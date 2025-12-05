68 Random Pictures People Say Are Worth Going Down A Rabbit Hole For

People love going down rabbit holes, and when they crawl back with something new, they head straight to the subreddit ‘All That’s Interesting.’
It’s full of pictures of remote places, historical artifacts, inspiring human initiatives, and much, much more. So if you too enjoy learning obscure facts about anything and everything, join us in having a look at this online community’s top posts.
It’s like wandering into a museum run entirely by the internet, which is free but still works.
#1
A 900-Year-Old Crusader Sword That Was Found In 2021 On The Bottom Of The Mediterranean By A Scuba Diver
Image source: alecb
#2
Corrie ten Boom was a Dutch watchmaker who lived above her family’s shop when the Nazis invaded the Netherlands in 1940. Soon after, they decided to build a secret room and use it to hide Jewish refugees. Over the next four years, Corrie ten Boom saved more than 800 people from the Holocaust.
Image source: kooneecheewah
#3
The reforestation of Rio De Janeiro from 1989 to 2019.
Image source: alecb
#4
In 1954, a young Julie Andrews practiced ballet with her Aunt Joan Wells, who ran a dance studio.
Image source: ATI_Official
#5
This is an early automobile air conditioner, popular from the 1930s through to the 1960s. Water inside the cooler evaporates and in the process transfers heat from the surrounding air to evaporate the water, giving in return cool moisture-laden air inside
Image source: alanbear1970
#6
In 1947, Norwegian adventurer Thor Heyerdahl completed a 101-day, 4,300-mile journey across the Pacific Ocean from Peru to French Polynesia on a homemade raft built only with balsa logs and hemp rope — proving that ancient peoples could have made the same voyage
Image source: kooneecheewah
#7
A 1,800-Year-Old Roman Gladiator Arena That Was Discovered In Western Turkey In July 2021
Image source: kooneecheewah
#8
The Irish Elk — the largest known deer species in history — which roamed across Eurasia until it went extinct approximately 7,500 years ago.
Image source: alecb
#9
The Sun has officially set in Barrow, Alaska, and it won’t rise again until January 22, 2026
Image source: alanbear1970
#10
A Massive 2700-Year-Old, 18-Ton Statue Of An Assyrian Deity That Was Excavated In Iraq In November 2023
Image source: kooneecheewah
#11
In an incredible fusion of history and modern science, experts have brought the face of a medieval warrior back to life. He was one of many who fell in the brutal Battle of Visby in 1361
Image source: alanbear1970
#12
After being left the night before his wedding, Ed Leedskalnin migrated to America and bought land in Florida. For the next 3 decades, the 100-pound Latvian built a 2.2 million pound wonder known as Coral Castle. To this day, no one knows how he carved and stacked 1,000 tons of stony coral by himself
Image source: kooneecheewah
#13
“Radium Girls” painted glowing watch dials with self luminous paint, licking their brushes to keep a sharp tip. No one told them the paint was radioactive. The radium settled into their bones, rotting their jaws from the inside. The condition became known as radium jaw.
Image source: DazeMiss
#14
A family in Harmans, Maryland pays respect as Robert F. Kennedy’s funeral train passes through their town on June 8, 1968.
Image source: alecb
#15
A drone captures an elephant herd sleeping while migrating across China.
Image source: alecb
#16
Twin sisters June and Jennifer Gibbons, known as “The Silent Twins,” refused to speak to anyone but each other, communicating in a secret language for nearly 30 years. Then, immediately after Jennifer’s sudden death in 1993, June began to speak freely for the first time in her life.
Image source: ATI_Official
#17
Filming Apocalypse Now was so physically, mentally, and financially exhausting that Francis Ford Coppola had numerous breakdowns on the Philippines set in 1976. Dennis Hopper’s drug use, Martin Sheen’s binge-drinking, and Marlon Brando refusing to learn his lines all contributed to the film’s chaos.
Image source: alecb
#18
Swimmers in Las Vegas, Nevada watch the mushroom cloud from an atomic bomb test 75 miles away in 1953.
Image source: alecb
#19
Police officers react after seeing the crime scene inside Andrea Yates house in the Houston suburb of Clear Lake City, Texas. On June 20, 2001, she waited for her husband to leave for work before drowning her five children one by one in the family bathtub.
