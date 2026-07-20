34 Stunning Shots From HIPA’s “Photo Of The Day” That Capture The Beauty Of Our World

Every year, the Hamdan International Photography Award (HIPA) brings together some of the world’s best photographers, celebrating breathtaking images that tell meaningful stories and inspire people across the globe. The competition has become one of the most prestigious photography awards, recognizing outstanding work across a variety of themes, including nature, wildlife, culture, people, and environmental sustainability.
Beyond its annual competition, HIPA also keeps photography enthusiasts inspired throughout the year by sharing a “Photo of the Day” on its official social media channels. These carefully selected images showcase extraordinary moments, highlighting both artistic excellence and the incredible diversity of life on our planet.
For this post, we’re stepping away from the annual competition itself to celebrate another wonderful part of HIPA’s community. Scroll down to enjoy a selection of these breathtaking images and discover the incredible moments captured by talented photographers from around the world.
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#1 Aqua Power By Arif Hidayah
In Bandung, West Java, firefighters slip while battling a massive blaze, the high-pressure water turning against them for a mere second. As the hose sprays wildly against the smoky backdrop, we are reminded of the dangers faced by first responders who must battle the elements in all their shapes and forms. Likewise, the power of water can also transform it from an ally to a treacherous hazard in the heat of the moment.
Image source: HIPA
#2 Life Against Life By Tantoyensen
A crocodile grips a monitor lizard in its jaws beside a river. The predator’s strength and teeth are clearly visible, while the lizard struggles with limbs outstretched. Such encounters are rare but occur where territories and food sources overlap. The image records a brief and intense moment of predation, reflecting the demands of survival and the balance between species in a shared environment.
Image source: HIPA
#3 Ramnami Elder By Abhijeet Kumar Banerjee
An elder woman of the Ramnami community bears sacred tattoos of the name Ram across her body, reflecting a tradition shaped by faith and resilience. Denied access to temples because of caste discrimination, the community carried their devotion through these inscriptions, transforming identity into a symbol of dignity and equality. Her calm expression and marked skin preserve a living cultural practice passed through generations, captured in natural light with quiet honesty.
Image source: HIPA
#4 Show Of Force By Esengul Alici
This equestrian performance demonstrates traditional mounted skills rooted in historical warrior training. Known as watermelon breaking, the event combines balance, coordination and precision as riders strike targets while controlling their horses at speed. Inspired by martial practices such as mounted archery and spear throwing, these displays preserve cultural heritage through movement, discipline and spectacle, offering both entertainment and a connection to traditional horsemanship.
Image source: HIPA
#5 Cotton Lady By Ashraf Mohamed Abdullatif
A rural woman stands in a cotton field, holding freshly gathered cotton as she raises her hands towards the sky. Surrounded by blooming cotton plants under a clear blue sky, she appears within a landscape shaped by seasonal harvest and agricultural work. Her traditional attire reflects local cultural heritage, while the scene captures the rhythms of rural farming life. The image presents a moment from agricultural labour and the environment in which cotton is cultivated and collected.
Image source: HIPA
#6 Angelo By Sandra Hoyn
Angelo, a 14-year-old male orangutan, waits for medical examination at the Sumatran Orangutan Conservation Program in North Sumatra, Indonesia. He was rescued from a palm oil plantation where he had been shot with metal pellets. The centre cares for and rehabilitates orangutans, preparing them for reintroduction to the wild. Indonesia leads global palm oil production, often linked to large-scale deforestation. Habitat loss from plantations and forest fires has pushed orangutans toward extinction, making conservation efforts essential for their survival.
Image source: HIPA
#7 Hero Without Borders By Fahad Aloudah
In a narrow pathway between barbed wire fences at the Zaatari refugee camp in northern Jordan, a Syrian child (born into the camp) playfully runs with a red Superman cape trailing behind him. The bright fabric of the cape contrasts the stark, fenced setting, transforming the harsh exile into a space of imagination. The red cape is more than just fabric; it is a symbol that even in the toughest of circumstances – super heroes can be born.
