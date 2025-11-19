I Am Discovering Midnight Express Prison—47 Years Later

I’m Dimitri Bourriau, a professional photographer from Paris, traveling the world in search of forgotten places frozen in time.
In this new photo series, I step inside the legendary prison that served as the backdrop for the cult film Midnight Express. 47 years later, nothing has changed—the walls still whisper stories of the past, blending history and cinema.
Despite being set in Turkey, Midnight Express was entirely filmed in Malta due to Turkey’s refusal to host the production. However, a few scenes shot in Istanbul beforehand were later included in the final cut.
Join me on this journey through time.
More info: jahzdesign.com | Instagram | Facebook
Fort St Elmo, Malta
