80 Times People Crocheted Something Really Creative And Cool (New Pics)

Sometimes, crafts get an unfair reputation for being old-fashioned and boring. But a closer look reveals how exciting they can be. Take crochet, for example. With enough skill and imagination, simple loops of yarn can be transformed into useful household items and intricate works of art.
We at Bored Panda put together a list of projects that demonstrate the limitless possibilities people uncover in this creative field, and whether you’re just getting familiar with it or are already an experienced enthusiast, these pieces are sure to inspire!
#1 I Finished My Crochet Wedding Bouquet!
Image source: Food_Cats1
#2 I Made A Flower Friend!
Image source: bigdaddy1879
#3 Made A Bernie To Help Me Cope With Political Craziness
Image source: pancakethecat
#4 I Crocheted Gifts For All Our Wedding Guests
Image source: RiriTheUnicorn
#5 Crochet Skeleton!
Image source: madpigcreations
#6 Visible Mending With Flowers
Image source: citycait
#7 Two Years Of Work, Now On Display
Image source: mdvassal77
#8 My Recent Crochet
Image source: HorrorPangolin
#9 Another Skull Bag!
Image source: bigdaddy1879
#10 Another Blanket Done…
Image source: One-Prior3480
#11 I Crocheted My Prom Dress !!
Image source: Independent-Yellow49
#12 I’m At This Point With My Crochet Journey Where I’m Starting To Think “Just Because I Can Doesn’t Mean I Should”
Image source: Imnotcreative22
#13 Just Finished A Not So Little Party Cockroach
Image source: solclara
#14 If Anyone Is Considering Crocheting Their Wedding Dress, Do Ittttt!
Image source: Ok_Hospital_7421
#15 A Small Cat To Brighten The Mood
Image source: Ranija
#16 My Grandma Doesn’t Know We Made This Together
My grandparents raised me. My mom had me when she was in high school and went away for college, so I lived with my grandparents until I was 2. Then they still raised me when my mom came back and we got an apartment. My grandma brought my whole family together. All of us grandchildren would stay the night at her house practically every weekend. We never stayed the night at each others houses – we always stayed with grandma and grandpa.
Three years ago we had to move my grandma into a memory care home, as she developed Alzheimer’s Disease. It was a really hard time for my family. My mom and her siblings got in a huge fight, my grandma was very upset about losing her house and autonomy, and we grandchildren felt like we were losing so much of our childhood. But when we were preparing her house for the estate sale, we found TONS of yarn and unfinished crochet projects. I’m the only one in the family who crochets, so I took it all. In one box there were these squares. Hundreds of them! I knew I needed to complete it (I assumed a blanket by the sheer amount of squares).
I started connecting them a couple years ago, but didn’t like how it was looking so I put it away for 6ish months. Took it out again to start over and still wasn’t happy with what I was making. Now here I am. There’s a blanket. It’s full of love and heartache and gratitude for my grandma and this opportunity to connect with her through our craft.
Her 80th birthday is tomorrow. On Friday I’ll be giving it to her at her birthday party. I’m……scared. She won’t remember who gave it to her, she won’t remember me, and she won’t know that she was the one who did so much of this magic. I am simultaneously looking forward to giving it to her and also sad that I won’t have this in my home anymore.
Update:
The birthday party was 2 days ago. It went pretty well, but unfortunately my grandma didn’t really understand the story I tried to explain. She said “thank you so much. You’re a nice girl.” So I went to another room and had a good cry. Some family members came and talked to me and said it was really nice.
Image source: CrochetCafe
#17 Stardew Valley….
Image source: british_spy
#18 Finally Finished My Dress! Free Handed
Image source: sunny_storm_yarns
#19 Five Shawls Done, More To Come
Image source: Roctover
#20 Everybody Stop What You’re Doing I Made A Horseshoe Crab
Image source: Dangerous-Educator40
#21 I Made A Koi Pond Themed Crochet Bag! 🪷
Image source: Rxsimo
#22 Just In Time For The End Of Winter
Image source: jokijo
#23 I Made A Small Leggy Frog For My Husband And He’s Been Carrying Him Around Like This All Day
Image source: Laura51988
#24 Little Cardigans My Wife Made For Our Twins
Image source: IPA_ALL_DAY
#25 Freeform!
Image source: V_LochNessLobster_V
#26 Saw The Pic And Had To Crochet It…
Image source: IndependentGur689
#27 I Made My First Amigurumi!
Image source: whimsicwicked
#28 Who’s Ready For The Hedgehog Parade?!
