79 Liminal Spaces That Are Strangely Beautiful And Deeply Unsettling

The word liminal comes from the Latin limen, meaning “threshold”—and that’s exactly what these places are. Empty hallways, quiet airports, abandoned malls, long stretches of road at dusk: spaces caught between one moment and the next, familiar yet somehow completely strange.
They’re unsettling in a way you can’t quite put your finger on, and beautiful in a way you can’t quite explain. You just know you can’t look away.
The Facebook page Liminal Photography has built an entire community around that feeling. We’ve rounded up some of their best shots below—scroll down and prepare to feel like you’ve stepped sideways into a parallel universe.
#1
I’m a real estate photographer. Sometimes I stumble upon 70 year old time capsules. This one has stuck with me.
Image source: Greta Todorsdon
#2
Not my usual walk home
Image source: Jose A. Landaverde
#3
Image source: Jessie Damron
#4
The view from my son’s bed as I tuck him in for the night.
Image source: George Schizas
#5
My front yard. No edits. Taken from my phone 20 minutes ago.
Image source: Jessica Glatz
#6
Cul-de-sac in the woods. Lacey, WA.
Image source: Ian O'Gara
#7
Valentine’s Day in Albion,MI.
Image source: Andrew Tesdahl
#8
The oldest part of my medieval village in Italia.
I love liminal photography.Glad I found the group. I’m enjoying all of your photos.
Image source: Kay Cee
#9
Girlfriend was in a deep sleep while I was tossing and turning, so I decided to step outside, hit the pen, and walk around our hotel, the Stanley. Roamed around for about 2 hours, inside and out, not seeing another person, not even workers, the entire time. Silent, alone, and eerie. Here’s Johnny
Image source: Justin King
#10
This is the inside of an Abandoned Chuck E Cheese from childhood. My elementary used to give us free tickets to go there.
Image source: Kaiden Hixon
#11
Just an endless tunnel underneath a worldwide crossroad
Image source: Raymond Mok
#12
Last night in South Dakota
Image source: Jocelyn Tellez
#13
A parking garage in downtown St Joseph Missouri
Image source: Dreivayn Wera
#14
This was an elevated corridor I came across today. Have a great day.
Image source: Nick Ayers
#15
Minutes to midnight.
Image source: Prajamudia R Dolfi
#16
Image source: Rachel Branström
#17
Just an endless tunnel underneath a worldwide crossroad.
Image source: Raymond Mok
#18
Some warehouse in the 80’s filled with hundreds of returned defective Teddy Ruxpin bears is rather spooky and sad
Image source: Amber Panda
#19
The night shift that never ends.
Image source: Aakaash Bali
#20
The Big House at Malabar Farm in Lucas, Ohio
Image source: Totes McGoatski
#21
Buffalo, NY
Image source: Kimberly Marie Thompson
#22
Basilica di SS. Cosma e Damiano (Roma)
Image source: Francesco Grammatico
#23
Felt like this belongs here. My apartment kitchen in Dayton, OH.
Image source: Lyndsi Doll
#24
A house I visited. Didn’t want to leave for some reason.
Image source: Colby Henderson
#25
Old Logan Cemetery in Logan, Ohio
Image source: Tyler S. Anderson
#26
About an hour before dusk the forest suddenly turned this cold blue.
No filter on these.
Image source: Marta Krysiak
#27
Image source: Rob Hill
#28
This is a vending machine at my work. Every time I see it at night I get this weirdly surreal feeling
Image source: Victoria Deaton
#29
Dragon city mall, Calgary Alberta
Image source: Allison Chep
#30
Park City Mall in Lancaster PA. This specific area has always felt very liminal and almost eerie to me
Image source: Alice Paisley
#31
#32
My drive to the store. Dahlonega GA
Image source: Nicholas Cole
#33
my great grandmother’s house
Image source: Daisy Lambdin
#34
Someone in another group recommended this one, glad they did! Here’s an image I took last week.
Image source: Joe Irwin
#35
Image source: Justin King
#36
What lies beneath, Bridge in Jacksonville, Florida. 2012+-
Image source: Jay Baum
#37
Image source: Andy Culasino
#38
Antique store I was in, their basement. Staunton VA.
