On This Day in 1888, America Experienced One Of Its Worst Blizzards Ever

by

Some of you might have seen our recent post about the snowstorms in the US. However, you may or may not know that a much more devastating storm hit the east coast of America 128 years ago today.

On March 11th 1888, what came to be known as The Great White Hurricane caused three days of chaos across New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut. It was one of the most severely recorded blizzards in the history of the United States and 400 people were estimated to have died as a result.

The storm left up to 60 inches (152cm) of snow and created towering snowdrifts 50ft (15 metres) high. Some people were stuck in their houses for a week (yes, that’s right, without tv or internet) and trains and telephone lines were disabled.

Still, one good thing did come from the Great White Hurricane: the city of Boston, alarmed by the gridlock caused by the blizzard, decide to build a subway, and nine years later The Boston subway became the first underground rail network in the US.

#1 Miss Porter’s School In Farmington, Ct After The “Great White Hurricane” Snow Storm Of 1888

On This Day in 1888, America Experienced One Of Its Worst Blizzards Ever

#2 The Great White Hurricane

On This Day in 1888, America Experienced One Of Its Worst Blizzards Ever

Image source: Wood Museum of Springfield History

#3 Springfield, Massachusetts

On This Day in 1888, America Experienced One Of Its Worst Blizzards Ever

#4 Man Standing By Snow Hut, After Blizzard Of 1888, With U.s. Capitol In Background, Washington

On This Day in 1888, America Experienced One Of Its Worst Blizzards Ever

Image source: loc.gov

#5 Carts Take The Snow From The City And Dump Them In The East River, New York

On This Day in 1888, America Experienced One Of Its Worst Blizzards Ever

#6 Trolley Is Pushing Through The Snow, Washington, DC

On This Day in 1888, America Experienced One Of Its Worst Blizzards Ever

#7 Brooklyn Bridge During The Blizzard

On This Day in 1888, America Experienced One Of Its Worst Blizzards Ever

Image source: LIFE Photo Archive

#8 Derailed Train Already Half-Buried In The Snow, harlem Railroad In The State Of New York

On This Day in 1888, America Experienced One Of Its Worst Blizzards Ever

Image source: New York Historical Society

#9 Store’s Billboard Is Brought Down By The Weight Of The Snow

On This Day in 1888, America Experienced One Of Its Worst Blizzards Ever

Image source: Associated Press/AP Photo

#10 New York – Madison at Fiftieth

On This Day in 1888, America Experienced One Of Its Worst Blizzards Ever

#11 Snow Has Covered The Windows Of This Shop In Manhattan

On This Day in 1888, America Experienced One Of Its Worst Blizzards Ever

Image source: Bettmann/CORBIS

#12 Snow And Ice Taken From The City Is Dumped Into The East River, New York

On This Day in 1888, America Experienced One Of Its Worst Blizzards Ever

Image source: Buyenlarge/Getty Images

#13 Workers Dig Out The Snow From Underneath An Elevated Train Line After The Blizzard

On This Day in 1888, America Experienced One Of Its Worst Blizzards Ever

Image source: Bettmann/CORBIS

#14 Corner Of Broad And Market Streets, Newark

On This Day in 1888, America Experienced One Of Its Worst Blizzards Ever

Image source: Newark Public Library

#15 Employees Of TP Howell & Co., Newark

On This Day in 1888, America Experienced One Of Its Worst Blizzards Ever

Image source: Newark Public Library

#16 Work Crew In Front Of Hotel Pennsylvania In New York City

On This Day in 1888, America Experienced One Of Its Worst Blizzards Ever

Image source: New York Historical Society

#17 Grand Opera House Under A Blanket Of Snow, Brooklyn

On This Day in 1888, America Experienced One Of Its Worst Blizzards Ever

Image source: Wallace G. Levison/the Life picture collection/Getty images

#18 14th Street, New York City, Just After The Storm

On This Day in 1888, America Experienced One Of Its Worst Blizzards Ever

Image source: Langill

#19 People Struggling On Their Daily Commute, Downtown New York

On This Day in 1888, America Experienced One Of Its Worst Blizzards Ever

Image source: Life picture collection/Getty

#20 Workers Remove Snow In Times Square

On This Day in 1888, America Experienced One Of Its Worst Blizzards Ever

#21 A Women On A Brownstone-Lined Street Sweeps The Sidewalk Near Where Two Horse-Drawn Buggies Are Parked In Brooklyn

On This Day in 1888, America Experienced One Of Its Worst Blizzards Ever

Image source: Getty Images

#22 Corner Of High And Court Streets, Newark

On This Day in 1888, America Experienced One Of Its Worst Blizzards Ever

Image source: Newark Public Library

#23 Pedestrians Involved In Snow Removal Operations

On This Day in 1888, America Experienced One Of Its Worst Blizzards Ever

Image source: Bettmann/CORBIS

#24 Brooklyn During The White Hurricane

On This Day in 1888, America Experienced One Of Its Worst Blizzards Ever

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

#25 New Yorkers Hiking Across The Brooklyn Bridge After Being Forced To Leave Their Train

On This Day in 1888, America Experienced One Of Its Worst Blizzards Ever

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Whatever Happened to the Cast of “Chasing Life?”
3 min read
Oct, 12, 2018
Bones 9.22 Review: “The Nail in the Coffin”
3 min read
Apr, 22, 2014
NYT Connections Hints And Answers For 29-October-2025
3 min read
Oct, 28, 2025
Rebecca Budig’s Bold Return as Taylor Hayes on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Sparks Debate and Anticipation
3 min read
Aug, 12, 2024
‘Law & Order’ Breaks the Record « TVOvermind
3 min read
Jan, 3, 2010
ABC’s Of Kings and Prophets Faces an Uphill Battle
3 min read
Mar, 8, 2016
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.