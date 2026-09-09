90 Interesting And Uplifting Posts That Are A Much-Needed Break From Everything Going On (New Pics)

When you’re in the thick of a 9-to-5, trying to keep food on the table and laundry from overflowing out of the hamper, it’s easy to forget what it feels like to be truly amazed (amazement at how fast that hamper refills itself doesn’t count). We often get so buried in the monotony of daily life that we forget: amazing things are happening all around us, all the time.
Enter r/BeAmazed. The subreddit pulls in some 3.1 million visitors a week, all looking to find and share content that’s “amazing in a positive way.” And honestly? We could all use more of that. So we’ve rounded up some of the group’s best recent posts to share with you. Consider it your break from the doomscroll—and a reminder that there’s still plenty of amazing stuff out there worth smiling about.
#1 Marlon Brando Proving He Really Is The Godfather
Image source: AdvancedJackfruit347
#2 2 Images But Opposite Sides Of The World
Image source: sunshinemellox
#3 While The World Was Watching His Movies, Christian Bale Was Planning A Foster Care Community That Changes Lives
Image source: LethaI____
These days, the word “amazing” is used pretty generously. But being truly amazed, according to Merriam-Webster, is to feel or show “great surprise or wonder.” We might experience this sense of surprise, wonder, or admiration when we encounter something that seems extraordinary, remarkable, or beyond what our usual frame of reference has taught us to expect.
As Feelings Wheel explains, amazement can arise in response to “nature, art, human ability, an unexpected act, a discovery, a result, or a complex idea.” It can be prompted by “novelty, excellence, beauty, scale, improbability, generosity, complexity, or a sudden expansion of your expectations.” In other words, something amazing can briefly change what we think is possible—or simply draw our attention to details we hadn’t noticed before.
#4 This Prison In Indiana Lets Inmates Care For Shelter Cats
At Pendleton Correctional Facility, a maximum security prison outside Indianapolis, an unusual program has been running where inmates care for shelter cats.
Selected inmates are given the responsibility of caring for rescued cats in a dedicated space inside the facility. What sounds simple on the surface has a deeper impact inside the prison walls.
The program is designed to build routine, accountability, and empathy, giving inmates something to care for beyond themselves. Participants and staff say it helps reduce stress, ease isolation, and create genuine emotional bonds in an environment where that’s often missing.
At the same time, the cats benefit just as much, moving out of overcrowded shelters into calmer environments where they receive daily attention and socialisation, improving their chances of being adopted.
It’s a rare example of rehabilitation and animal welfare meeting in the middle, offering a second chance on both sides.
Image source: MambaMentality24x2
#5 The Type Of People We Need 🙌
Image source: MambaMentality24x2
#6 So Much Respect For This Man
Image source: sunshinemellox
But amazement isn’t necessarily a straightforwardly positive feeling. As Feelings Wheel notes, it can also be intense, uncertain, or even slightly unsettling. You might admire something while still needing more context, evidence, distance, or time to understand it. After all, feeling amazed doesn’t necessarily mean that something is exactly what it appears to be.
A strong impression and reliable information aren’t the same thing, and our sense of wonder shouldn’t automatically override our critical thinking. Depending on what we learn next, “the feeling may deepen into awe, focus on disbelief as astonishment, or shift into curiosity, excitement, confusion, concern, or another response.” Of all those possible responses, awe may be one of the most powerful.
#7 School Banned Boys From Wearing Shorts, So They Did This Instead
Image source: TheoryFruits
#8 Ali Ciftci Suffered A Catastrophic Injury While Defending His Home In Istanbul From A Burglar. Surgeons Collaborated With Bio-Engineers To Scan His Remaining Skull And 3D-Print A Custom Patient-Specific Titanium Implant
Image source: LethaI____
#9 29 Year Old Robert Carter Planned To Adopt One Child, But Chose All Five Siblings So They Could Stay Together
Image source: MambaMentality24x2
Awe, Angela Haupt writes for TIME, “is one of those emotions you recognize the instant you feel it.” Maybe it’s when you’re standing in front of a painting you’ve loved since you first learned about it in school. Maybe it’s reaching the summit of a gruelling hike to take in a view that goes on for miles. Maybe it’s viewing the Northern Lights. Or maybe, as Haupt suggests, “All you have to do is look up at a sunset, down at the veins of a leaf, or deep into your morning coffee.”
It’s a pretty appealing suggestion, if you ask me. After all, research suggests that being awestruck may be on the decline. As the South African College of Applied Psychology (SACAP) explains, “The rise of technology, longer working hours and our indoor lifestyles have all lead [sic] to a sharp decline in mind-blowing experiences for both children and adults.”
