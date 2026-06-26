79 Amazing And Cool Renovations That Might Inspire You To Redo Your Home

Changing something in your room or home can instantly boost your mood. There’s the seven micro change rule in feng shui, for example: adjust seven items in your room to restore balance and energy flow. But major home renovations have an even greater effect. In fact, 55% of people who remodel their homes say they feel a major sense of accomplishment afterward.
It’s also fun to look at strangers’ home makeovers, even if you had nothing to do with it — there’s just something visually pleasing about a good before-and-after photo. Bored Panda has scoured the internet to find you a new selection of home renovation pics that might even inspire you to take up that hammer, open that can of spackle, and get your hands dirty to transform a space in your own home.
#1 Gut Renovations , 100 Years Old House
Image source: travelogion
#2 Before And After Renovation
Image source: Future-Ideal-3025
#3 House Renovation
Image source: robgreen26
As with almost anything in life, there are trends and cycles in home and interior design. Millennial gray may have dominated interior design magazines over the last 10 years or so, but the tide has shifted in favor of color since then. Kitchens and bathrooms are the rooms homeowners renovate and redecorate the most, so the trends are most apparent there.
Kitchen designers report that people want these spaces to have some color. The most popular color for kitchens is green, as 86% of respondents in a kitchen and bathroom association, NKBA, survey said they would prefer it over others. Blue tones (78%) and browns (67%) are the subsequent choice, but whites and greys still make it to the top five.
#4 I Work For A Children’s Television Show And We Recently Renovated A Kid’s Room In Six Hours. He’s Had Rough Couple Of Years And Is A Huge Harry Potter Fan
Image source: chestertravis
#5 Volunteer Work I Did For An Elderly Neighbor Who Needed A Wheelchair Ramp
Image source: CKasp
#6 Renovating My Late Fathers Home
Image source: poemofo
Kitchen backsplash is where many homeowners are advised to have fun. It doesn’t have to be just functional and practical — it can be the focal point of the room. Senior economist at Houzz, Marine Sargsyan, told Forbes that kitchen islands, larger kitchens, and extended backsplashes are all the rage now.
According to The Houzz 2025 Kitchen Trends report, 67% of homeowners are covering their walls with backsplash up to the ceiling. People don’t shy away from borrowing space from other rooms, like dining rooms and living rooms, to make their kitchens bigger. 18% even go so far as to build an addition to the home to make their kitchen bigger.
#7 Kitchen Renovation – Grey To Green
Image source: jerihome
#8 Renovating Our Guest Room Into A Nursery (Before / After Photos)
Image source: luxtheo
#9 Attic Renovation Start To Finish
Image source: DerekFilosi
Regarding backsplash, traditional styles are making a comeback. Homeowners are choosing tried-and-tested tile shapes and patterns for their kitchen walls, with 68% opting for traditional rectangular tiles. Ceramic tiles remain the most popular, but kitchen designers invite people to try out other styles as well.
Although ceramic is the classic choice, these can breathe some life into your kitchen, too:
- Subway tiles
- Brick tiles
- Natural stone
- Marble
- Colored grout
- Metallic and pearlescent finish
#10 Two Years After My Divorce And I Can Proudly Say The House Is Finally Looking Like Myself Again
Image source: gravollet
#11 Accidentally Knocked Down A Nice Old Lady’s Wall, Thankfully Good Friend And I Rebuilt It The Next Day
Image source: reddit.com
#12 DIY Remodel Of The Lakehouse My Grandfather Built. More Comfy Than Ever
Image source: thegreatstateoftaxes
Let’s say you get inspired by this list to transform one of your rooms: how long is it going to take? Experts say that the planning phase often lasts longer than the physical work. According to the 2026 Houzz & Home Study, homeowners spend an average of 9.5 months on their kitchen renovation and about 5.8 months doing actual construction. Many renovation projects get thwarted by unexpected finds. A whopping 51% of homeowners say they end up spending way more money than they expected before buying the house.
#13 Before And After
Image source: Relevant-Local4205
#14 I Wanted To Share My Before And After Door Design
Image source: Sure_Toe_1077
#15 Brought Some Life Back Into This House – Before/After Pics!
