my puppy to eat its food. She was swallowing it whole and throwing it up and now that she’s slowing down everything seems to be great!” – Kathy M. Reinertson
#23 You Might Want To Curl Up Next To Your Pup On This Cushy Dog Bed For Large Dogs
Review: “Our dog is so picky and has hip problems. He absolutely loves this bed. So plush, soft and comfortable! Easy to wash exterior cover. Great buy.” – Zoe Andrianopoulos
#24 Know Exactly What Is Going Into Your Food When You Use This Food Processor And Electric Meat Grinder
Review: “This little chopper does a great job and I have used it to chop everything from meat to onions and vegetables. It makes all my recipes so much easier and saves a lot of time. I am really pleased with the results. It is easy to clean and compact enough to store.” – Tabitha
#25 This Nyx Matte Buttermelt Bronzer Have All The Girls In A Chokehold On Tiktok
Review: “I love this bronzer! It is going viral right now, but for good reason. It’s beautiful, pigmented (but not too pigmented) and the packaging has a good weight to it. This competes against my $30 bronzers (I honestly like this one more). I would absolutely recommend trying this one, especially for the price point.” – Libby
#26 Alleviate Some Aches And Pains With This Super Comfy Large Seat Cushion
Review: “Absolutely love my new office chair cushion! It’s incredibly comfortable and provides excellent support, making those long hours at my desk much more bearable. Highly recommend!” – Rainor
#27 These Large Food Storage Containers Are Perfect If You Are A Costco Loyalty Member
Review: “Nice plastic storage bins. Useful in a variety of ways. Large capacity.” – karen
#28 Keep All The Visitors To Your Garden Happy This Summer With This Charming Hummingbird Feeder
Review: “This hummingbird feeder is really easy to assemble and the glass is really thick and durable. I like that it has anti-rust coating and it’s bee and ant proof. This feeder will replace my plastic one as it seems like it will last a while! The red hues not only attracts hummingbirds but also serves as an appealing outdoor decoration and thoughtful gift option.” – Jessie Hill
#29 Outdoor Season Is Here And You Know You Need String Lights To Get The Vibe Just Right!
Review: “The lights come with hooks making installation a lot easier. The illumination is great. They look very nice.” – Diana
#30 Reviewers Are Swearing By This Hydrogen Water Bottle For Better Tasting Water
Review: “It’s so easy to use you push the button and the different color lights start and you can watch the bubbles 🫧 start. Then 3 minutes later I get to enjoy my hydrogenated water it taste better then tap water i feel like I have more energy during the day I just love it it’s so simple and takes very little time!!!!” – Meredith
#31 This slice Solutions Brownie Pan Is Like An Ice-Tray For Your Baked Goods, Ensuring That Every Piece Is A Corner Piece!
Review: “This makes perfect brownies. I love that it already cuts them for me and that I don’t have to do anything too cool!” – Rosalie Wallace
#32 If You Are As Obsessed With Your Kitchen Aid Mixer As We Are, This Attachment Holder Will Be Your New Favorite Thing
Review: “I used it for my KitchenAid utensils to hang under my cabinet. They look much nicer. They hung easy they fit perfect I did not have to screw them into the cabinet because the double sided tape was perfect. I was happy with this product.” – Amazon Customer
#33 This Weed Puller Tool Will Have Your Garden Spick And Span In No Time
Review: “The Weed Puller Too simplifies the tedious task of weeding. Its ergonomic handle and efficient design make pulling weeds a breeze, minimizing strain on hands and back. With its sturdy construction and effective weed removal, it’s a must-have tool for maintaining a pristine garden without the hassle of bending or kneeling.” – Swat
#34 Avoid Those 3rd-Degree Steering Wheel Burns With This Handy Car Windshield Sun Shade
Review: “My car sits in the sun all day at my work so many times when I am Leaving I cannot even touch the steering wheel. This shade is the best I have ever used and very compact” – Luanne Hammond
#35 Stop Mozzies From Bugging You With These Citronella Candles
Review: “Love the tin can look for the patio! The candle itself performs as it should, refreshing citronella to keep the bugs away and make late nights that much more enjoyable.” – VibeHigher.
#36 We Know This Isn’t Revolutionary, But This Silverware Organizer Is A Much Better Fit For Standard Drawers. No More Wasted Space!
Review: “Want better organization in your kitchen…. THIS IS IT! I am relieved with what this organizer has given. I truly feel happiness every time I open the drawer. All my silverware in its rightful slot. Its big enough were I can still put plastic wrap and aluminum foil boxes on the side!” – Victoria
#37 Stop Waking Up On The Floor Thanks To This Durable Air Mattress With Extra Height
Review: “I used this last night and it was very easy to put together and use. I was able to deflate it easily and can be stored quickly also. It was good quality and the sleeping was nice. Very comfortable!” – Logan madon
#38 Get The Mood Just Right With This Ambient Floor Lamp
Review: “This lamp is really bright and great for multiple uses. I mostly use it for ambience and colors, but it can easily light up a room or area of a room like a regular lamp. It was super easy to assemble and connect. There are a lot of cool preset lighting scenes which work really well.” – Erik B
#39 Funny Story By Emily Henry Is A New Best Seller By This Popular Author
Review: “Absolutely loved this one! Emily Henry is the master of dialouge, pacing, realistic characters, and building a believable love story. This story was no exception – in fact, it was my favorite of hers yet! The love story was perfect and I absolutely loved the male MC – it’s so refreshing to read a kind, lovable, multi dementional love interest in a genre of unavailable bad boys. This read felt like a cozy blanket and so satisfying to curl up with.” – Emily
#40 This Tripod For Cell Phone & Camera Is Sturdy And Tall, Perfect For Your Holiday Selfies
Review: “I love this tripod. The 3 legs set well – totally balanced on the floor as well as on a counter or table surface. It holds the cell phone super securely – absolutely no shaking or loosening. I raised the stand to its full height (64″) to confirm the sturdiness was the same as the lower levels.” – Silver Girl
#41 We Now Know That There Are Plenty Of Insulated Stainless Steel Tumblers On The Market That Work Just As Well As The Brand Named Ones
Review: “This tumbler is one of my favorites now. It is a nice larger size and keeps the right temperature for quite awhile. It is easy to clean. I haven’t had any problems with it leaking, nor could I imagine it would with its design.” – David
#42 This Clinique Moisturizing Lotion Is A Classic And Amazon Agrees That It Remains A Hot Find
Review: “I have been using Clinque’s Dramatically Different Moisturizing lotion for a few months now and I have seen amazing results. My skin feels softer, smoother and more hydrated than ever before. I would definitely recommend this product to anyone looking for a great moisturizer.” – Isabella Branneman
#43 These Floral Embossed Bands Add A Girly Touch To Your Sporty Smart Watch
Review: “I loved the pretty spring colors of these floral Apple watch bands. And I find the lovely engraved daisies on the bands as well. The bands are a sturdy plastic and are easy to put on the watch. They also can fit snugly on the wrist and are comfortable to wear.” – M. Medberry
