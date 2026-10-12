Hollywood Actress Reveals “Uncomfortable” Reason She Turned Down TV Show With Lots Of Steamy Scenes

Amanda Seyfried said she’s no longer interested in taking her clothes off for a role.
Previously, the 40-year-old actress used to think making out with a hot co-star was one of the perks of being a Hollywood star.
Now, the actress said she’s drawing the line when it comes to what she’s willing to do and not willing to do in front of the camera.
Amanda Seyfried said she’s no longer interested in taking her clothes off for a role
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Growing older has changed a lot of things for Amanda Seyfried.
She said she recently turned down a role in a TV show because she didn’t “wanna deal” with the intimate scenes.
“Our jobs are weird,” she said during a panel discussion, hosted by Alec Baldwin at the Hamptons International Film Festival on October 4 in East Hampton, New York.
“And as I get older, it gets weirder,” she continued. “We have to be romantic with people that we’re not romantic with.”
The Mamma Mia! star admitted she used to think kissing a hot co-star and getting paid for it was a pretty sweet deal. But those days are behind her.
“Sometimes it’s great. Sometimes it’s really uncomfortable. But I can’t believe back in the day I was just like, ‘We gotta make out. Great! This is awesome. I know how to make out,” she joked, saying it was “fun” and a “non-thing” earlier.
“It was like, ‘I get to make out with a hot person today … And they’re paying me,’” she added.
The Mamma Mia! star admitted she used to think kissing a hot co-star and getting paid for it was a pretty sweet deal
Her feelings about intimate scenes are now completely different, saying she has no inhibitions about turning down a role because of them.
“I passed on a show where I would have to have s** all the time…,” she said. “Doesn’t matter [who it’s with] … I don’t wanna do it.”
The idea of filming such scenes made her uncomfortable, and she wasn’t “into it” anymore, she said.
“Maybe if [the project] came along again [at a later point], maybe I’d be in a different space,” she added. “But I don’t wanna deal with being nak*d with a stranger.”
Previously, Seyfried spoke about the pressure she felt over filming intimate scenes when she was young.
“Being 19, walking around without my underwear on – like, are you kidding me? How did I let that happen?” she said in a 2022 interview with Porter.
“Oh, I know why: I was 19, and I didn’t want to upset anybody, and I wanted to keep my job. That’s why.”
The actress said she felt pressured to be “walking around without [her] underwear” to keep her job at 19
Seyfried’s discomfort with such scenes also came after playing the bubbly and naive Karen Smith in the cult-classic comedy Mean Girls.
While playing the character, Seyfried didn’t think too much about Karen claiming she could predict the weather using her breasts.
But she later found it “gross” when men who recognized her would ask her for a weather forecast.
“I always felt really grossed out by that,” she told Marie Claire in 2022. “I was like 18 years old. It was just gross.”
Years after Mean Girls, Seyfried had to prepare for another intimate scene for her 2026 movie The Testament of Ann Lee, released earlier this year.
The actress said she wore a “prosthetic b**thole” for a n*de scene in the Mona Fastvold-directed historical drama.
“This movie, it needed to be graphic, so, like, I had a prosthetic b**thole,” she said on BBC’s The Scott Mills Breakfast Show in February.
“It was cool. It was exciting,” she added.
The Mean Girls star said raising her children has helped her say “no” whenever needed
Last month, Seyfried announced that she and Thomas Sadoski were ending their nine-year marriage.
They are both parents to daughter Nina, 9, and son, Thomas, 6.
During the panel discussion with Baldwin this month, Seyfried said having kids has made her “less of a pushover,” who can say “no” when needed.
Seyfried went on to recall an incident with her daughter Nina when they were out in Manhattan.
She said someone asked if they could click a picture with her while her daughter was with her.
“I looked at my daughter, and I said, ‘No, I’m sorry.’ And then we walked across the street, and I was like, ‘How was that for you, Nina? Was that okay?’” she said.
“She’s like, ‘I’m very proud of you, mama,’” the actress added. “And then we go to the coffee shop, and the coffee shop barista was like, ‘Can I have a picture?’ And I was like, ‘No, I’ll come back later.’”
The Les Misérables actress said her daughter once again said she was “proud” of her for saying “no.”
“[If] I’m with my kids, I say no … whatever [they are] going through is more important than what I’m going through,” she added.
“She’s so funny and talented!” one commented online
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