Image source: Gailygirl222
#29 Labor Of Love For My Grandson! Made Giant Dice, Too!
Image source: No-Call-1956
#30 I Wasn’t Convinced It Looked Enough Like A Dove.. So I Made Her A Terrible Nest
Image source: carlybroccoli
#31 Bedazzled Giant Snail
Image source: BigTiddy93
#32 I Made This Baby Goat And I Can’t Stop Looking At Her 😭
Image source: emsaniena
#33 Made A Frog Purse For A 3 Year Old’s Birthday. Do You Think She Will Love It?
Image source: spektakelmagergade
#34 I Still Have To Weave In My Ends But I’m Very Happy With The End Result
Image source: peepletree
#35 I Started Crocheting In April And Made This Bouquet And Bag For My Mom’s 55th Birthday
Image source: Cat_Kidnapper
#36 Finally Finished This Christmas Present (Now Birthday Present)!
Image source: JustMe989898
#37 Finished My Cat Sweater
Image source: No-Win-3836
#38 Wedding Pics Of The Crochet Dress I Made
Image source: kels-1
#39 Frog Onesie
Image source: Infinite-Search-100
#40 How Can You Be Mad At Me When I’m Just A Little Rat?
Image source: nefeliibata
#41 Spiral Sweater For The Roomie!
Image source: NovaSpark21
#42 Finally Done!
Image source: honey_salt02
#43 It’s Finally Finished! I Never Want To Weave In Another End Again 😂😂
Image source: star-pix
#44 Put In The Final Few Stitches Just As My Niece Was Born
Image source: CrimsonPolygon
#45 Pretty Stoked On This Hooded Cardi
Image source: MrYunioshisMUA
#46 Baby Blanket Completed!
Image source: TheeQuestionWitch
#47 Somebody Please Stop Me
Image source: Marley9391
#48 My First Wearable!
Image source: Express_Dimension821
#49 Saw All The Notebook Paper Blankets And
Image source: Nocturnal-Nycticebus
#50 First Crochet Pillow
Image source: Ok_Town7295
#51 A Multi-Colored Coat To Wear!
Image source: morisempaii
#52 First Time Crocheting Something!
Image source: That_Girly_Potato
#53 I’m So Proud Of This!
Image source: Situation_Upstairs
#54 I Made My Friend Dan A Ketchup Because He Loves Ketchup
Image source: GigaMargo
#55 Moisturize Me!
Image source: Dangerous-Educator40
#56 My Mom’s Birthday Present
Image source: puzzledcats99
#57 I’ve Been Making Things For The Homeless Out Of Scrap Yarn
Image source: Shaibutter
#58 Spot The Difference!
Image source: whatsthestorylike
#59 My First Wearable 🥰
Image source: suger08
#60 My First Blanket!!
Image source: encentia
#61 Off The Shoulder Sweater
Image source: kirisant
#62 Just Wanted To Share This Beautiful Wall Art
Image source: anonymous_redditor_0
#63 I Am Truly Losing The Will To Live With This
Image source: whatsthestorylike
#64 Matching Sweaters For Me And My Baby Girl Due September
Image source: throwitaway9107
#65 Made This Hanger For A Friend And I Don’t Want To Give It Away Anymore 😂🐻
Image source: Chlootje
#66 It’s Finally Finished!
Image source: unknownpause
#67 Finally Made The Corn Balaclava I’ve Been Thinking About
Image source: bbcabbageface
#68 Crocheting A Sunflower Tote & Accidentally Found A Perfect Place For A Photo
Image source: Adept_Newt_9990
#69 I Succeeded In Trying To Make A Corn
Image source: TopAsparagus4220
#70 Crocheted A ‘The Muppet Movie’ Sweater!
Image source: msvioletharvey
#71 Princess Peach Blanket
Image source: Galaxy_Mage
#72 I Didn’t Like It Much But I Finished It!
Image source: CalypsoBliss1330
#73 What Should His Name Be?
Image source: Beginnersamantha
#74 My Son Wanted To Be A Plumber
Image source: HeartsAHeavyBurden
#75 Finished My Bassket Today!
Image source: the-big-dumb
#76 I Made My Partner A Nirvana Cardigan (A Nirvardigan, If You Will)
Image source: FanAny2802
#77 Finished My First Adult Blanket
Image source: Fisouh
#78 Strawberry Fields Forever
Image source: allmyplantsaredeadX
#79 Needed To Block These Squares
Image source: LegoBatmanAllDay
#80 Granny Square Cardigan!
Image source: Due-Analysis-7426
