49 Anime Recommendations If Aliens Are Your Thing

When you think of anime, what comes to mind? It’s probably something along the lines of giant robots, superpowered teenagers, or cute girls doing cute things. But there’s another trope in anime that’s just as big and that you might not have considered: aliens.
In fact, when you look closely at all the different subgenres in Japanese animation, it seems like aliens in anime have been a staple for decades. They’re fighting against the heroes, they’re a source of conflict, and sometimes they even play a crucial role as supporting characters. Anime aliens are rarely green bug-eyed monsters though. Many of them look just like humans, to the point they can pass for them.
If aliens and anime are your cup of tea, don’t miss these ones! Take a look at some of the most interesting and memorable examples of the alien trope, and feel free to offer suggestions in case we forgot some worthy titles.
#1 Parasyte: The Maxim
2014 | 24 episodes
Besides being creepily entertaining, the series explores philosophical questions, such as humans’ relationship to Earth and other beings. Shinichi Izumi gets his hand infested by an alien entity with whom he forms a kind of bond in fighting other parasites that have fully taken over human beings. It’s quite a cerebral piece of entertainment if you’re looking for that.
Image source: amazon.com
#2 One Punch Man
2015 | 24 episodes
One-Punch Man tells the story of Saitama, a superhero who can defeat anyone with just one punch, attracting enemies from all over the world and even the universe! But, of course, he soon gets bored by the lack of challenges and sets out to find a worthy opponent. You know, just to add a little spice to the dull life of a superhero. The first season enjoyed massive success and soon became one of the best anime series around, praised for its unorthodox hero, fantastic animation, and kooky sense of humor.
Image source: amazon.com
#3 Dragon Ball Z
1989 | 291 episodes
Dragon Ball Z is the sequel series to the 1986 original adaptation. Goku, an extraterrestrial sent to Earth when he was only a baby, sets out to defend the planet he grew up on from alien enemies who will test his power and determination. But he’s not alone: he has the help of other strong fighters, the Z Warriors. Get ready for a long journey through the plotlines and events that make Dragon Ball Z so iconic!
Image source: amazon.com
#4 Gintama
2006 | 367 episodes
Set in a fictional feudal Tokyo taken over by aliens, the story follows Gintoki Sakata and his friends Shinpachi Shimura and Kagura, who take on various odd jobs and missions. Gintoki is an alcoholic freelancer whose job is to solve people’s problems so he can earn enough money to pay the rent.
Image source: amazon.com
#5 Outlaw Star
1998 | 26 episodes
Gene Starwind and James Hawking run a small handyman agency and are hired to protect Captain Hilda, who drives a spaceship, the XGP-15A II, also nicknamed Outlaw Star, in search of a legendary place that enshrines an incredible treasure. This popular anime will impress you with its animation style and balance of dramatic and comedic elements.
Image source: amazon.com
#6 Tenchi Muyo!
1995 | 26 episodes
Tenchi Masaki would look like your average teenager if it wasn’t for the fact he’s housing a bunch of aliens who are in love with him! Galactic threats are always around the corner, and things get even more complicated when he discovers his own family is connected to the alien world.
Image source: amazon.com
#7 Knights Of Sidonia
2014 | 24 episodes
After an extraterrestrial race of shapeshifting aliens called Gauna successfully destroyed the Earth, some of the last human survivors took refuge aboard the colossal ship Sidonia, now inhabited by over 500,000 people. With the Gauna looking to wipe out every human left, will our survivors be able to stop them without getting killed in the process? An anime film sequel, Knights of Sidonia: Love Woven in the Stars, premiered in 2021.
Image source: netflix.com
#8 Space Dandy
2014 | 26 episodes
If you’re looking for a space opera soaked in pure comedy, you just found it! The show follows the misadventures of Dandy, an anime hunter whose job requires tracking, identifying, and reporting rare alien species. He’s always followed by his crewmates, a cat-like creature called Meow, and his robot assistant, QT. You’ll also encounter tons of references to other sci-fi works, anime, and Internet culture.
Image source: amazon.com
#9 Space Battleship Yamato 2199
2012 | 26 episodes
Earth is on the brink of extinction, caused by the continuous attacks of an alien race called Gamilas. The Earth Defense Force soldiers embark on a journey towards Iscandar, a planet that hosts the Cosmo Reverse System, a device that can potentially reverse the damage done to the Earth. Also known as Star Blazers 2199, this alien anime adventure is a remake of the first Space Battleship Yamato series, released in 1974.
Image source: amazon.com
#10 To Love-Ru
2008 | 64 episodes
What happens when an alien princess seeks refuge on Earth to escape an arranged political marriage and falls in love with an ordinary human? Ask Rito Yuuki, who suddenly finds himself the target of Lala’s affections and accidentally becomes her new husband-to-be! If you don’t mind anime shows that heavily rely on fan service, this could become a new favorite.
Image source: imdb.com
#11 Urusei Yatsura
Image source: amazon.com
#12 Macross
Image source: amazon.com
#13 Kill La Kill
Image source: imdb.com
#14 Level E
Image source: amazon.com
#15 Gantz
Image source: amazon.com
#16 Sgt. Frog
Image source: imdb.com
#17 Fafner In The Azure
Image source: amazon.com
#18 Nyaruko: Crawling With Love!
Image source: imdb.com
#19 Tsuritama
Image source: imdb.com
#20 This Boy Can Fight Aliens!
Image source: imdb.com
#21 Evangelion
Image source: amazon.com
#22 Star Wars: Clone Wars
Image source: amazon.com
#23 Sailor Moon
Image source: amazon.com
#24 FLCL
Image source: amazon.com
#25 King Of Thorn
Image source: imdb.com
#26 The Melancholy Of Haruhi Suzumiya
Image source: imdb.com
#27 The Disappearance Of Haruhi Suzumiya
Image source: amazon.com
#28 Welcome To The Space Show
Image source: amazon.com
#29 Arcadia Of My Youth
Image source: amazon.com
#30 Waiting In Summer
Image source: imdb.com
#31 Oban Star Racers
Image source: amazon.com
#32 Rahxephon
Image source: amazon.com
#33 Muv-Luv Alternative: Total Eclipse
Image source: imdb.com
#34 Blue Gender
Image source: amazon.com
#35 Lagrange: The Flower Of Rin-Ne
Image source: amazon.com
#36 Please Teacher!
Image source: amazon.com
#37 UFO Princess Valkyrie
Image source: amazon.com
#38 Ground Control To Psychoelectric Girl
Image source: amazon.com
#39 Figure 17
Image source: imdb.com
#40 Please Save My Earth
Image source: imdb.com
#41 Starzinger III
Image source: amazon.com
#42 Tekkonkinkreet
Image source: amazon.com
#43 Birdy The Mighty Decode
Image source: amazon.com
#44 Space Patrol Luluco
Image source: amazon.com
#45 Cat Planet Cuties
Image source: amazon.com
#46 Project: A-Ko
Image source: amazon.com
#47 Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable
Image source: imdb.com
#48 Macross Frontier
Image source: imdb.com
#49 Bubble
Image source: netflix.com
Follow Us