Image source: AgileOwl5769
Due to financial and time constraints, some folks are opting for micro-renovations. For some, big, months-long projects are not possible, so folks decide to take 1 to 3 days to give their homes a makeover with cosmetic improvements, like paint jobs, re-grouting and finishing, replacing cabinet handles and hinges, or adding wall-mounted storage.
#16 Absolutely Gorgeous, Colors Make Every Renovation Look Better
Image source: renovationsx
#17 Such An Interesting And Bold Design Choice
Image source: renovationsx
#18 One Year Ago I Convinced My Partner I Could Renovate A 60yo House Abandoned For The Last 20 Years
One year ago i managed to convince my partner we should buy a house and i would restore it myself. Needed new full eletrical and plumbing installations. A load bearing wall to come off and so much more. Mind you I had never touched a construction tool. I’m a filmmaker. Had absolutely none of the skills necessary and a mental health condition that makes me prone to abandon projects. This week i’m finishing the bathroom (last pictures). After this, the house will be fully usable. I am so tired of showering with cold water, outside with a garden hose. Next i will do the kitchen. Other than having a cousin help lifting a concrete beam and my mom and partner help moving debree, i did everything by myself. I am normally very not proud of myself, but currently i am a bit. Just hope i have the mental strength to finish it. I cannot believe my partner went along.
Image source: SalvadorP
Research actually shows that micro-renovations result in higher house value in the long run. When doing large renovations, homeowners get back about 60% of the cost in resale value, while micro-renovations recoup an average of 83%. So, don’t hesitate to pick up that paint and brush and breathe new life into your kitchen or bathroom cabinets!
#19 Cleaning My Grandad House After He Passed Away
When I Was 6, I Used To Put My Playmobil Characters To Bed In Kleenex Tissues. I Am Now 30 And I Discovered He Kept Them Asleep In A Drawer All This Time.
Image source: Hungry_Pallas_Cat
#20 So My Uncle And I Redid My Bathroom Shower. (It Was Really Just Him, But I Helped!)
Image source: anon
#21 I Renovated An Abandoned House In Catalunya – My First DIY Renovation Project! Happy To Answer Questions
In 2019 I bought this 200+ year-old house that had not been lived in for over 20 years. It took 12 months of full-time effort (14 months including a break in winter). and I estimate it took about 3500 – 4000hours to build the house in total. Total project cost – around £140,000.
As I had not done any house building work before this involved me learning how to do plumbing, electrics, welding, structural work, roof building, bathroom and kitchen installation, wood flooring, furniture making, tiling, heat recovery, and solar installation and so so much more. It was quite a journey, hard work at times but now I have a house, so totally worth it.
I think by doing it DIY it saved me abot €80k to €100k in costs and probably was able to do it 2 years faster (especially as the pandemic would have stopped most contractors working for some months in Spain). The pain of doing it myself was probably the better option compared to 2-3 years of stress paying other people to do the work.
I have provided a load of before and after images below. I put a video up of the build to give much more detail than I can with images about the house and the eco-systems I installed. You can see the full details on my YT Channel (search for Nate Murphy).
Image source: nate_murphy1
Which transformation from this list was your favorite, Pandas? Let us know which room you would gladly include in your dream home. If you’re in the process of planning a renovation, be sure to check out these red flags home professionals noticed in people’s homes, and home decorating ideas so good people just had to share!
#22 Insane Home Transformation In Record Speed
Image source: DullFix2178
#23 Bathroom Remodel Is Finally Done
Image source: Designer-Squirrel672
#24 Not To Everyone’s Taste But Very Proud 100% DIY
Image source: majortom721
#25 Pantry Renovation, Before And After
Image source: stickyquicky
#26 How’d We Do? Master Bath/Closet
Image source: Fit_Membership8250
#27 Tadelakt Bathroom, After > Before
Image source: Crazyhairmonster
#28 Gave Some Life To My Painfully Grey House
Image source: Negative-Top-1504
#29 Wife And I Refreshed Our Half Bath In The New Home We Bought
Image source: Jimothy_Riggins
#30 Aw The Vision And Made It Happen
Image source: renovationsx
#31 Such Style And Elegance In This Beautiful Renovation
Image source: renovationsx
#32 Note Found In A House A Carpenter Was Renovating; Written In 1975
Image source: headspin_exe
#33 Some Final Pics Of The Arch!
