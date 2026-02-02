These Minimalist Comics Explore The Weirder Thoughts You Might Have (27 New Pics)

Every day life has a funny way of being ridiculous when you stop and look at it for longer than two seconds, and that’s exactly where @occasional_vincent_draws does his best work. He takes those tiny, half-conscious moments we all brush past and turns them into perfectly timed, dry little punchlines that feel uncomfortably accurate.

The humor lands even harder because the delivery stays simple with primarily black-and-white, clean lines, no clutter, no over-explaining, focus remaining on the idea, and the right twist at the right moment. Whether he’s skewering social habits, nudging reality into the absurd, or putting those unspoken thoughts on the page, each comic feels like a quick nod of recognition followed by a laugh you didn’t plan on having.

Scroll down for 30 new comics and let us know which ones are your favorites. And if you want to follow Vincent’s future work, you can do that on his Instagram page.

More info: Instagram

#1

#1

Image source: occasional_vincent_draws

#2

#2

Image source: occasional_vincent_draws

#3

#3

Image source: occasional_vincent_draws

#4

#4

Image source: occasional_vincent_draws

#5

#5

Image source: occasional_vincent_draws

#6

#6

Image source: occasional_vincent_draws

#7

#7

Image source: occasional_vincent_draws

#8

#8

Image source: occasional_vincent_draws

#9

#9

Image source: occasional_vincent_draws

#10

#10

Image source: occasional_vincent_draws

#11

#11

Image source: occasional_vincent_draws

#12

#12

Image source: occasional_vincent_draws

#13

#13

Image source: occasional_vincent_draws

#14

#14

Image source: occasional_vincent_draws

#15

#15

Image source: occasional_vincent_draws

#16

#16

Image source: occasional_vincent_draws

#17

#17

Image source: occasional_vincent_draws

#18

#18

Image source: occasional_vincent_draws

#19

#19

Image source: occasional_vincent_draws

#20

#20

Image source: occasional_vincent_draws

#21

#21

Image source: occasional_vincent_draws

#22

#22

Image source: occasional_vincent_draws

#23

#23

Image source: occasional_vincent_draws

#24

#24

Image source: occasional_vincent_draws

#25

#25

Image source: occasional_vincent_draws

#26

#26

Image source: occasional_vincent_draws

#27

#27

Image source: occasional_vincent_draws

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
