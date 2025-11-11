I Make 7-Feet Tall Snow Sculptures In My Front Yard

I designed a plywood form to create the initial column. Once it ‘sets’ in the form, I take the form off and start carving!
Photo day with David. February, 2016
A quartet of Easter Island snow sculptures smiling for the people walking by. Winter of 2014-2015
Ted
I turn the eyes on a lathe and then paint them
Jimmy!
All smiles!
The original Easter Island Ed
Jay got a smile the day before the big melt
The team from 2013-2014
This group loved to sing. They looked a bit mysterious at night
Ed
A late season experiment for next year. I sometimes carve on two sides
The octagonal form I designed to create the original snow column. Once the snow is packed in, the carving begins
The process of creation. It takes just over an hour to carve
Bryan in our backyard
