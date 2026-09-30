Alix Earle Ruthlessly Mocked After She Makes Embarrassing Confession To Interview Magazine

There are some things you’d expect an influencer never to admit. But Alix Earle is not that kind of influencer.
The 25-year-old content creator made a startling confession about herself during a recent interview, and some people took it way too personally.
Critics claimed her revelation made her look “extremely dumb” and wondered, “how did she graduate college?” Others defended her, saying it wasn’t a big deal.
There are some things you’d expect an influencer never to admit. But Alix Earle is just not that kind of influencer
Alix Earle has her own Netflix show, has 5.9 million followers on Instagram, and knows the perfect formula to make a video go viral.
During a chat with Interview magazine, the 25-year-old answered a barrage of questions about herself and her personal life.
“I’m scared of these questions,” she said before the interviewer proceeded to hit her with his lightning round of Q&As.
“Would you ever get back together with an ex?” was one of the questions.
“No,” she responded without hesitation.
The very next question was: “What was the last lie you told?”
“Probably that…” she quipped, referring to her answer about her exes. “I’m kidding.”
Even though there were questions about her love life and her work ethics, the one question that was perhaps the most hotly discussed online was about books.
The influencer was asked a harmless question, but her answer became a hot topic online
“What’s the last book you read?” the interviewer asked, to which Alix replied with utmost honesty: “I’ve never read a book.”
“Like, maybe Dr. Seuss,” she added, referring to the kids book authored by Theodor Seuss Geisel.
Alix’s confession triggered a wave of comments online, with one saying, “This comes as a shock….to no one.”
Another agreed, saying, “I don’t think we needed her to confirm this to know that..” one said.
“How did she finish school without reading a book?” one commented online
“The stupification of a generation exampled,” one snarked.
“Makes sense,” said another. “She looks extremely dumb.”
Others appreciated her for keeping it real, saying, “embarrassing asf but i respect the honesty.”
“If I were her age, I’d never have read a book either.
It’s just no longer the way people absorb information anymore,” another said in her defense.
Another wrote, ““She’ll be fine. Books are overrated.”
“She got this far without reading one!” remarked one.
“Refreshing to hear an influencer admit it instead of posing in front of a bookshelf they’ve never touched,” wrote another.
The internet star answered several other questions about her love life and her work ethics
Fans who saw the remainder of the interview learned that Alix would put on any song with Britney Spears to feel “hot” and currently uses “none” of the dating apps.
She was also asked her opinion on who’s the “better kisser: athlete or movie star?”
“Well, I don’t think I’ve kissed a movie star,” she admitted. “So, I would like to find out and report and come back to you.”
When asked if she would take an iced coffee with herself to a job interview, she replied, “Yes. I don’t really see the problem with that. I guess that’s a Gen Z problem.”
She also shared that her first thought that morning was: “That I don’t want to wake up.”
When asked, “How single are you right now?” she answered: “Um, it’s bad.”
Her show Earle Meets World dropped on Netflix earlier this month
Alix turned into an internet star when she was still a college student at the University of Miami.
Today, the “it” girl is basking in the glow of her new show Earle Meets World, which dropped on Netflix earlier this month.
The new unscripted series follows the lives of Alix, her blended family, and her interesting group of friends.
The show gave Alix a chance to expand from short 60-second reels to a longer format, 40-minute episodes to be exact.
The content creator admitted that partnering with Netflix felt like that “next phase” in showing fans a window to her life.
“It’s a chance to go deeper. Not just the highlights, but the real moments, too,” she said.
“The vulnerable ones, the hard ones, and the fun, chaotic ones in between,” she added. “It’s the same authenticity people know me for, but now with a different lens.”
“Maybe she’s a visual learner,” one commented after her recent confession
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