Image source: HIPA
#8 Power In Hope By Antonio Aragon Renuncio
In Bonoua, Ivory Coast, 8-year-old Ivan dances happily in his wheelchair, awaiting a new orthosis to ease his everyday life. Local children with disabilities are at high risk of abandonment as well as physical, emotional and sexual abuse. In some instances, their communities believe that their disabilities are a divine punishment or the result of their parents’ sins. The Don Orione Centre in Bonoua, affords children like Ivan the chance to learn to be independent and manage their own lives and affairs. The centre not only offers care, but the chance for the children to live new lives that are filled with power, peace and hope.
Image source: HIPA
#9 Circle Of Fire By Ekrem Kalkan
During the major wildfire in Çanakkale, Türkiye, flames spread across forests and farmland for three days before the fire was brought under control. More than 4,000 hectares of land were burned as helicopters, aircraft and emergency crews worked to contain the blaze. In this image, a lone helicopter moves above a burning ridge beneath a sky filled with smoke and fire. The scene reflects both the scale of environmental destruction and the growing impact of climate-related disasters.
Image source: HIPA
#10 Preparing The Nets By Pranab Basak
A fisherman checks a large blue nylon net before heading out to sea. Modern fishing nets are commonly made from strong synthetic fibres such as nylon, valued for their durability, flexibility and resistance to heavy loads. These materials help maintain the net’s shape while improving fishing efficiency during long trips. With proper care, nylon nets can last for several years in harsh marine conditions. The photograph highlights the careful preparation and skilled labour that support daily life in coastal fishing communities.
Image source: HIPA
#11 Traditional Baijiu Brewing By Qiuhua Hou
At the Zhangshu Site Distillery in China, traditional methods continue alongside modern Baijiu production. Inside one of the historic brewing workshops, workers carry out labour intensive tasks using techniques passed down through generations. In this photograph, a worker pulls a trailer loaded with base liquor towards a fermentation cave within the distillery. The scene reflects the physical effort, discipline and craftsmanship involved in preserving traditional Chinese brewing practices in a rapidly modernising industry.
Image source: HIPA
#12 Among The Leaves By Dikky Oesin
The glass frog is a tiny, nearly transparent amphibian, blending seamlessly into its leafy rainforest surroundings. Perched on the underside of broad leaves, it uses its unique transparency as natural camouflage against predators. Despite its delicate appearance, the species thrives in shaded, humid environments, quietly inhabiting the greenery as a subtle, hidden gem of the rainforest.
Image source: HIPA
#13 Don’t Play With Food By Alessandro Beconi
A serval hunts in the tall grasses of Tanzania, moving with precision and patience. Using its large ears to detect hidden prey, the small feline stalks rodents with remarkable stealth. A fleeting, dramatic face-to-face encounter between predator and prey is captured, highlighting the serval’s agility, focus, and instinctive skill within its natural savannah habitat.
Image source: HIPA
#14 After A Fight With A Big Fish By Tsutomu Kikuchi
In Ishikari Bay, Hokkaido, an osprey rises from the sea carrying a large dace after a difficult hunt. Found along the coast from spring to autumn, the bird is known for its precision and strength while fishing. Moments after catching its prey, the osprey was pursued by seagulls attempting to steal the fish before finally escaping. The image captures a rare encounter that reflects both the struggle and resilience of wildlife in motion.
Image source: HIPA
#15 Born To Recycle, Bound To Survive By Happy Mukherjee
In a village in West Bengal, a young boy collects discarded plastic bottles beneath the harsh sun. Surrounded by waste, he searches for recyclable material that can be exchanged for a small income and daily food. The image reflects the intersection of poverty, child labour and pollution, where survival depends on the value of what others throw away. His expression and surroundings reveal both hardship and resilience within an often unseen reality.
Image source: HIPA
#16 Pheasant By Dileep Sasidharan Sobhanakumari
A close-up of a pheasant reveals a striking heart-shaped patch of scarlet skin encircling its eye. The rich red texture contrasts dramatically with the bird’s dark feathers and luminous eye, drawing attention to this captivating detail. The heart shape, which subtly changes with the bird’s movements, is a reminder of the hidden beauty often missed in nature’s intricate designs. With a shift in perspective, even the most familiar creatures reveal new, extraordinary wonders.