#10 Boy Was Bullied For Wearing Homemade University Of Tennessee T Shirt, So They Made It Their Own Official Design
In 2019, an elementary school student in Altamonte Springs, Florida wanted to take part in “College Colors Day” and support his favorite team, the University of Tennessee Volunteers. Since he didn’t own any official merch, he hand drew the “U.T.” logo on a piece of paper and pinned it to a plain orange shirt.
His teacher, Laura Snyder, said he was excited to show it off that morning, but by lunchtime some classmates mocked the homemade design, leaving him heartbroken and in tears.
Wanting to cheer him up, Snyder shared the story online hoping someone connected to the university might send him a small gift. Instead, the story went viral. Thousands of Tennessee fans rallied behind the student, and the university responded by sending him a huge box of official gear.
Then they went even further.
The University of Tennessee turned the boy’s exact hand drawn design into an official t shirt sold by the school, with proceeds supporting anti bullying efforts. Demand became so massive that the university’s online store reportedly crashed from the flood of orders.
What started as a moment of bullying turned into a story celebrated across the country, with thousands of people proudly wearing the young fan’s design.
Image source: MambaMentality24x2
#11 A High School Junior From Warrenton, Virginia Who Built A Water Filter In Her Garage That Strips Out 95.5% Of Microplastics From Drinking Water
Image source: GeneraI_
#12 A 7-Year-Old Boy Who Was Bullied For His Different Coloured Eye And Cleft Lip Adopts A Cat With The Same Conditions
Image source: dairymilk_silk
And there may be good reason to seek out more of those experiences. As Susan Krauss Whitbourne, PhD, ABPP, writes for Psychology Today, “Being in awe, as rare as this might seem, could be an important contributor to your sense of well-being,” adding that “A dose of awe might be just what some people might need to overcome feelings of being in the doldrums, burned out, or frustrated with the direction of their life.”
And it seems awe may have benefits beyond simply lifting our spirits. Researchers have increasingly linked the emotion with effects on our mental health, relationships, and physical well-being, including less stress and loneliness and greater feelings of generosity and connection.
#13 He Wants To See His Picture
Image source: Ketty_saraah
#14 Peak Dedication
Image source: AccomplishedWatch834
#15 An 85 Year Old Lady Uses A Marionette Of Herself To Feed Squirrels In The Park
Image source: dairymilk_silk
Tricia Goss, writing for National Geographic, cites several studies suggesting that awe “doesn’t just change how we feel; it changes how our bodies work.” So while a moment of awe might only last a few seconds, its effects may linger considerably longer. And the potential benefits are surprisingly wide-ranging.
Some studies have linked experiencing awe with lower levels of cortisol and inflammation, while brain scans suggest it can quiet activity associated with self-focused thinking and rumination. Spending time in awe-inspiring natural settings may also reduce activity in areas of the brain involved in the stress response.
Perhaps most intriguingly, Goss writes, “Even our sense of time bends under awe.” It might feel more expansive, potentially leaving us less impatient, more generous, and more satisfied with life.
#16 Photos Of Earth Taken By NASA 50 Years Apart. Apollo 17 (1972) vs. Artemis II (2026)
Image source: VastCoconut2609
#17 Giraffe Visits A Terminal Ill Patient During “Last Wish “ Event In A Dutch Zoo
Image source: Kaos2018
#18 Respect For This Young Man
Image source: jmike1256
This is where it’s worth remembering that awe isn’t only found in grand, once-in-a-lifetime moments. Haupt cites psychologist Dacher Keltner, author of Awe: The New Science of Everyday Wonder and How It Can Transform Your Life, who explains that it can come from nature, music, art, human achievement, or acts of extraordinary kindness—but it can also hide in plain sight, “in moments so ordinary they’re easy to miss: the way sunlight filters through trees, the rustle of leaves in the wind, the intricate geometry of a snowflake.”
#19 Gary Sinise, Known For His Role As Lieutenant Dan In Forrest Gump, Has Raised Over $400 Million To Support Wounded Veterans
Image source: No-Marsupial-4050
#20 Amazing Leather From Cacti!
Image source: Scary-Beautiful6527
#21 The Dog On The Left Is Award Winning Showdog Named Arnie An Akc French Bulldog. The Dog On The Right Is Flint, Bred In The Netherlands By Hawbucks French Bulldogs – A Breeder Trying To Establish A New, Healthier Template For French Bulldogs
Image source: utopiaofpast
“You don’t need to go to Burning Man,” Keltner says. You can practice awe in little ways—listening to music, taking in the sky, or pausing to really look into another person’s eyes. In fact, Haupt notes that the person who reported the most awe in one study “wasn’t trekking through Patagonia or chasing eclipses. They were standing in their kitchen, watching milk swirl through a cup of coffee.”
And, as Haupt points out, “screens count, too.” In fact, researchers regularly use short videos to induce awe in laboratory studies, with footage of nature and extraordinary human achievement shown to elicit the feeling.
