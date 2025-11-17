30 Unique And Interesting Photos To Give You A New Perspective On Photography, As Shared On This FB Group

Those seeking to express themselves through art find hundreds of ways to do it. Visual art alone, for instance, boasts an abundance of approaches, from photography to graphics, and beyond. In addition to the rather popular art forms, there are also numerous unique alternatives, often less familiar to the general public, such as gum bichromate, kallitype, or chrysotype, just to name a few.
All three of the aforementioned are alternative photographic processes, examples of which can be found on a public Facebook group titled exactly that. The group consists of over 48 thousand enthusiasts of different kinds of methods, who share their beautiful artwork with the world. We have gathered some of their best examples on this list for you to marvel at, so wait no longer and scroll down to find the unique images.
Bored Panda has turned to the editor of the ‘Alternative Photography’ website, Malin Fabbri, to learn more about alternative photographic processes and she was kind enough to answer some of our questions. You will find her insight in the text below.
#1 My First Ever Attempt At Cyanotype Printing
Image source: Ken Cole
#2 Cyanotype Prints
Image source: Ben Felten
#3 Mary With Radiant Leaf Halo 2022 Guyana Chestnut Leaves
Image source: Sean Mabin
#4 Cows. Duotone Cyanotype
Image source: Dorota Bronikowska
#5 Iron-Process Print
A year ago, I made my first iron-process print, from a digital negative of an image of especial importance for me. A year and many hundreds of prints later, I circled back and reprinted it this week. I still have work to do, but I am reaching a point where I feel as if I am reaching the process’s potential. This print: Walking Piper (2021), a platinum-toned kallitype printed onto Revere Platinum paper
Image source: Sanders McNew
#6 Leon 5×7“ Salted Paper Print Collodion Wetplate Negative
Image source: Maximilian Zeitler
#7 2011, Cyanotype Over Multiple Color Carbon Tissue
Image source: 簡永彬
#8 Toned Cyanotype. Self Portrait
Image source: Julia Matveeva
#9 Environmentally Friendly Alternative To Gum Bichromate Printing. Printmaker’s Friend. Size 16x24cm. Photo By Max Lissenden
Image source: Calvin Grier
#10 Cyanotype With Black Tea And Hydrogen Peroxide
Image source: Leszek Wesołowski
#11 Oil Print (Rowlins) 27 X 47 Cm. Paper For Watercolors 32 X 50 Cm. Ink For Printing In A Printing House (Offset)
Image source: Alexandr Prymak
#12 Here Is A Nautical Ship Scene I Created And Then Captured In Camera Onto The Underside Of Clear Domed Glass A Few Years Ago, The Image Measuring 35mm In Diameter
Yesterday, I made the sterling silver filigree setting at my jeweler’s bench and carefully set the ambrotype.
Making these tiny collodion images is a labor of love. It takes a certain intensity of work in a category all it’s own, which is a challenge to maintain. For me, it’s a much more difficult process to capture images on small glass pieces or stone, rather than, for example, a larger 4×6″ plate. Here are the reasons why for those who have an interest.
First, it’s a challenge to hold on to the tiny piece while pouring on the collodion and not getting my fingers on the poured substance, as many of you in this group know collodion in it’s delicate form, while wet. Each finger print is much more consequential on a smaller ambrotype vs. a larger image. Secondly, focusing in camera onto such a tiny surface takes a lot of time and patience and it’s a much easier task when working with a larger, regular sized image. The focus really counts on a tiny image. Thirdly, pouring developer on a small surface, many times inhibits the developer flow, as it’s optimal to have the liquid flow around the plate for 9 to 12 seconds. Larger plates allow for easier movement of the larger amount of liquid.
I hope this is interesting information for some of you photographer geeks like me. 🙂
I’ve cut down on making these little collodion beauties, not because I don’t enjoy it, but because it truly takes a lot of intense focus, time and effort.
Image source: Angie Pember Brockey
#13 Cyanotype, Watercolour Paper Digital Negative From A 35mm Shot
Image source: Maria Georgiadou
#14 Palladium
Image source: Gary Geboy
#15 Toned Cyanotype. Self Portrait
Image source: Julia Matveeva
#16 I Designed And Built My Own Camera For Ancient Processes. These Are The First Results Using The Process Called Gumoil
Image source: Walter Elsner
#17 Bruyère, Cyanotype
Image source: Yves Debruyne
#18 Man In Flowers #11 – Polaroid Lift Emulsion By Ava Bob
Image source: Ava Bob
#19 Cyanotype
Image source: Gary Geboy
#20 Just Playing Around With Watercolor To Some Of My Cyanotypes
Image source: Annette Guy
#21 Eco-Polymer Print. Made With Printmaker’s Friend Photo By Martin Bennie Photography
Image source: Calvin Grier
#22 My First Cyanotype, Shown By A Wonderful Teacher And Friend Wendy Using One Of My Favourite Portraits On 35mm
Image source: Stephanie Popoola
#23 Cyanotope , Bleached And Toned In Green Tea . Developed In A Dilute Vinegar Solution 20ml/L
Image source: Andrew Turner
#24 Nepenthes. Kuching, Malaysia. Platinum Palladium Print On Vellum, Backed By 24ct Gold. 15x15cm
Image source: Barrie Watts
#25 Wet Cyanotype
Image source: Paulina Skonieczna
#26 Gouville 4. Bichromated Rubber
Image source: Michel Lersy
#27 Lumenprint On Vintage Photographic Paper
Image source: Lisa Bakke Art
#28 Waxing A Couple Of Test Salt Prints Made Directly From 8×10 Dryplate Negatives
Image source: D Anson Brody
#29 Boats Of Essaouira (Collage). Gum Bichromate Cmyk 5 Layers 30 X 30 Cm. Fabriano Artistico Paper
Image source: Alexandr Prymak
#30 Mike Jackson Creates The Illusion Of Geometric Sculptures Using Just Controlled Light
Using traditional darkroom processes with minimal equipment, British artist Mike Jackson creates the illusion of geometric sculptures using just controlled light. Often the work is revealed to the artist himself only upon its last stage of development, requiring Jackson to apply the practice of afterimage memory, relying on drawn guidelines for accurate placement. Jackson creates a distinct camera-less aesthetic by viewing silver gelatin paper as two- dimensional clay shaped by directed light or as a “bell jar ready to be filled” with emotional responses to subjects. His sculptures of light merge the real with the fantastical, pushing photography into a world of three-dimensionality
Image source: Mike Jackson
Follow Us