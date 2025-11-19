My Drawings Of Hollywood’s Timeless Symbols Of Attraction (11 Pics)

My digital illustrations of some Hollywood sex symbols over the decades from the 1920s through the 1970s.
#1 “It Girl” Clara Bow, 1920s
#2 “Mother Of WiFi” Hedy Lamarr, 1940s
#3 “Lulu” Louise Brooks, 1920s
#4 “Platinum Blonde” Jean Harlow, 1930s
#5 “The Profane Angel” Carole Lombard, 1930s
#6 “Femme Fatale” Veronica Lake, 1940s
#7 “Blonde Bombshell” Marilyn Monroe, 1950s
#8 “The Princess” Audrey Hepburn, 1950/1960s
#9 “Sex Kitten” Brigitte Bardot, 1960s
#10 “Kitten” Elizabeth Taylor, 1960s
Elizabeth Taylor biografphy.
#11 “Ice Maiden” Catherine Deneuve, 1970s