So perhaps you don’t need to go anywhere special to find a little wonder. Sometimes, you just need to slow down and pay attention—or, perhaps, stumble across something amazing while scrolling.
#22 He’s Suing Hard
Image source: Kaos2018
#23 David Attenborough Spent Over 70 Years Teaching Humanity About Earth — And Recently Turned 100
Image source: DiluteSeaBag
#24 Brazil’s Courts Have Ruled That Dogs And Cats Are Legally Recognized As Sentient Beings, Not Property. The Decision Strengthens Penalties For Mistreatment And Cruelty, Acknowledging That Companion Animals Can Feel Pain And Suffering
Image source: MobileAerie9918
#25 Perfect Use Of A Billionaire
Image source: Kaos2018
#26 Cat Videos Have Been Dominating Ever Since
Image source: Sioramoonkit
#27 Her Name Was Oseola Mccarty. People Like This Should Always Be Celebrated
Image source: ctrl_alt_hate
#28 A Historic Medical Breakthrough A Life Changed And Hope Restored
Image source: CoutureConfidant
#29 A Mexican Company Makes Plastic Cutlery And Straws From Avocado Seeds That Completely Biodegrade In 240 Days
Image source: FloraCraving
#30 Legend 🫡
Image source: Ulivae
#31 🫡
Image source: AccomplishedWatch834
#32 These Cops Didn’t Just Respond To The Scene… They Responded To The Kitchen Sink Too
Image source: jmike1256
#33 This Is What Happens When Countries Fight Nicely
Image source: runemarrow
#34 A Pacific Wren Surfing On A Leaf
Image source: Necessary-Win-8730
#35 Bokty Mountain Looks Like Something From Another Planet
Image source: MambaMentality24x2
#36 Unique And Beautiful
Image source: Soloflow786
#37 He Is Just A Baby
Image source: coffeeischefskiss
#38 Golden Bridge, Vietnam
Image source: No-Marsupial-4050
#39 Beautiful Family
Image source: No-Marsupial-4050
#40 Saving Little Animals
Image source: No-Marsupial-4050
#41 After 3 Years Of Waiting, Precise Planning, And Perfect Timing, Leonardo Sens Captured This Once In A Lifetime Shot
Image source: Remarkable-Office944
#42 Santiago, Chile After Rare Snowfall
Image source: Ashish_ank
#43 Teen, 14, Diagnosed With Rare Cancer, Used His Single Make-A-Wish Gift Not For Himself But Others In His Community
Image source: Ubiquitous2007
#44 CEO Rehired
Image source: jmike1256
#45 A Photographer Captured A Family Of Owls And Accidentally Ended Up With The Perfect Cover For A Music Album
Image source: MrCattitude_
#46 Spanish Women Replaced Plastic Covers With Giant Crochet Artworks
Image source: Bo Saldaña, Bo Saldaña
#47 Penguins On A “Blue Iceberg” Caused By Thousands Of Years Of Compression
Image source: Icehxart
#48 The World’s Strangest Married Couple
Jeanie and Al Tomaini were called “The World’s Strangest Married Couple” because they looked completely different from one another. They worked in circus sideshows during the mid-1900s and used this nickname to attract crowds.
Here is what made them so unique:
A Huge Height Difference…
Al the Giant: Al had a medical condition that made him grow incredibly tall. He was over 7 feet 4 inches tall and weighed more than 350 pounds.
Jeanie the Half-Girl: Jeanie was born without legs due to a rare condition. She was only 2 feet 6 inches tall, but she was incredibly strong and learned to walk easily on her hands.
When they stood next to each other, Al was about 5 feet taller than Jeanie.
A Great Love Story…
Even though circus banners called them “strange,” they had a very normal, loving marriage.
They met while working at a fair in 1936, fell in love, and got married. Eventually, they got tired of traveling with the circus and moved to a small town in Florida called Gibsonton.
In their town, they became well-liked and famous leaders. They adopted two daughters and ran a popular business together that included a restaurant and a fishing lodge. Al even became the town’s volunteer fire chief, and Jeanie worked as the local postmaster.
They might have looked unusual to the public, but they built a happy, regular life together.
