This Online Group Is All About Appreciating Woodworking Skills, And Here Are Their 50 Best Posts

Some people think that woodworking is a dying art that belongs to the forgotten bunch of crafts that we, humans, don’t find any place for in our hectic lives. But this is not entirely true.
These days, when we live in houses built as quickly as possible with as few extra details as there can be, wood is somewhat of a premium material which is long-lasting and has that genuine value. And you can do wonders with it!
Just take a look at the fan-favorite subreddit “Woodworking,” which is basically an online collection of the most intricate, creative, and breathtaking examples of things you can do with wood.
Created twelve years ago, it’s now a home to a whopping 2.7 million members who share mad woodwork skills crafted in furniture, household items, and anything, really.
#1 After 8 Months Of Hard Work I Can Finally Call It Done! Over 1600 Hrs Of Work Into One Staircase
Image source: MauiMakes
#2 I Just Turned 20 And Have Been Doing Woodwork For About A Year Now. Just Finished This Cherry Desk With Blackened Legs
Image source: GreenBeanLambTagine
#3 Made This To Replace The Stupid Lazy Susan Cabinet. Yay Or Nay?
Image source: reddit.com
#4 Maiden Voyage Of My First Cedar Strip Canoe! No Kit, No Plans, No Staples
Image source: flyingrobotgirl
#5 Melting Wood Effect Im Working On. Still Needs Some Sandpaper Love But Very Pleased With My First Attempt
Image source: papertomm
#6 Vlad The Builder: Third Project. We Went For The Classic Picture Frame To Work On The 45s On The Mitre Box. He Got To Help Me Set Up The Router Table, But Dad Had To Lend A Hand On That Cut. He Also Tried Out The Brad Nailer And Glue (March,2018)
Image source: WendellBerrymore
#7 Some Of You Asked
Image source: sl7ven_de
#8 My 14 Year Old Daughter Made This In Shop Class And I Couldn’t Be More Proud!
Image source: Deathbysnusnubooboo
#9 ‘splitting From The Norm’. A 16-Year Old From A Local School Has Made An Insanely Awesome Piece
Image source: ToxicSneak
#10 Heard There Was A Plywood Challenge So Here Is My Plywood Rocker For Consideration.
Image source: smurtle-the-turtle
#11 I Keep Seeing All Your Quarantine Projects, So I Thought I Might Share Mine Here Too
Image source: artnovation
#12 9′ Hollow Wooden Longboard
Image source: kokomosurfco
#13 Chessboard With A Twist I Made For My Sister And Her Family
Image source: PonderSquirrel
#14 I Carved And Gifted The “Terminator Pipe” To Arnold Birthday And He Sent Me A Photo
Image source: RadonLab
#15 I Made A Squirrel Bar
Image source: thompsonwoodworks
#16 Definitely The Biggest Project I’ve Ever Done. Solid Oak Through And Through, All Locally Sourced In The Scottish Highlands
Image source: are_you_the_farmer
#17 Scrollsawn Project With All Natural Woods (No Stains Or Dyes). Prince John And Hiss From Robin Hood. Oodalally!
Image source: woodland_porpoise
#18 Carved From Salvaged Barn Wood As A Gift For My Friend Who’s Pug Recently Passed
Image source: tyus
#19 First Try At This Japanese Wizardry
Image source: vaskosotirov
#20 A Bunk Bed I Built For My Daughter’s 5th Birthday
Image source: Foolishcoyote
#21 Here Is A Prototype Table We Are Making Using The Original Golden Gate Bridge Suspender Ropes And Claro-Walnut Top. Both Are Over 80 Years Old!
Image source: grammywelder
#22 I Carved This Gandalf Pipe Out Of Briar Wood
Image source: RadonLab
#23 Wife Wanted A Dr Seuss Themed Nursery So I Built A Dr Seuss Bookshelf
Image source: ekjohns1
#24 So I Finished This Chair A Few Days Ago
Image source: ActualVPD
#25 I Carved A Wooden Octopus Who Looks Like He’s Scared Of Swimming
Image source: seanpt3009
#26 Really Happy With The Way This Live Edge Elm Table Turned Out As You Can See On My Face
Image source: L0114R
#27 Archway A Coworker And I Trimmed Out Recently. Painted Picture At The End
Image source: ZamDamn
#28 My First Woodworking Project. A Fire Rack To Display All Of My Hot Sauces!
Image source: TylerWelsch
#29 This Will Go Down As One Of The Coolest Builds I’ve Ever Done. Wine Barrel Wine Cellar
Image source: Dangnamit
#30 My Mom Died From Cancer, But Before She Passed She Asked Me To Make Her Urn. We Would Jokingly Refer To It As Her Death Box. She Was A Strong Woman
Image source: undrqualified
#31 Made A Coffee Table. I Think The Proportions Are Perfect
Image source: TC1671
#32 End Grain Cutting Board Made From 157 Pieces Of Black Walnut, Birdseye Maple, And Padauk
Image source: Chirurgo
#33 Girlfriend Wanted A ‘My Secret Wood’ Ring, So 10 Failed Rings Later, I Made One Just How I Pictured It
Image source: reddit.com
#34 First Attempts At LEGO Men. My Lab Is Showing Off Her Latest Creation Too
Image source: jpbronco
#35 My 14-Year Old Son Built This Coffee Table For His Sister And Her Boyfriend As A Christmas Gift. It Measures 28” X 42” And Is Made Of Red Oak With Red Oak Stain And Polyurethane Finish
Image source: TexasKolache
#36 Who Told My Wife That I Could Make A Hand-Carved Solid Maple Dresser Before The Baby Came?!? I Did It, But Wow That Was More Work Than I Thought It Would Be
Image source: topninja1
#37 I Made Three Colorful Sharks In Wood With Epoxy Resin, Matte Finish
Image source: woody_wood_carver
#38 Walnut And Oak Bunk Beds
Image source: CasperFatone
#39 A Rare Look At The Hobbit As A Minimalist Movie Poster Made From 8 Different Woods. I’m Going On An Adventure!
Image source: woodland_porpoise
#40 Library I Did. There Are Many Leather Bound Books, And It Smells Of Rich Mahogany
Image source: headyorganics
#41 Finally Got Around To Finishing My First Real Desk, I’m Super Proud
Image source: finnaginagain
#42 Dresser I Made
Image source: in_stagraham
#43 Boat I Made In My Garage. Plans Are From Glen-L Boat Plans. This Is The “Squirt” 10 Footer. Took Me 2 Years To Make. I Had A Blast Making It
Image source: bmd112
#44 I Made An Inexpensive Desk
Image source: Existing-Load
#45 My Attempt At The Mountain Napkin Holder. It’s A Nice Project To Use Up Some Scraps
Image source: Estragon94
#46 I Made A Walnut Coffee Bar
Image source: el_dpalablo
#47 I Made A 600 LED Programmable Infinity Mirror Coffee Table!
Image source: Procupine
#48 1yr Later, Finally Finished My First Table
Image source: Hdj1500
#49 Rocket By Me
Image source: Mattallday
#50 Tried My Hand At Woodworking And Made Some Dining Table Benches
Image source: _nikknack_