Image source: Delicious_Result7235
#34 Our Humble House Reno – I’m So Happy With It!
Image source: 1zenmom
#35 How Did I Do?
Image source: drewmtb29
#36 Before / After Slavic Bathroom
Image source: lekdiwp
#37 From A Standalone Toilet And A Creepy Basement To Something New!
Image source: NYSE-NASDAQ
#38 I’ve Got A Good One For You
Image source: jumbawumba07
#39 Before And After
Image source: reddit.com
#40 I Took Possession Of My First House A Month Ago And Wasted No Time
Image source: jinitoza14
#41 Bathroom Renovation. After, Before
Image source: Wonderful-Form8449
#42 Bathroom Renovation Before/After
Image source: huhaak
#43 Before And After
Image source: Resident_Answer_1015
#44 Bathroom Remodel
Image source: reddit.com
#45 My Current Project, Almost Done
Image source: drago_must_break_you
#46 Kitchen Remodel, Before & After
Image source: jbalsjc
#47 Kitchen Makeover Is Finally Complete!
Image source: Lxnx13
#48 Secret Bookshelf Door. Wife Wanted A Bookshelf, But We Still Needed To Get To The Water Shut-Off
Image source: stickyquicky
#49 Hi Everyone! Let Me Show You My Bathroom. :) Before-After
Image source: ProfileAutomatic4839
#50 Powder Room Update
Image source: bms42
#51 Garage Door Transformation For Mid Century House- What Do You Think?
Image source: subtlefly
#52 Finished The First Of 14 Rooms In Our Fixer Upper
Image source: Tamsyn_TC
#53 Office Remodel
Image source: djodom
#54 Before & After: A Bright, Affordable DIY Kitchen
Image source: /hollandavenuehome
#55 Cabin Construction
Image source: oldblue
#56 This Barren Bedroom
Image source: scoutandnimble
#57 Kitchen + Living Room Renovation
Image source: kyginger
#58 A Classic Bathroom In Queens
Image source: sweeten
#59 Manhattan Charm, Now With A Fresh Twist. Every Inch Was Worth The Effort
Image source: renovationsx
#60 Beautiful London Property Renovated To Perfection
Image source: renovationsx
#61 Saw The Vision And Made It Happen
Image source: renovationsx
#62 What Began As A Stripped-Out, Empty Shell Was Transformed Into A Supremely Organised And Stylish Utility Room Through A Clever IKEA Starting Hack
Image source: renovationsx
#63 How Did I Do On My Son’s Nursery?
Image source: HedgehogHappy6079
#64 I Finished My Basement. 15 Work Days And $5500 Cad
Image source: Jormney
#65 It’s Different, But It’s Mine
Image source: Fearless-Ferret-8876
#66 Finishing Up Before I Unleash The Family
Image source: HaedesZ
#67 Master Bath Renovation
Image source: Still-Ad5743
#68 Some Before And Afters Of My 1964 Midcentury Ranch In The Woods
Image source: nixonbeach
#69 Bathroom Before/After
Image source: Gavernty
#70 Main Bathroom Gut Renovation
Image source: rcfan155
#71 1920’s Bungalow Kitchen Remodel
Image source: ayAnsett
#72 Before And After: A Vintage Bathroom Gets Classic Italian Restaurant Vibes
Image source: apartmenttherapy
#73 This Gloomy-Looking Kitchen With “Sticky” Cabinets That Was Reworked Into A Much More Aesthetically Pleasing Place To Cook And Eat
Image source: imgur
#74 Complete Bathroom Remodel
Image source: H0pelessOpus
#75 Master Bathroom Remodel
Image source: shrunkenhead
#76 Renovation Of Living Room
Image source: setoxxx
#77 Office Remodel
Image source: Stewbaroo
#78 Stupid Closet To Barn Door Closet Renovation
Image source: altum1
#79 Gorgeous Decor On This Tiny Bathroom
Image source: renovationsx
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