Image source: Jane Sorensen Potts
#39
Lonely Chinese restaurant in Bristol, Tennessee.
Image source: Kyle Campbell
#40
It’s raining at 3 am. Here is a picture looking down my street to the cul-de-sac. I liked it.
Image source: Tanner Tayrien
#41
Henniker, NH. Late night walk through town 🖤
Image source: Amanda Rose
#42
Washington Township, NJ.
Which sign would you obey?
Image source: Matthew Domenico
#43
On my way home from my over night shift, stopped to check my phone out of the rain and sent this to my bf. Hope you enjoy it as much as I do.
Image source: Laney Schmitt
#44
My company bought a new building and we haven’t moved in…pipes froze and the building flooded. My first time here, to let the gas company in….
Image source: Tyler Howard
#45
Somewhere deep in Ozarks….
Image source: Mike Kozak
#46
Photos found on a post by “Archilovers” on Facebook.
Photos by Jasper Fry
Here is the caption that came with the post:
“A metaphysical, hallucinatory bar in Trastevere
Inside Villa Lontana’s newly renovated Trastevere space, Bar Far by Clementine Keith-Roach and Christopher Page is a temporary installation and a fully functioning bar. Inspired by legendary art-bars like Cabaret Voltaire, the Colony Room, and Rome’s Caffè Greco, it turns “faraway” into a state of mind where ancient Roman and Baroque echoes meet contemporary austerity and trompe l’oeil play.
Plaster-cast reliefs and perspectival wall paintings blur sculpture, architecture, and painting, transforming the rooms into a shifting vision made for conversation, contemplation, and a drink at the edge of illusion.”
Image source: Radin Hristov
#47
Foggy night at the dog park in Winnipeg,MB. Feb.12.26
Image source: Amy Miller
#48
Lone Live Oak – Oat Mountain Road, Chatsworth, California by me.
Image source: Nader Bish
#49
Dusty
Image source: Johnny Joo
#50
Image source: C.J. Cerio
#51
Taken at Fort Morgan in Alabama.
Image source: Eddie Nash
#52
Vinyl Lounge in Nashville, TN
Image source: Alexis Wilson
#53
Hall of Doges, Davenport Hotel, Spokane WA, Built in 1890.
Image source: David Breneman
#54
parking garage at Kimbell Art Museum
Image source: Shin Yang
#55
Hope I catch the last train of the night – Chicago, IL
Image source: Estevan Mora
#56
Atlanta Omni
Image source: Madison Thompson
#57
Photo my friend took a while ago
Image source: Cuda Tri
#58
My flight was cancelled and I got to stay here as a courtesy. If anyone here has played Control, it gave me those vibes.
I figured I’d add the other pictures I took.
Image source: Chris Brooks
#59
Silent, empty tunnel 9 floors beneath street level of London. Only completely silent place I found there.
Image source: Zoe Bell
#60
Image source: Beth Barron
#61
Taken just after sunrise. What does it make you think of?
Image source: Sharon Netzley
#62
Abandoned school in Butte, MT. Gave me some Wes Anderson vibes.
Image source: Julian Bunker
#63
I regret too much, and remember too little.
Image source: Aakaash Bali
#64
The air was so crisp and fresh for the downtown core.
Image source: Ashley Shaw
#65
Image source: Nick Ayers
#66
Image source: Kyle Harris
#67
Image source: Kristin Sue Photography
#68
So close, yet so far.
CC
Image source: Flyingg Dash
#69
im sad and high and walked all the way to the pier , I thought this looked alright sorry
Image source: Jun Griffin
#70
Image source: Derek Derek
#71
Albion, MI
Image source: Andrew Tesdahl
#72
sopa de luna, houston
Image source: Taryn Tusing
#73
Image source: Dana Kraft
#74
Foggy night on main street, Eureka, Kansas.
Image source: Taylor Hunt
#75
Image source: Alice Marie
#76
Downtown Ann Arbor, Michigan
Image source: Adrian Allen
#77
Lewisburg, TN
Image source: Arnie Arnoldson
#78
Meadow Grove, Nebraska
I drive by this every time I go into town. Of course, I had to stop eventually.
Image source: Ashley K Hale
#79
Come on through to the other side…..
Image source: Chris Davis
