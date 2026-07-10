137 Examples Of Architecture So Beautiful, It Almost Looks Unreal (New Pics)

Most of us don’t give much thought to the buildings we pass on our daily commute. But every so often, we come across one that makes us stop, stare, and marvel at its “beautiful impossibility.”
Sometimes it’s the sheer scale or location of a structure that leaves us wondering how on earth it was built and appreciating the craftsmanship behind it. Other times, it’s simply the building’s beauty—its symmetry, color, or decorative details that have long since fallen out of favor.
Whatever the case may be, you don’t need to know your arches from your architraves to appreciate these architectural gems. And, luckily, with online communities like the one that shared the images we’re featuring here today, you also don’t need to travel very far to admire them.
The buildings featured in today’s collection inspire a sense of wonder in all kinds of ways. Let’s take a closer look at three of these architectural gems to see what makes them so extraordinary.
#1 The Persian Art Of Aine-Kari (Using Tiny Mirror Shards In Walls And Ceiling To Make Them Shine) In The Tomb Of Shah Cheragh Built In 13th Century
(The golden chandelier was added in 18th century.)
Image source: SoggyConclusion4674
Known as a “mosque of mirrors,” the shimmering interior of the Shah Cheragh shrine in Shiraz, Iran, has captivated visitors for centuries. And even in pictures, it’s not hard to imagine why.
In a dazzling display of the ancient Iranian craft of Ayeneh‑kari, millions of tiny pieces of mirror are carefully arranged in geometric shapes and floral patterns. They encrust the interior’s walls, domes, and ceilings. As light enters the space, countless reflections are scattered throughout, creating an otherworldly effect.
The intricate craftsmanship showcases both remarkable artistry and centuries of cultural tradition, but it was never intended to be purely decorative.
#2 Casa Josep Fiol, A 1902 Modernisme Building By Architect Manuel Comas I Thos In The Eixample District, Barcelona, Spain
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
#3 Staircase. Castle Of Queen Margherita Of Savoy – Gressoney-Saint-Jean, Italy – 1899
Image source: rockystl
Shah Cheragh is also one of Iran’s most important pilgrimage sites, housing the tombs of two brothers of Ali ibn Musa al-Rida, a descendant of the Islamic prophet Muhammad, and here the mirrors also carry symbolic meaning and spiritual significance.
“In Persian culture mirrors and water have long represented purity, clarity and illumination. Reflective interiors amplified natural light and reinforced spiritual ideas about enlightenment and divine presence,” Penelope Piaff explains.
It’s one of the reasons mirror work became so common in shrines and mosques, where, she says, “the reflections create a shifting, almost celestial atmosphere, turning architecture into a poetic experience.”
#4 I Love Japanese Architecture So Much, It’s Beautiful
Image source: International-Drag23
#5 Church Of The Gesù, Palermo, Italy
Image source: Lepke2011
If Shah Cheragh transforms architecture into poetry through light and reflection, Panagia Soumela inspires wonder in an entirely different way—through the seemingly impossible nature of its location.
Aptly dubbed “The ancient monastery hanging from the side of a cliff” by Joe Yogerst, writing for CNN, the Panagia Soumela Monastery is one of those architectural feats that might have you blurting out, “But how?!” Because even though the site, founded in the 4th century CE, has a pretty interesting and tumultuous history, its location is arguably even more dramatic.
#6 Federal-Style House With An Extensive Porch In Ohio
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
#7 Facade Of A Brick Townhouse In Hampstead, London, UK
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
Perched on a sheer cliff face nearly 1,000 feet above a wooded river valley, you would be forgiven for thinking that the scene, as Yogerst points out, “seems generated by artificial intelligence or computer graphics rather than a real place.”
But as the hundreds of thousands of yearly visitors who make their way to the site in Altındere Valley National Park, Trabzon, Turkey, can attest, it is in fact real—complete with chapels, courtyards, a library, living quarters, a bell tower, an aqueduct, and a stone-enclosed sacred spring.