Image source: alecb
#20
In 1995, 15-year-old Nicole van den Hurk was killed while biking to work in Eindhoven, Netherlands. Her murder went unsolved for two decades — until her stepbrother confessed to get police to reopen the investigation. Subsequent DNA testing then led to the arrest and conviction of her killer.
Image source: ATI_Official
#21
She was 11 when WWI started, 36 when WWII began, 74 when Star Wars released, and 116 when COVID-19 started. Her name was Kane Tanaka, the world’s oldest living person until she passed away in 2022 at age 119. She was born on January 2, 1903.
Image source: malihafolter
#22
The Ocean Project — an international undertaking to catalog and identify the 1 to 2 million undocumented animals in the ocean — has just announced the discovery of 866 new species. These are some of their most stunning finds.
Image source: kooneecheewah
#23
German World War II era lesbian couple. Felice Schragenheim, a Jewish resistance fighter and Lilly Wust, mother of 4, wife of a Wehrmacht member. Hours after these photos were taken Felice was captured. She did not survive the war. Lilly never forgot Felice
Image source: Ill_Definition8074
#24
A herd of capybaras at Malaysia’s national zoo adopted a stray cat named Oyen during the COVID-19 pandemic — and today he’s an official part of their enclosure.
Image source: ATI_Official
#25
“Government cheese,” produced in the 1980s to offload a massive dairy surplus, was stored in Missouri’s underground caves and given to struggling Americans. The surplus stemmed from 1970s farm policies that left the government with over a billion pounds of cheese.
Image source: ATI_Official
#26
In 1967, Robert Lawrence Jr. became America’s first Black astronaut. At his first press conference, a reporter asked if he’d have to sit in the back of the space capsule. Less than a year later, he was killed in a jet crash before ever getting the chance to go to space.
Image source: xNaughtyGaze
#27
In June 1995, six-year-old Morgan Nick vanished while catching lightning bugs at a Little League game in Alma, Arkansas, just yards from her mother. For nearly 30 years, the case remained unsolved until new DNA evidence finally linked her disappearance to convicted kidnapper Billy Jack Lincks.
Image source: ATI_Official
#28
In the early days of social media, Kenny the white tiger became a viral sensation for allegedly having down syndrome. But the truth was much darker: Kenny was the result of repeated inbreeding by for-profit animal breeders. He suffered for most of his life and died when he was only 10 years old.
Image source: kooneecheewah
#29
In Victorian England, asylums housed everyone from serial killers to the disabled to the mentally ill — a dangerous combination compounded by the government encouraging the public to visit and observe patients like a zoo. These are portraits of some the patients confined to these institutions.
Image source: kooneecheewah
#30
Sixty miles southeast of Anchorage is Whittier, a remote Alaskan town where all 272 residents live in the same building. Designed to be self-sufficient because of the region’s extreme climate, the 14 story Begich Towers has a school, hospital, grocery store, and police department all under one roof.
Image source: kooneecheewah
#31
In 1913, 33-year-old Dolly Oesterreich began an affair with 17-year-old Otto Sanhuber, who then hid for the next decade in her attic. In 1922, after overhearing a violent argument, Otto emerged and shot Dolly’s husband to death. What followed was one of the most sensational trials in U.S. history.
Image source: ATI_Official
#32
Morgan Freeman imported 26 hives from Arkansas to his ranch and planted magnolia, clover, lavender, and bee-friendly fruit trees so that the bees could thrive.
Image source: kooneecheewah
#33
A father and son pose for a photo beside a car in Omagh, Northern Ireland — unaware it’s packed with explosives and about to blow. Moments later, the car exploded and killed the photographer who took the photo, along with 28 other people, in the Omagh bombing in Northern Ireland on August 15, 1998.
Image source: ATI_Official
#34
Identical triplet brothers, separated at birth, unexpectedly reunited while attending the same college
Image source: babyyysarah
#35
In 1913, a 10-year-old black girl named Sarah Rector received a land allotment of 160 acres in Oklahoma. The best farming land was reserved for whites, leaving her with a barren plot, but oil was discovered on her property and she became one of the country’s first black millionaires.