Image source: HIPA
#17 Let’s Take A Ride By Sk Yunus Ali
After a night of heavy rain, the fields near my home came alive with the deep, rhythmic calls of bullfrogs. Drawn by the sound, I grabbed my Canon 7D Mark II and rushed out, hoping to capture a unique moment – frogs leaping mid-mating. It wasn’t easy. They were fast, the focus was tricky and I ended up taking nearly a thousand shots. My camera eventually soaked in the moisture, started to malfunction and sadly shut down before I could get the exact frame I envisioned – a frontal shot of their jump. Still, this image stands out as one of my favourites. It may not be the perfect shot I was chasing, but it holds a special place because of the effort, the moment and the magic of that rainy morning.
Image source: HIPA
#18 Power Bite By Yu Shi
Chile’s Torres Del Paine is famous for its stunning landscapes, but it’s also home to a fierce predator – the puma. These majestic creatures primarily feed on guanacos. However, the hunting success rate for pumas is not very high, especially for female pumas, who rely on the abundance of guanacos in the region for their survival. A female puma is observed stalking a guanaco, her cubs trailing nearby. She leaps, nearly biting its neck, but the guanaco miraculously flees.
Image source: HIPA
#19 Maternal Stride By Wong Yen Sin
In Maasai Mara, a lioness strides through golden grass, her newborn cub gently clasped in her jaws. The cub’s tiny form sways, its eyes barely open, as its mother moves toward a hidden den. With a steady gaze, the lioness scans the savannah, her paws treading softly on the earth, driven by the singular aim of keeping her cub alive. Her maternal instincts, honed through generations of survival, embody a delicate balance of fierce protection and unwavering care.
Image source: HIPA
#20 The Watcher By MD Sazid Rezwan
An owl emerges from a tree hollow, its piercing yellow eye watching its surroundings with authority. As masters of camouflage and stealth, owls have long been quiet yet commanding forces of the wild. They blend in with their ancient surroundings to ensure they remain safe and that all within the forest is observed by their watchful presence.
Image source: HIPA
#21 Celebration By Abdulhamid Hosbas
In September 2024, in Istanbul at RAMS Park, Galatasaray S.K. faced PAOK FC in the UEFA Europa League. Yunus Akgün scored a decisive second half goal and celebrated with a high jump before the corner flag, joined by teammates. The match ended 3-1, marking a strong start to the campaign. The moment reflected the energy of a 55,000 strong crowd and the contrast between celebration and defeat.
Image source: HIPA
#22 Tankside Market By Ghaith Alsayed
A Syrian man sells vegetables in front of a damaged tank in the western city of Homs. Earlier that month, rebel forces launched a lightning offensive that captured most major cities in the country and brought an end to five decades of Baathist rule in Syria. Remnants of the 13-year civil war remained in civilian areas, with daily life resuming for most Syrians as the nation recovers from years of destruction and strife.
Image source: HIPA
#23 A Tight Grip By Partha Pratim Roy
A Tenggerese man from East Java’s Mount Bromo clings tightly to a powerful white horse as it lunges forward. Life on the slopes of Mount Bromo is not for the faint-hearted, with every day being a test of endurance, resilience and unwavering strength. Livelihoods depend on tending to horses, climbing steep ash-covered slopes and honouring ancient traditions rooted in balance with the earth. For the Tenggerese people, power lies not only in physical might but in the courage to hold on, to rise again, and to face each day with continued resolve.
Image source: HIPA
#24 Cheetah In Motion By Khaled Alblooshi
Captured with the panning shot technique, this photograph freezes a cheetah in full sprint – muscles taut, body streamlined, and every movement fluid with precision. As the world blurs behind it, the cheetah remains in sharp focus, showcasing its legendary speed and agility during a high-speed chase. This rare image illustrates both the predator’s elegant design and the photographer’s impeccable timing, offering a dynamic glimpse into the raw energy of the wild.
Image source: HIPA
#25 Labyrinth Puzzle By Hadi Dehghan Pour
In a park in Lahijan, Iran, lies ‘The Mystery of the Labyrinth’, a vibrant green maze that challenges visitors to navigate its many paths. Originally designed by a geology graduate passionate about enhancing natural infrastructure, the labyrinth is part of a larger collection featuring diverse plant and bird species. The park also includes sports fields, greenhouses, family cottages made from natural materials, and a swimming pool, creating an engaging environment for tourists and nature enthusiasts alike.