All were carved into and built against the mountainside over the centuries. And although the dramatic setting continues to inspire awe (and boggle minds), it wasn’t chosen simply for its appearance. The remote cliffside offered both protection and seclusion, making the mountain itself an integral part of the monastery rather than simply its backdrop.
#8 Panaghia Soumela Greek Orthodox Monastery – Trabzon, Turkey
Image source: rockystl
#9 1900 Art Nouveau Winter Garden Of The Ursulines Institute With A Stained-Glass Ceiling, Town Of Onze-Lieve-Vrouw-Waver Near Mechelen, Belgium
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
#10 The Town Hall In Markgröningen, Built In 1441, Is One Of The Biggest Half-Timbered Houses In Germany
Image source: TeyvatWanderer
El Nido de Quetzalcóatl (Quetzalcóatl’s Nest), a residential complex of ten apartments located in Naucalpan, State of Mexico, serves as an interesting modern foil to the Panagia Soumela Monastery.
While there’s no question that a more than 1,600-year-old monastery is a sharp contrast to a “fantastical edifice” that takes the shape of a colossal serpent “scaled in portholes and iridescent mosaics,” the comparison is interesting because of the way each responds to its natural surroundings. In both cases, the natural landscape becomes an integral part of the architecture itself—whether out of necessity or by design.
#11 Staircase Tower Inspired By Those At The Château De Chambord, Part Of The Late 19th-Century Neo-Renaissance Waddesdon Manor, A Country House In The Village Of Waddesdon, Buckinghamshire, England
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
#12 The Rococo Kaisersaal In Würzburg Residence, Germany. Its Vibrant Frescos Were Painted By The Venetian Painter Tiepolo
Image source: TeyvatWanderer
#13 El Nido De Quetzalcóatl – Naucalpan De Juárez, Mexico
Image source: rockystl
Designed by Mexican architect Javier Senosiain, El Nido is a striking example of organic architecture, which aims to harmonize buildings with their surroundings rather than reshape the landscape to suit them. Rather than viewing the site’s ravines, caves, mature oak trees, and uneven terrain as obstacles to overcome, Senosiain allowed them to dictate the building’s form.
Inspired by Quetzalcóatl, the feathered serpent deity of Mesoamerican tradition, and shaped by the site’s natural contours, the building’s sweeping curves replace the straight lines of conventional architecture. The result is what Amazing Architecture describes as an “undulating body that submerges, penetrates and emerges, to return to take refuge in the inner world from which it comes.”
#14 The Margravial Opera House In Bayreuth, Germany. It Was Built In 1744
Image source: TeyvatWanderer
#15 The Golden Gallery Of Charlottenburg Palace In Berlin, Germany, Was Created In 1746 And Is Considered A Prime Example Of Friderician Rococo
Image source: TeyvatWanderer
#16 The Domed And Circular Staircase Of Bruchsaal Palace, Germany
Image source: TeyvatWanderer
But for all its cultural symbolism, sculptural qualities, and what Susana Ordovás describes as its “monstrous surrealism” and “environmental idealism,” El Nido is first and foremost a place to live.
As she notes, “many call this colourful snake home, and it’s swallowed up residents and holiday-goers alike over the past 16 years”—a reminder that even the most imaginative architecture can still function as an everyday home.
#17 Church Of Santa Clara, Porto, Portugal
Image source: sonderewander
#18 Hotel And Shops In The Historic Spa Town Of Karlovy Vary In The Winter, Karlovy Vary Region, Czech Republic
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
#19 19th-Century Neo-Gothic Mariahissen
Once housing a now-defunct lift, and the 19th-century Dutch Renaissance Laurinska huset residential building on the edge of Södermalm Island, seen across the bay from a street in Gamla Stan, the historic old town of Stockholm, Sweden
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
The buildings discussed here couldn’t be more different, yet if there’s one thing they have in common, it’s their ability to make us stop and stare.