Image source: alecb
#36
The haunting “4 Children For Sale” photograph from 1948 captured a Chicago mother, Lucille Chalifoux, hiding her face as her four young children sat beneath a sign offering them for sale. Within two years, all of them — including the unborn baby she carried — were placed with different families.
Image source: ATI_Official
#37
In September 2018, a pair of fishermen in Northern Ireland reeled in a 6-foot-wide elk skull from the bottom of a lake. It turned out to be over 10,000 years old and from an extinct species known as the Irish Elk.
Image source: ATI_Official
#38
When gay rights activist David Kirby revealed his homosexuality to his family, they cast him out. But Kirby’s family returned to his side as he lay dying of AIDS, captured in this photo taken by student photographer Therese Frare in 1990.
Image source: ATI_Official
#39
The Tollund Man, The 2,400-Year-Old Corpse Uncovered In A Peat Bog In Denmark That Is So Well-Preserved That Scientists Were Able To Take His Fingerprints And Determine His Last Meal Before He Was Killed
Image source: kooneecheewah
#40
Unknown man dies from eating library paste. Nevada, 1908
Image source: SecretAgentKatManx
#41
For decades in the mid-1900s, a man-made lake known as Salton Sea was a beloved resort in southern California. But climate change and farm runoff wreaked havoc on the ecosystem, sending toxic dust into the air and killing millions of wildlife. Today, the area sits almost completely abandoned.
Image source: kooneecheewah
#42
At the 544-mile Sydney to Melbourne Ultramarathon in 1983, a 61-year-old potato farmer named Cliff Young showed up in overalls and work boots. While other runners stopped to sleep, Young moved continuously for five straight days. He would win the race and broke the existing record by two days.
Image source: kooneecheewah
#43
During WW2, the Tuskegee Airmen were a group of black pilots who were given outdated planes because the U.S. military didn’t believe they could succeed. In spite of the odds, they would have one of the lowest loss rates of any American fighter group and would earn over 850 medals for their service.
Image source: kooneecheewah
#44
After John Dillinger was shot by the FBI in 1934, bystanders rushed to the theater where he was killed to soak their handkerchiefs in his blood while thousands mobbed Chicago’s morgue to have their pictures taken with the corpse of the infamous bank robber
Image source: kooneecheewah
#45
In 1962 a group of far-right French officers attempted to assassinate President Charles De Gaulle for his support of Algerian independence. One of the 187 shots fired was blocked by a framed picture of his late, mentally disabled daughter Anne that he took with him wherever he went. He was unharmed
Image source: Flowerlike_luvs
#46
Riding The New York City Subway In The 1980s, When It Was The Most Dangerous Transit System In The World
Image source: kooneecheewah
#47
As a teenager, Big Pun was an accomplished boxer and loved playing basketball. But after dropping out of school and battling depression, he became addicted to food. Over the next decade, he gained 50 pounds a year before dying from a massive heart attack at 28 years old while weighing 698 pounds.
Image source: kooneecheewah
#48
A Colorized Photo Of Grigori Rasputin With The Last Empress Of Russia And Her Five Children In 1908
Image source: alecb
#49
Before European settlement, over 60 million buffalo roamed across North America, from New York to Georgia to Texas to the Northwest Territories. In the late 1800s, the U.S. government encouraged the extermination of bison to starve out Native Americans — and by 1890, less than 600 buffalo remained.
Image source: kooneecheewah
#50
On 9/11, firefighter Scott Davidson — father of comedian Pete Davidson — raced with Ladder 118 across the Brooklyn Bridge toward the burning Twin Towers. Minutes later, he and five crewmates were killed while evacuating the Marriott World Trade Center hotel as the North Tower collapsed on top of it.
Image source: ATI_Official
#51
In 2012, 37-year-old Cari Farver suddenly disappeared in Omaha, Nebraska. For the next three years, her killer, Shanna “Liz” Golyar, impersonated her through thousands of texts and emails to her family and friends before investigators uncovered the truth.
Image source: ATI_Official
#52
In 2005, 18-year-old Natalee Holloway vanished in Aruba after leaving a nightclub with Dutch teenager Joran van der Sloot. Though he changed his story multiple times, killed another woman in Peru, and years later provided a confession, Holloway’s disappearance has never been officially solved.