Image source: HIPA
#26 Photo By Fahad Aloudah By Theint Zan Phyu
In Bagan, Myanmar, a woman carries two baskets, one filled with coconuts, the other with her son inside. Her weathered face and focused posture not only reflect the hard work she is putting in, but the love and comfort she is giving to her young child. The unspoken power of a mother’s love is a powerful force that can inspire, heal and uplift, whilst leaving a permanent mark on the lives of those she touches and inspires.
Image source: HIPA
#27 Tuna Carrier By Sofi Aida Sugiharto
In Sangihe Islands, a fisherman emerges from the Celebes Sea, a noticeably large yellowfin tuna slung across his shoulders. There is no jetty here, no wooden planks to guide his steps, only the open water, the shifting sand and rock beneath his feet. The fish’s metallic body gleams, dripping blood and water onto the sand while the man’s taut muscles strain under the heavy weight. Traditional boats rest on the horizon, their wooden frames silhouetted against the pale sky, a symbol of the hard work and seafaring traditions of the local population.
Image source: HIPA
#28 Tajogaite By Filiberto Capote Martin
Located in the municipality of El Paso on the Spanish island of La Palma, Tajogaite is the youngest terrestrial volcano in the Canary Islands, following its birth from the eruption that took place from September 19, 2021, to December 13 of that same year. The 85 days of eruption resulted in 200 million cubic meters of lava burying 2,988 buildings and 73.8km of roads, cutting off all land routes in the west of the island. Of the approximately 7,000 local people who were evacuated within a security perimeter, about 1,000 began returning in January 2022 to salvage whatever they could from their homes.
Image source: HIPA
#29 Hands Of Power By Erdem Kilic
Amid intense heat and heavy industry, a worker stands covered in ash and sweat while handling raw metal. His labour reflects endurance, discipline and physical strength shaped through daily effort. Surrounded by steel and fire, he becomes part of the industrial process itself, transforming material through skilled manual work. The image highlights the quiet dignity of labour and the unseen strength carried by working hands.
Image source: HIPA
#30 Strength In Stillness By Amrijena Rosadzaman Ridzal
A Weaver Ant, Oecophylla smaragdina, balances on a flower while carrying a fruit far larger than itself. This arboreal species is known for building nests by weaving leaves together with silk produced by its larvae and for its remarkable carrying strength. The photograph captures a fleeting moment of balance and effort, revealing the extraordinary abilities of a small insect and the quiet resilience found throughout the natural world.
Image source: HIPA
#31 Racing Horses Together By Ahmed Rubel
A father and son ride side by side during a traditional horse race in Oman, sharing a moment of joy and competition. Horse racing remains an important part of Omani culture, with Arabian horses playing a central role in community events and celebrations. Families often take part together, passing riding skills and traditions through generations. The image reflects the close bond between rider and horse, as well as the pride, heritage and unity found in Omani equestrian life.
Image source: HIPA
#32 In The Skies By Sebastián Salguero
José Torres Gil, known as ‘Maligno’, won the gold medal in BMX freestyle at the 2024 Summer Olympics. He regularly trains at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium. Following his Olympic success, funding was secured to support the restoration and improvement of BMX tracks across the province, helping strengthen opportunities for future generations of riders.
Image source: HIPA
#33 The Last Stand By Raad Abedalsalam Salem Al Btoush
In the grasslands of the Masai Mara, Kenya, a hyena stands over a recently killed Thomson’s gazelle. The predator’s jaws remain locked around the gazelle’s neck, while one leg rests against the hyena’s chest. The scene reveals a stark moment in the natural cycle of predator and prey. The stillness and physical connection between the two animals create a striking portrayal of life, survival and death in the wild.
Image source: HIPA
#34 Guardian Of The Wild By Sunita Mandal
A female puma rests in silhouette, her muscular form outlined by the sun’s rays in Torres del Paine, Chile. She sits upright like a sphinx, surveying her domain as the region’s apex predator, shaping the ecosystem by controlling the herbivore population. Once hunted due to their threat to livestock, pumas have made a remarkable recovery thanks to Chile’s 1980 hunting ban and the collaborative efforts of ranchers, ecotourism, and the government.
Image source: HIPA
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