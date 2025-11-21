Sister Can’t Believe Woman Remade Her Wedding Dress Instead Of Giving It To Her

Blood relations aren’t a license to entitlement. It never was, and never will be. Yet, some people seem to subscribe to the notion that they can demand anything from a sibling without repercussions.
This is what two sisters went through after one of them decided to cut up her wedding gown. It was her way to exorcise the ghost of a supposed marriage shattered by infidelity. However, it didn’t sit well with her sister, who called dibs on the dress and took offense because she wasn’t consulted first.
Their argument escalated into a rift, causing their mother to take sides and worsen the situation.
One way to ruin a sibling relationship is by having a sense of entitlement
It happened between two sisters, all because of a wedding dress
It ended up causing a rift within the family, and their mother got involved
Sibling entitlement is a learned behavior primarily shaped by the environment at home
While it does not justify her behavior, the sister’s actions are more a result of her upbringing, specifically the enabling by her parents.
According to licensed psychotherapist and author Christina Steinorth-Powell, parents encourage this kind of attitude, whether they realize it or not.
“They’ve either forgiven the mistreatment the entitled sibling has displayed toward their victim sibling, or they’ve allowed the entitled sibling to act entitled in other ways,” she told Bored Panda.
New Jersey-based psychologist Dr. Carolina Estevez shared a slightly different insight. According to her, the close relationship between siblings often fosters long-lasting habits that can go unchallenged and encourage a sense of entitlement.
Dr. Estevez adds that parents may unintentionally reinforce these behaviors by taking sides, much like the author’s mother seemed to have done.
“Sometimes it’s simply old childhood dynamics playing out long after everyone has grown up,” she stated.
Most experts would advise setting boundaries when dealing with a sibling’s sense of entitlement. However, many people simply don’t know where to begin. Steinorth-Powell provided practical tips, starting with explaining your feelings to eliminate the “he said/she said/they said” dynamic.
She emphasized the importance of addressing behaviors and avoiding bringing up prior infractions, noting that the message must be concise and accurate. And if none of that works, she advises putting things in writing.
“It gives you the opportunity to make sure you’re saying exactly what you want to say, and you’re not leaving anything out.”
Meanwhile, therapist and Balanced Psychotherapy PLLC owner Dallais Bernaix says it all boils down to one important question: “What can I live with in my life?”
“Then work toward setting boundaries. If this becomes too much, seeking support from a licensed mental health professional may be warranted,” she continued.
It doesn’t look like the sister’s entitlement is going away anytime soon. For her sake, the author may want to consider distancing herself from her toxic family, if not cutting ties.
