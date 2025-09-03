53 Vintage Cat Photos Featuring Celebrities, Historical Moments, And Pure Feline Magic

Cats have been charming humans for a very long time, and thanks to Brazilian journalist Paula Leite Moreira, we can now see just how much they captured hearts even before the internet. On her Instagram account, All Vintage Cats, she shares hundreds of old photos showing cats in playful poses, funny situations, and even alongside famous personalities from the past.
Paula’s collection reminds us that our love for cats isn’t new—it has been around for generations. By digging through historical archives, magazines, and old photo collections, she brings these vintage snapshots back to life, giving cat lovers everywhere a chance to enjoy these timeless moments.
#1 1955
“During his studies, French actor and screenwriter Sacha Guitry had the company of this magnificent cat, who would comfortably settle among the paperwork.”
Image source: allvintagecats
#2 1983
“Check out this priceless portrait of then-couple Robert Downey Jr. and Sarah Jessica Parker playing with a little kitty around 1983.”
Image source: allvintagecats
#3 Worthing, United Kingdom, 1956
“Ever imagined being almost the same size as your cat? The British Henry Behrens, considered the smallest man in the world at the time, was photographed dancing with his pet cat in front of his house.”
Image source: allvintagecats
#4 London, United Kingdom, 1957
“A girl’s best companion? Her Siamese kitten. Only a kitty could match the beauty of British actress and singer Diana Dors.”
Image source: allvintagecats
#5 1955
“Excuse me, excuse me, excuse me.”
Image source: allvintagecats
#6 1963
“With the sensitivity inherent to artists, Australian painter Hal Missingham captured this moment of affection between his Swiss colleague Sali Herman and a pet kitten.”
Image source: allvintagecats
#7 1917
“Responsible for numerous portraits of royalty, British photographer Alexander Bassano captured his compatriot, actress Christine Silver, with an adorably cute four-legged model.”
Image source: allvintagecats
#8 1972
“Two kittens, many little paws.”
Image source: allvintagecats
#9 1930s
“As humorous as ever, French-Japanese painter Tsuguharu Foujita captured one of his cats wearing ‘glasses’ that resembled his own.”
Image source: allvintagecats
#10 1941
“In 1941, Luso-Brazilian singer Carmen Miranda was already an international star. But in this image from the time, the artist shares the spotlight with a cat that seems delighted by the company.”
Image source: allvintagecats
#11 1967
“From the series ‘Bearded Men Also Love’. Shot by Norwegian photographer Kjell Søgård.”
Image source: allvintagecats
#12 1957
“In 1957, in Japan, a young Haruki Murakami was already surrounded by feline friends. Decades later, they would become a constant presence in the Japanese writer’s literary works.”
Image source: allvintagecats
#13 1961
“The Dutch photographer Hans Katan had the opportunity to immortalize this sunbath of his compatriot Godfried Bomans, author and television personality, with a handsome big cat on his lap.”
Image source: allvintagecats
#14 1968
“The first wife of Paul McCartney, American photographer and animal rights activist Linda McCartney, captured the musician with this little furry friend.”
Image source: allvintagecats
#15 Surrey, United Kingdom, 1957
“Giving medicine to pets is usually quite a torment for their owners. But that doesn’t seem to be the case for this fluffy fellow.”
Image source: allvintagecats
#16 1971
“A duo worth millions: country music icon, American singer Johnny Cash, was also photographed with a cat in this portrait taken around 1971.”
Image source: allvintagecats
#17 Skibotn, Norway, 1967
“Finnish photographer Ismo Hölttö captured this moment of pure companionship between a simple man and his pet cat.”
Image source: allvintagecats
#18 Whittlesey, United Kingdom, 1961
“Four distinguished men entertaining three (equally distinguished) cats with live music. What could the song be?”
Image source: allvintagecats
#19 1956
“Another writer captivated by feline charm: British poet Mary Wilson had a beautiful Siamese as her pet.”
Image source: allvintagecats
#20 1872
“The year was 1872, and British photographer Henry Pointer already knew that photographing kittens was a great investment.
How do you deal with the cuteness of this little guitarist?”
Image source: allvintagecats
#21 1964
“On a scale from 0 to 10, how proud is this father of his son?”
Image source: allvintagecats
#22 Between 1890–1894, Amsterdam, Netherlands
“Just two aristocrats posing for eternity.”
Image source: allvintagecats
#23 1970
“That portrait is an absolute flood of beauty. In 1970, British actress Lynn Redgrave posed close to a Siamese cat for a photoshoot.”
Image source: allvintagecats
#24 1980
“In 1980, anthropologist and linguist Yuri Knorozov was photographed with his Siamese cat, both sporting rather serious expressions.
Knorozov was responsible for deciphering the Mayan writing system, revolutionizing the study of this ancient civilization’s culture.
With an assistant like that, making history becomes easy.”
Image source: allvintagecats
#25 1917
“These are Louise Fazenda, an American actress, and Pepper, an Oriental Maltese kitten who starred in several silent comedy films in the last century.
The two rested together during the filming of the short film ‘Are Waitresses Safe?’ (1917).
Famous for her photogenic beauty and playful yet adorable personality, Pepper became one of the first feline celebrities in film history.”