Whether through mesmerizing mosaics, gravity-defying engineering, or architecture that grows from the landscape itself, they remind us that the world’s most memorable buildings are often the ones that challenge our expectations.
Fortunately, this collection is full of “beautiful impossibilities,” each with a fascinating story worth getting to know.
#20 French Renaissance-Style Alwyn Court Completed In 1909, An Apartment Building At 180 West 58th Street, Midtown Manhattan, New York City
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
#21 The Late Gothic Choir Of St. Lorenz In Nuremberg, Germany
Image source: TeyvatWanderer
#22 Inside The Courtyard Of Burg Eltz
Image source: justtoletyouknowit
#23 Palais De L’isle, A 12th-Century Fortified Mansion On An Islet In The River Thiou, Annecy, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Southeastern France
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
#24 Templo In The Lake. Longxing Temple, Chengdu, China
Image source: Ok_Chain841
#25 One Of My Faves From Gent Be
Image source: ArtofTravl
#26 Das Holstentor, Lübeck, Germany (Gothic Architecture)
Image source: Professor_Peace
#27 1933 Tudor Revival Building Housing The Historic Coach And Horses Pub In Mayfair, London, UK
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
#28 Stair Hall Fresco By French Painter Paul Baudouin (1844-1931) In Maison Hannon
A historic 1904 Art Nouveau townhouse designed by Belgian architect Jules Brunfaut (1852-1942) for the industrialist Édouard Hannonin in Brussels, Belgium
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
#29 Strasbourg Art Nouveau
Image source: ArtofTravl
#30 Winter Garden Room With Stained Glass Windows In The 1908 Art Nouveau Maison Des Médecins, Charleroi, Wallonia, Belgium
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
#31 With A Length Of 69m The Antiquarium In Munich, Germany, Is One Of The Largest Renaissance Halls Ever Created. It Was Built Between 1570 And 1571 To House A Collection Of Antique Sculptures
Image source: TeyvatWanderer
#32 Justice Palace (Supreme Court), Vienna, Austria. Built 1881
Image source: Kalifornier
#33 The Striking Interior Of The Notre-Dame Basilica In Montreal
Image source: intricatexplorer
#34 19th-Century Bethesda Terrace In Central Park, Manhattan, New York City
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
#35 Ornate Bridge Connecting Dresden’s Palace And Cathedral, Germany
Image source: TeyvatWanderer
#36 The Great Karnak Temple At Luxor, Egypt, The Sacred Heart Of Ancient Egypt
Image source: intofarlands
#37 Art Nouveau Meets Modern Glass, Portugal
Image source: Party-Belt-3624
#38 House For Sale In Brussels, Belgium
Image source: plopsaland
#39 Five Continents House – Antwerp, Belgium
Image source: rockystl
#40 Colorful San Francisco Victorian
Image source: Party-Belt-3624
#41 Marble Staircase In The Eclectic And Neoclassical Palace Of Justice Inaugurated On 1883, Brussels, Belgium
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
#42 Evangelical Market Church – Wiesbaden, Germany
Image source: rockystl
#43 16th-Century Gothic Church Of Saint Bavo Located On The Grote Markt In The City Of Haarlem, The Netherlands
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
#44 Illuminated Château Frontenac On A Rainy October Night, Quebec City, Quebec, Canada
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
#45 The Gros Horloge, A 14th-Century Astronomical Clock Installed In A Renaissance Arch Over A Street In Rouen, Normandy, France
The Renaissance facade represents a golden sun with 24 rays on a starry blue background.