Image source: Prashantt1
#49 Im Amazed, You Should Be Too
Image source: AgrasaN
#50 Cute Isn’t It
Image source: optimusprim007
#51 Reminder How Important Helmets Are
Image source: Kaos2018
#52 Three Deer Used Californias First Wildlife Bridge 15 Hours After Construction Crews Left / W California
Image source: Live_Rock9963
#53 View Of The Monterrey Stadium In Mexico
Image source: Cafa20
#54 Dog Turned 15, So Her Family Decided To Throw Her A Quinceañera To Celebrate
Image source: sajjad_khan212
#55 Somewhere In The Balkan
Image source: No-Marsupial-4050
#56 Trogir, Croatia
Image source: No-Marsupial-4050
#57 What A Wonderful World
Image source: No-Marsupial-4050
#58 Marble Caves In Patagonia, Chile 🇨🇱
Image source: No-Marsupial-4050
#59 My Oil Painting About Childhood And Big Aspirations (Me For Scale)
Image source: Margarita_Lemann
#60 Moon From Artemis II
Image source: NakedAggression
#61 Astronaut Charles Duke Left A Photo Of His Family On The Moon During A Trip There In 1972
Image source: cliffmintbreezy
#62 Father Turns His Son’s Drawings Into Anime Characters
Image source: Remarkable-Office944
#63 Did U Know Her?
Image source: sugarseme
#64 Meet Douglas Bent Hegdal
Image source: Kaos2018
#65 Gob Bless Him
The image describes the life of Sergio Gutiérrez Benítez, better known by his wrestling name, Fray Tormenta (Friar Storm).
For 23 years, from 1977 to 2000, he led a double life as a Catholic priest by day and a masked lucha libre wrestler by night to fund an orphanage he founded in Texcoco, Mexico.
The Orphanage: Named La Casa Hogar de los Cachorros de Fray Tormenta (“The Home of Fray Tormenta’s Puppies”), it has supported more than 2,000 children over the decades.
Wrestling Success: He wrestled in a signature red and yellow mask, keeping his identity secret for years to avoid church scandal. He estimated his total ring earnings supported roughly 2,500 children.
Cultural Legacy: His life was the primary inspiration for the 2006 Jack Black film Nacho Libre and influenced characters in video games like King from Tekken.
Image source: No-Marsupial-4050
#66 The Couple’s Gene Didn’t Even Stand A Chance😭
Image source: thatmishra
#67 A Photo Of A Bengal Tiger Charging Photographed By Anuj Kumar Rawla
Image source: Soloflow786
#68 This Absolute Unit Of An Eagle
Image source: MrCattitude_
#69 Chicago Skyline Visible From Nearly 50 Miles Away In Indiana Dunes Sunset
Image source: Positive_Actuary_282
#70 Black Bengal Cats Exist
Image source: Soloflow786
#71 The Oldest Hotel In The World Is The Nishiyama Onsen Keiunkan In Japan And Has Been In Business Since 705ad. The Crazy Thing Is That It’s Still A Family Business. For 52 Generations
Image source: IcyAsiaan
#72 This Is What Renndølsetra, Norway Looks Like
Image source: MrCattitude_
#73 If You Haven’t Seen One, May I Introduce The Beauty, The Nicobar Pigeon. Also The Closest Living Relative Of The Extinct Dodo
Image source: Snoolupapa
#74 Jim Carrey And Eddie Murphy Take A Photo When They Bump Into Each Other While Filming Different Movies On The Same Set Back In 2000
Image source: Kaos2018
#75 👏👏
Image source: GeneraI_
#76 The Sharp Dividing Line Between A Lush Forest And The White Sand Dunes Of Lençóis Maranhenses, Brazil
Image source: MrCattitude_
#77 A “Kudu” With Its Unique Beauty
Image source: No-Marsupial-4050
#78 Dad And Son, 29 Years Later
Image source: GeneraI_
#79 The Only Eucalyptus Species Naturally Found In The Northern Hemisphere
Image source: GeneraI_
#80 Dad’s Genes Didn’t Even Try!
Image source: jmike1256
#81 This Is The Tiniest Anteater In The World
Image source: MambaMentality24x2
#82 More Power To You Man
Image source: optimusprim007
#83 A Girl Gained Widespread Attention For Respecting Her Classmates’ Privacy By Placing Stickers On All Of Them Before Posting Her Graduation Photo
Image source: jkitty_1960
#84 One Of The Wildest Moments In Aviation History
Image source: GlitteringHotel8383
#85 Teacher Carried A Paralyzed Student On His Back For An Entire Field Trip So She Could Experience Every Moment Alongside Her Classmates
Image source: MambaMentality24x2
#86 Steve Gunther Recently Celebrated The 20th Birthday Of His Beloved Cat, Dublin. Reaching 20 Years Of Age Is A Rare Milestone For Cats And Is Often Compared To A Human Living Beyond 95 Years
Image source: Fancy_bratt
#87 Italian Police Drove A Lamborghini 500km In Just 2 Hours To Deliver A Donor Kidney
Image source: GlitteringHotel8383
#88 Best Revival Story 🤝
Image source: AccomplishedWatch834
#89 This Tiny Sea Slug Is Called The Leaf Sheep, And It Can Steal Energy From The Sun Like A Plant
Image source: Aggravating-Hurry313
#90 France Enacts Landmark Restitution Law
Image source: GlitteringHotel8383
Follow Us