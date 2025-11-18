Hey Pandas, How Old Were You When You Gave Up On Your Dreams? (Closed)

We all eventually give up on our dreams. Share when that has happened to you.
#1
I’ll go first, born in a third world country I gave up on them when I turned about 18 and got launched into an economic crisis
#2
When i was in the school band I wanted to play drums soooooo much. My mother said young ladies do not play the drums.I was hopeful but nope, I played the flute and french horn. So I would have to say 12 yo. In a later discussion I told my mother That’s not fair and she replied Who told you life was fair? So I gave up on any dream at 16 yo. Luckily I didn’t need a dream, just a life.
#3
probably the age i am now.
i’ve always wanted to be a VA, but i have nowhere to start, nobody that could help me, no experience, and no support from people ik irl.
it was something i have always wanted to do as a career because imo i think i could do it(i have a voice that is very clear and you can tell the emotion behind it, and i can sing too but idk if that counts). i’ve just wanted to be the voice behind someone’s child hood, the way many voice actors were the voice behind mine. i wanted to bring joy and emotion into whatever im voicing behind.
but alas, it probably wont happen. very hard to get the job.
i’ve lost hope, but i can dream and fantasize, right?
#4
Around my 30s. I realized I’ll never become an artist for Archie Comics. It was never encourage nor given much notice by anyone else. I sorta just went through life thinking reality was just finding a job that pays the bills. No one guided me to show me what to do and where to go. Just to take a college course or something, and then you can work anywhere in the field you studied. I never went to college but I hear, now, that nothing is guaranteed other than student debt. That scares me. Plus, I don’t have a desire to live in the USA. Although, I don’t think that’s necessary, either, with today’s technology.
Then I wanted to be an artist. I dusted off my easel and got into the oil paints for the first time. Found I like oil painting. Found it’s also a lot more toxic to breath in than acrylic and the stench lingers in the air. Better suited for a separate studio I don’t have. I managed to sell a few paintings to a relative, but that’s it. No one has been interested in buying my work. Maybe I charged too much. Not sure. Don’t really know the first thing about selling art or the art business. I got some advice from my mom, who has worked closely with artists. She said there’s more administration work to owning your own business than the creative side. It’s very long hours and working pretty much every day. Since I got burned out from painting after a year of it, just not sure it’s something I can sustain myself to doing.
I do want to own my own business one day. It’s not too late. Doing something creative.
#5
18. The only thing that keeps me from painting my bathroom walls with my brain chunks is the fleeting hope that I find a girl that meets the one thing I look for in a potential wife.
Follow Us