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
#46 Interior Of The Natural History Museum, London
Image source: StrombergsWetUtopia
#47 1923 Belle Époque And Eclectic Hotel Atlántico On Gran Via, Madrid, Spain
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
#48 One Of The Entrances Of The Grand Egyptian Museum, Inaugurated This Week (Giza, Egypt) As The Largest World Museum Dedicated To One Civilization
Image source: just_an__inchident
#49 Schwerin Palace, Germany, A Unesco World Heritage Site Since 2024
Image source: TeyvatWanderer
#50 Staircase. Hotel Bristol Palace – Genoa, Italy
Image source: rockystl
#51 Galleria Sciarra, Rome
Image source: Boluddhismo
#52 The Wedekindhaus In Hildesheim, Germany, Is One Of The Country’s Most Elaborate Half-Timbered Houses
Image source: TeyvatWanderer
#53 1910 Art Nouveau Residence By Spanish Modernisme Architect Mario Rotllant Folcarà(1880-1946) In Cárdenas, Cuba
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
#54 Rusticated Arched Bridge With A Three Storey Doric Columned Loggia Above On Air Street Near Piccadilly Circus, London, UK
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
#55 Nordkirchen Palace In Germany
Image source: TeyvatWanderer
#56 Moritzburg Castle, A Baroque Palace On A Symmetrical Artificial Island In Moritzburg Near Dresden, Saxony, Germany
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
#57 Santuario De Nuestra Señora De Los Remedios, Cholula, Mexico
Image source: Amazing-Edu2023
#58 Changi Airport Skytrain Tracks Next To The Rain Vortex In Jewel Changi Airport, Singapore
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
#59 Bucharest, Romania
Image source: Sea-Rope-31
#60 The Marksburg Above The River Rhine In Germany. The Castle Is Over 800 Years Old And Has Never Been Conquered
Image source: TeyvatWanderer
#61 Guwahati Airport, India
Image source: Srinivas_Hunter
#62 Gothic Church In Hamburg, Germany
Image source: Civil_Winner_3707
#63 Late Gothic Ribbed Ceiling Of St. Anne’s Church In Annaberg-Buchholz, Germany
Image source: ArtisticRide6852
#64 1888 Residential Building On Korkeavuorenkatu 21 Designed By Swedish Architect Axel Högberg, Helsinki, Finland
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
#65 Azerbaijan Carpet Museum (West Baku)
Image source: MrJonson84
#66 Courtyard Of The Cathedral Of Trier, Germany, With Roman, Romanesque, Gothic And Baroque Architecture Visible In One Image
Image source: TeyvatWanderer
#67 Staircase At The Kunstpalast Museum In Düsseldorf
Image source: Typys
#68 Domino Sugar Building, Brooklyn, New York
Image source: Northern_Lights_2
#69 Mosque In Djerba, A Mediterranean Island Of Tunisia
Image source: just_an__inchident
#70 Grand Staircase In The Late 19th-Century Neo-Renaissance Justizpalast(Palace Of Justice), The Seat Of The Supreme Court In Vienna, Austria
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
#71 Gent Belgium
Image source: ArtofTravl
#72 Rotunda And Grand Staircase Of The 1915 Beaux-Arts San Francisco City Hall, San Francisco
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
#73 Living Room With A Glass Roof In The Maison Losseau, An 18th-Century House Renovated In The Early 1900s In The Art Nouveau Style By Paul Saintenoy, Mons, Wallonia, Belgium
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
#74 Villa Borghese Gardens, Rome
Image source: NoEye452
#75 The 19th-Century Library Decorated With Paintings By Eugène Delacroix In Palais Bourbon, The Meeting Place Of The French National Assembly, 7th Arrondissement Of Paris, France
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
#76 1774 Pulteney Bridge Over The River Avon Designed By Robert Adam (1728 – 1792) In The Palladian Style With Shops Across Its Full Span, Bath, England
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
#77 The Half-Timbered Town Hall Of Alsfeld, Germany. It Was Built Between 1512 And 1516
Image source: TeyvatWanderer
#78 The Imposing Staircase Of Weißenstein Palace, Germany, Was Finished In 1718
Image source: TeyvatWanderer
#79 19th-Century Gothic Revival Marienburg Castle, The Former Summer Residence Of The House Of Welf In Lower Saxony, Germany
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