Image source: allvintagecats
#26 1974
“Is it rock’n’roll you want? Then here’s another legend! American singer Patti Smith, in 1974, at the height of the New York punk scene, sitting on her bed with a cat in her lap.”
Image source: allvintagecats
#27 1947
“A true work of art, this shot promoting the drama ‘Nora Prentiss’ (1947). The beauty of American actress Ann Sheridan blends perfectly with that of a fluffy feline.”
Image source: allvintagecats
#28 Shot Taken Around 1954
“It almost looks like American actress and singer Gloria Grahame was teaching this kitty to strike a ‘model pose’ for the photo. And it worked, didn’t it?”
Image source: allvintagecats
#29 1936
“Beep beep! Do you think Frajola got a ticket?”
Image source: allvintagecats
#30 1960s
“Silence, two icons meditating…
Thelonious Monk, American jazz pianist and genius, is pictured here holding the Siamese cat of British baroness Nica de Koenigswarter.
The photo, taken by Nica in the early 1960s, was shot at her home in New Jersey, United States—a home that once housed around 300 cats and that Monk called ‘Catville’.”
Image source: allvintagecats
#31 Surrey, United Kingdom, 1970
“A true British lord disguised as a cat. This white-mustached gentleman with a serious gaze probably made the little girl’s childhood much happier.”
Image source: allvintagecats
#32 Paris, France, 1951
“Wearing a Balenciaga dress, American model Mary Jane Russel posed for the lenses of her compatriot, photographer Louise Dahl-Wolfe, under the curious gaze of a charming feline.”
Image source: allvintagecats
#33 1960
“Farid al-Atrash, the Syrian-Egyptian singer, didn’t live by compositions and melodies alone. Here, around 1960, he is seen holding his cat, a very charming Siamese.”
Image source: allvintagecats
#34 1968
“The wife of British painter Ben Nicholson captured this intimate moment between the artist and the couple’s pet cat, Tommy.
Felicitas Vogler was a renowned German photographer, known for her recordings of landscapes and everyday life.”
Image source: allvintagecats
#35 1922
“When you and your friend are completely different, but have similar tastes.”
Image source: allvintagecats
#36 1960
“For former UK Prime Minister Harold Wilson, holding his cat wasn’t enough. He had to read the day’s news with his feline companion.”
Image source: allvintagecats
#37 1953
“Photographer for LIFE magazine, the Polish Nat Farbman managed to capture this extremely tense struggle over a little milk.”
Image source: allvintagecats
#38 1966-1968
“What can be said about the beauty of this duo? For the promotion of the Batman television series (1966–1968), the American actress Julie Newmar posed with a beautiful cat, dressed as Catwoman, her character in the show.”
Image source: allvintagecats
#39 1960
“The renowned American photographer Edward Weston posed for the camera in this portrait, featuring the cuteness of two of his pet cats, a tabby and a little black one.”
Image source: allvintagecats
#40 California, United States, 1992
“It’s hard to decide who looks cuter in this shot by photographer Neal Preston: the unforgettable American actor Brandon Lee or his little kitty.”
Image source: allvintagecats
#41 United States, 1955
“It’s impossible not to be charmed by the elegance of American actress Allison Hayes and her four-legged partner in the publicity for the film Chicago Syndicate.”
Image source: allvintagecats
#42 1953
“That’s enough, Cleitinho. Enough lap time already!”
Image source: allvintagecats
#43 1946
“American actress and interior decorator Elsie de Wolfe was photographed in 1946 with companions worthy of her: kittens that conveyed the same timeless elegance.”
Image source: allvintagecats
#44 1956
“Nothing better than a feline exuding the beauty and elegance so typical of our beloved four-legged friends.”
Image source: allvintagecats
#45 London, United Kingdom, 1957
“Tonight is Oscar night, baby!”
Image source: allvintagecats
#46 Around 1912
“Ballerina Anna Pavlova knew how to appreciate the beauty in life’s little things, from a dance movement to the graceful company of a feline. She was right, wasn’t she?”
Image source: allvintagecats
#47 1976
“Cats will always be cats.”
Image source: allvintagecats
#48 1906
“This was Mrs. Hofstra, president of the Atlantic Cat Club, and her cat Laddie Loupin, who had won the Best in Show award at the 1906 Madison Square Garden Cat Show.
The photo was taken by American photojournalist Jessie Tarbox Beals, known for overcoming some of the earliest gender barriers in her profession.
A heavyweight trio!”
Image source: allvintagecats
#49 1970
Image source: allvintagecats
#50 1932
“While Paris went about its rhythm in 1932, Hungarian-French photographer Brassaï captured silent moments like this: a cat, flowers, and the poetry contained there, in a grocery store window.”
Image source: allvintagecats
#51 New York, United States, 1955
“The disruptive cat, thinking outside the box.
Photograph by American photographer Ângelo Rizzuto, under the pseudonym Anthony Angel.”
Image source: allvintagecats
#52 Paris, France, 1952
“No place in this world is so good that a cat couldn’t make it better.
Photograph by German-French photographer Gisele Freund.”
Image source: allvintagecats
#53 1955
“The cat and curiosity, an inseparable duo. Shot by American photographer Vivian Maier.”
Image source: allvintagecats