Image source: ATI_Official
#53
Once a meteorological research station of the Soviet Union, Kolyuchin Island is a 3 mile long island in the Arctic circle that was abandoned in 1992. In 2021, a photographer traveled to Kolyuchin and captured something unexpected: it’s been completely taken over by polar bears.
Image source: kooneecheewah
#54
One of the only known photographs of Kathleen Maddox, the mother of Charles Manson. A teenage runaway, she gave birth to Charles when she was only 16, tried to rob a liquor store with a broken ketchup bottle, and allegedly tried to trade her son for a pitcher of beer.
Image source: kooneecheewah
#55
Michael Rockefeller, son of New York Governor Nelson Rockefeller, photographed on his first trip to New Guinea in May 1960, studying the Asmat people. One year later, he vanished off the coast during a later expedition and was rumored to have been killed and eaten by the same tribe he was studying.
Image source: ATI_Official
#56
In 1959, 15-year-old Jim Bishop bought 2.5 acres of land in Rye, Colorado for $1,250. Over the next six decades, he single-handedly built a 160 foot tall palace known as Bishop Castle that features a cathedral, sprawling spiral staircases, and a fire-breathing dragon made of recycled hot plates.
Image source: kooneecheewah
#57
Zofia Posmysz’s mugshot after being arrested for distributing anti-Nazi leaflets in 1942 when she was 19 years old. She was sent to Auschwitz and Ravensbrück, surviving harsh conditions before being liberated in May 1945 by the US Army. She died in 2022 at 98 years old.
Image source: alecb
#58
In 1959 police were called to a segregated library when a Black 9-year-old boy refused to leave after being told the library was not for Black people. The boy Ronald McNair went on to get a PhD in physics from MIT and became an astronaut. That library is now named after him.
Image source: CandyXMystic
#59
5-Year-Old Boy Invites His Entire Class To Watch Him Get Adopted
Image source: xSereneScarlet
#60
During filming of “The Seven Year Itch” in 1954, over 1,500 New Yorkers swarmed 51st Street to watch Marilyn Monroe’s dress fly up. The crowd chanted “Higher! Higher!” as they gawked, enraging Monroe’s husband Joe DiMaggio. He beat her so badly that night that she filed for divorce three weeks later
Image source: alecb
#61
John Ratcliffe, Jamestown’s governor and the real-life inspiration for Disney’s Pocahontas villain, died a horrific death. After being tricked and captured, Pamunkey women cut away his skin with mussel shells, burning each piece as he watched. They saved his face for last, then burned him alive.
Image source: drkmatterinc
#62
Vernell Bass, a neighbor of Jeffrey Dahmer, stands outside the police-padded door of apartment 213 in the Oxford Apartments in Milwaukee, 1991. See real photos of inside and outside the serial killer’s apartment.
Image source: ATI_Official
#63
In February 2015, 18-year-old Daylenn Pua set out to hike Oahu’s forbidden 3,922-step “stairway to heaven” — the haiku stairs — and vanished without a trace. He left behind only a few photos, one of which showed a mysterious figure in the background, and a decade of unanswered questions.
Image source: ATI_Official
#64
At least 26 petroglyphs — some dating upwards of 1,000-years-old — have become visible by shifting sands on a beach on the Hawaiian island of Oahu.
Image source: kooneecheewah
#65
Children in Dachau concentration camp cheer the arrival of American troops in April 1945.
Image source: alecb
#66
While renovating the Auschwitz memorial in July 2020, workers found a tattered pair of children’s shoes with a handwritten note inside. Experts soon learned that the shoes belonged to a six-year-old Czech boy named Amos Steinberg, who was sent to the Nazi concentration camp alongside his mother.
Image source: kooneecheewah
#67
In 1978, Soviet geologists discovered a family living in complete isolation deep in Siberia. The Lykovs had fled Stalin’s persecution in 1936 and, for 42 years, survived without any human contact, technology, or knowledge that World War II had even happened.
Image source: DivaTease
#68
In 1993, six hikers were trekking near Lake Baikal in Siberia when they were suddenly overcome with horrific symptoms. Blood streamed from their eyes and noses, they clutched at their throats and bashed their heads against rock..
Image source: xTeaseLush
Follow Us