#80 Villa Farnese – Caprarola , Italy
Image source: rockystl
#81 View From The Balcony Of The Jaw-Dropping Concert Hall, Palau De La Música Catalana In Barcelona
Image source: patrickbrusil
#82 Peleș Castle, Sinaia, Romania
Image source: Sea-Rope-31
#83 1918 Hampshire House, The Towering Wing Of The Balsams Grand Resort Hotel On The Shores Of Lake Gloriette, Which Closed In 2011. Dixville, Coös County, New Hampshire
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
#84 Castle Eltz, Germany. Built In The 12 Century And Inhabited By The Eltz Family For Over 850 Years
Image source: TeyvatWanderer
#85 Spires Of The 14th-Century Church Of Our Lady Before Týn Towering Over The Skyline Of The Old Town Of Prague In The Morning, Czech Republic
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
#86 Chateau De Chenonceau, With Its Gallery Spanning The River Cher, Is The Most Peculiar And Probably Most Beautiful Castle In The Loire, In France
It was rebuilt, furnished, and transformed between 1514 and ’76 by women of different temperaments, and is known as the Ladies’ Castle
Image source: WestonWestmoreland
#87 Federal-Style House In The Town Of Thomaston, Knox County, Maine
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
#88 1774 Palladian-Style Pulteney Bridge Reflected In The River Avon, Bath, England
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
#89 Traditional Slate Tile-Clad House In Goslar, A Historic Town In Lower Saxony, Germany
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
#90 Art Nouveau In Douai France
Image source: ArtofTravl
#91 The Writers Museum – Edinburgh, Scotland
Image source: rockystl
#92 Asamkirche In Munich, Germany. A Dark Rococo Gem Built In 1733
Image source: TeyvatWanderer
#93 The Indoors Of A Castle In The Kasbah, Algiers, Ottoman/Andalusian Style
Image source: bigus-_-dickus
#94 St Barbara’s Church, Kutná Hora, Czechia
Image source: Moody-Waltz-147
#95 Tyntesfield, A Victorian Gothic Revival Country House In An Estate Near Wraxall, North Somerset, England
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
#96 Boston City Hall
Image source: No-Analyst-1613
#97 The Floor Of St. John’s Co-Cathedral In Malta, A Floor Made Entirely Of Marble Tombstones Housing 400 Knights Hospitallers
Image source: ArtisticRide6852
#98 Federal-Style House With A Sunroom Addition In Forest Hills Gardens, Queens, New York City
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
#99 1879 Neo-Gothic-Style Votivkirche In Votivpark On The Ringstraße In Vienna, Austria
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
#100 Chapel Of Santa Catarina, Porto, Portugal – Draped In Azulejos
Image source: sonderewander
#101 1911 Kurmittelhaus(Spa Treatment Center) With Curved Gables And Roofs By The Freiburg Architect Robert Mühlbach With The Collaboration Of Alexander Ackermann In The Spa Town Of Bad Kreuznach, Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
#102 A-Frame Cabin On An Islet In The Middle Of Lake Winnipesaukee, New Hampshire
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
#103 Victorian Building Housing A Corner Bookstore In Buxton, High Peak, Derbyshire, England
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
#104 Grosvenor And Lansdowne Crescent Gardens Surrounded By Late 19th-Century Georgian And Regency-Style Town Houses And The 1879 Victorian Gothic Revival St Mary’s Episcopal Cathedral, West End Of Edinburgh, Scotland
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
#105 West-Facing Posterior Of The Neuschwanstein Castle With A Two-Storey Balcony, Schwangau, Bavaria, Germany
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
#106 Ornate Bay Window Of A Brownstone In Park Slope, South Brooklyn, New York City
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
#107 Looking Up The Main Stairwell – Art Nouveau Centre Riga Latvia
Image source: ArtofTravl
#108 Basilica Of Sacré Cœur De Montmartre In The Snow, Montmartre, 18th Arrondissement Of Paris, France
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
#109 Hamburg Planetarium, One Of The World’s Oldest Modern Planetariums
