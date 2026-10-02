Hollywood Actress’ Wardrobe Malfunction Has Fans Wondering Why She Vanished From The Spotlight

Alisha Boe, 29, won over audiences with her powerful portrayal of Jessica Davis in Netflix’s teen drama series 13 Reasons Why, which ran from 2017 to 2020.
On September 29, the Norwegian-Somali-American actress was recently spotted attending a haute couture event at Paris Fashion Week.
The actress suffered a wardrobe malfunction at the show that quickly went viral online.
The incident led fans to start wondering why Boe had “disappeared” from the public eye after playing a central character in one of Netflix’s most-watched original shows.
“Why isn’t my sister booked more?” one user said.
Alisha Boe suffered a wardrobe malfunction at Paris Fashion Week
On Tuesday, Alisha Boe attended the Saint Laurent womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 event as part of Paris Fashion Week 2026.
As an ambassador for YSL (Yves Saint Laurent), Boe arrived in a black satin slip dress with a neckline plunging to her upper abdomen.
She carried a black clutch, left her hair down, and accessorized with gold-and-stone earrings and a bracelet. Giorgia Ferrari styled her look, with makeup artist Zahra Redgrave and hairstylist Liam Curran helping complete it.
She posted pictures of the look on her Instagram, where her 13 Reasons Why co-star, Brandon Flynn, commented, “You’re so hot and talented and kind and generous and hot.”
After arriving at Jardins du Trocadéro, the garden with a view of the Eiffel Tower where the show took place, Boe got busy smiling and posing for the cameras.
That is when the wardrobe malfunction happened, as the fabric covering her left breast shifted out of place and exposed more than the dress intended.
Alisha Boe’s latest public appearance left fans wondering about her career
Alisha didn’t seem to let the mishap deter her, as she continued smiling and posing for photos.
Online, the video sparked an entirely different conversation.
“She should be everywhere,” one netizen said, reacting to a video of Boe walking out of her car in the black dress.
“She’s so gorgeous! Amazing actress too. Need to see her in more shows,” another said.
“Yeah, ok, why isn’t she everywhere more? I’ve seen her sporadically in films,” said a fourth.
“If you wanna see her, watch The Buccaneers on Apple TV!” one netizen responded.
Boe has worked on several projects and become a YSL ambassador since 13 Reasons Why
Debuting at 11 in John Simpson’s 2008 slasher horror film Amusement, she appeared in 2012’s Paranormal Activity 4, guest-starred in Modern Family, and had a recurring role on Days of Our Lives before landing her breakout role in 13 Reasons Why.
Contrary to popular belief, Alisha Boe has stayed busy since her well-loved, critically acclaimed performance as Jessica Davis catapulted her to fame.
A year after the show ended, Boe joined the cast of Jesse Eisenberg’s feature film directorial debut, When You Finish Saving the World. The same year, she also featured in Jennifer Kaytin Robinson’s teen comedy film Do Revenge.
In 2023, she started playing Conchita Closson, a main role on Apple TV+’s historical drama The Buccaneers.
Next year, she reunited with Brandon Flynn for Johanna Block’s experimental indie feature debut, Who Am I?
In July 2026, she was announced as the global brand ambassador for YSL Beauty’s iconic Black Opium fragrance, which she had been using long before the collaboration.
Boe’s The Buccaneers character is very different from her real self
In The Buccaneers, Conchita is an American adjusting to life in 1870s “Gilded Age” British aristocracy and a friend to the lead character, Annabel “Nan” St. George, played by Kristine Froseth.
Created by Katherine Jakeways, the show is based on the unfinished novel of the same name by Edith Wharton. After two well-received seasons, the show wrapped up filming the third season in August 2026.
Boe shared behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the set at the time, saying season 3 might release in 2027, though no official date has been announced.
In a 2023 interview with WWD, Alisha Boe said playing Conchita was both difficult and enjoyable because the character was so emotionally different from her real self.
“It was a challenge for sure, because she’s so out there with her feelings,” she said. “She was written in a way where she’s crying one second and then maniacally laughing the next, and she kind of exists on such a dramatic spectrum that I, as Alisha, am not.”
One user on social media, who was unhappy with the show’s quality of performance, wrote, “Trashy Teen Soap Opera with Pretty People Who Can’t Act bad. (Does not apply to Alisha Boe or Josie Totah, who deserve SO MUCH BETTER than this show).”
Boe struggles with ADHD and lauds TV shows for removing the stigma around it
In September 2026, Boe spoke with Cosmopolitan about her struggles with mental health issues, and how that often impacts her get-ready routines on set, especially if she has to wear corsets and heavy gowns as on The Buccaneers.
“I have terrible time management skills—that’s what it comes down to,” Boe explained. “I have horrible ADHD, and my executive function is just bad. So I would love to spend an hour and a half.”
“In my brain, I can do an hour and a half worth of stuff in 10 minutes. I can get anywhere in 15 minutes. By the time I walk out the door, I’m already 20 minutes late. So it’s more that I’m very unorganized.”
Back in 2020, Boe weighed in on the importance of authentic representation of mental health in TV shows such as 13 Reasons Why, which dealt with topics like depression, trauma from bullying, s*x*al violence, and ending one’s life.
“For years it’s been taboo to talk about mental health,” she told Vogue India.
“Even since I was in high school, which wasn’t that long ago, the conversation has completely changed. We’ve normalized words such as ‘triggered,’ ‘anxiety,’ ‘depression,’ and ‘trauma,’ and that’s because of the internet and these new TV shows that are popping up.”
“It’s created the space to actually lift the stigma, which has been incredibly freeing… So even small things such as reading an article or seeing a glimpse of yourself in a TV show, or reading someone’s tweets online—these moments can almost be lifesaving, because that person doesn’t feel so alone anymore.”
“The best anyone has looked ever,” one user praised her Paris Fashion Week look
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