My Drawings Of Hollywood’s Timeless Symbols Of Attraction (11 Pics)

My digital illustrations of some Hollywood sex symbols over the decades from the 1920s through the 1970s.

#1 “It Girl” Clara Bow, 1920s

#2 “Mother Of WiFi” Hedy Lamarr, 1940s

#3 “Lulu” Louise Brooks, 1920s

#4 “Platinum Blonde” Jean Harlow, 1930s

#5 “The Profane Angel” Carole Lombard, 1930s

#6 “Femme Fatale” Veronica Lake, 1940s

#7 “Blonde Bombshell” Marilyn Monroe, 1950s

#8 “The Princess” Audrey Hepburn, 1950/1960s

#9 “Sex Kitten” Brigitte Bardot, 1960s

#10 “Kitten” Elizabeth Taylor, 1960s

Elizabeth Taylor biografphy.

#11 “Ice Maiden” Catherine Deneuve, 1970s