Housed in an Expressionist-style former water tower designed by architect Oskar Menzel(1873-1958) and built between 1912 and 1915. Hamburg Stadtpark, Winterhude, Hamburg, Germany
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
#110 House With A Corner Turret In Ammergasse 1, University City Of Tübingen, Baden-Württemberg, Germany
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
#111 Details Of The Flamboyant Gothic-Style West Facade Of Orléans Cathedral Featuring Ornate Tracery And Crocketed Gables, Orléans, France
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
#112 High-School In Timisoara, Romania
Image source: Sea-Rope-31
#113 13th-Century Saigerturm(Saiger Tower) With A 19th-Century Upper Replacement Seen From A Cobblestone Street In The Town Of Stolberg, Saxony-Anhalt, Germany
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
#114 Late 19th-Century Châteauesque-Style Château Frontenac Overlooking The Saint Lawrence River, Quebec City, Quebec, Canada
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
#115 Stone Cottages With Slate Roofs And Thatched Roofs, Cotswolds Village Of Broadway, Worcestershire, England
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
#116 The Stairs Where I Work In Bloomsbury, London
Image source: photonphillips
#117 Gloucester Cathedral Cloister, Constructed Between 1351 And 1412. Perpendicular Gothic
Image source: drodbar1
#118 Starfield Library, Seoul
Image source: photonphillips
#119 2101 Divisadero St., San Francisco, CA
Image source: ArtisticRide6852
#120 The 3rd Floor Of The Seattle Central Library
Image source: Advanced_Honey_2679
#121 The Workshop Of Master Glassmaker Clas Grüner Sterner, Also Known As The Victor Marchal House-Workshop
Located at number 6 Rue du Lac in Ixelles, Brussels, is an emblematic example of the Art Nouveau style in Belgium
Image source: FOllie65
#122 Kresbach Chapel, Mieming Plateau, Tyrol, Austria
Image source: WonderWmn212
#123 Art Deco Wooden Escalators In The St. Anna’s Pedestrian Tunnel In Antwerp. Inaugurated In 1933, They Are Among The Oldest And Last Remaining Wooden Escalators Still In Operation In The World
Image source: FOllie65
#124 Gyeongbokgung Palace In Snow. Seoul, South Korea
Image source: MunakataSennin
#125 Detail On Flatiron Building, NYC
Image source: DrDMango
#126 Philadelphia City Hall In The Snow, City Of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
#127 1919 Gothic Revival St Colman’s Cathedral Seen Beyond The Colorful Row Houses In The Seaport Town Of Cobh, County Cork, Ireland
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
#128 Roman Pool In Hearst Castle, San Simeon, California
Image source: ArtisticRide6852
#129 Frauenkirche Seen From The Neumarkt Square On A Frosty Winter Evening After The Snow, Dresden, Saxony, Germany
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
#130 Rare Surviving Tudor Gatehouse, Built In 1595 Atop A 13th-Century Stone Arch That Formed The Original Priory Entrance To The Priory Church Of St Bartholomew The Great, City Of London, UK
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
#131 Half-Timbered Buildings Along The Rur River Flowing Through The Resort Town Of Monschau In The Winter, Eifel Region, Aachen, North Rhine-Westphalia, Western Germany
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
#132 1891 Richardsonian Romanesque And Renaissance Revival-Style Delmonico’s Building On 56 Beaver Street, Financial District, Lower Manhattan, New York City
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
#133 Granada, Spain
Image source: naveen713
#134 1765 Baroque-Style Sanctuary Of The Madonna Of San Luca Atop The Snowy Colle Della Guardia Hill Overlooking The Cityscape Of Bologna, Northern Italy
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
#135 Interior Of The Bibliothèque Sainte-Geneviève, Paris
Image source: SensitiveDivide802
#136 Stará Plynárna, A Former 1905 Acetylene Gas Plant Now Converted Into A Restaurant & Inn In The Village Of Hřensko, Ústí Nad Labem Region, Czech Republic
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
#137 Connecting Bridge Between The Dürkopp Werke Factories, Bielefeld, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
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