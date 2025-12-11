NYT Mini Crossword Hints And Answers For 11-December-2025

The New York Times Mini Crossword may be small, but it’s designed to catch you off guard.

Unlike its full-sized cousin, the Mini forces you to think quickly. It packs a sharp mental workout into a compact 5×5 grid, ideal for short breaks.

A tiny puzzle doesn’t mean it’s always easy.

When you’re stuck on a clue, our daily hints and answers will help keep the momentum going.

Where to Play

You can play the Mini Crossword on the New York Times website, the NYT Games app, or within the Play tab of the main News app.

Past puzzles are available to Games and All Access subscribers.

When the Puzzle Drops

How It Works

Fill the grid by solving Across and Down clues. You’ll know you’ve solved it correctly when music plays and a congratulatory message appears.

There’s no streak feature like Wordle, but you can track your solve time and compete with friends on the Mini leaderboard.

Game Features and Shortcuts

Across

Painter’s protective garment

🔽 Show

“Toy Story 5” studio

🔽 Show

Your answer to “Where were you at 9 p.m. last night?,” perhaps

🔽 Show

Tennis star Rafael

🔽 Show

Solemn sound from a church bell

🔽 Show

Down

Defeat soundly, in slang

🔽 Show

Italian city with a fashion week

🔽 Show

Iron ___ (rust)

🔽 Show

Small group of conspirators

🔽 Show

Food for a baleen whale

🔽 Show

