Alice In Wonderland Inspired Us To Create These Shoes

Disney wanted us to do the classic movie, and it is very important that you do not cross reference between the film/books etc. We had to be true to the original film only. Disney provided assets from the animated film for us, Irregular Choice, to use.
The most difficult part is that there is no leeway for error or adapting if something doesn’t look perfect. Everything has to be exactly angled and proportioned as per Disney guidelines for that character. The best bit is that we have created shoes that totally represent Alice in Wonderland correctly to exact specification and are a homage to the characters we were inspired by as kids.
We create such bold, colorful designs, they seem like a perfect fit for Disney. From their large character heels, bright colors, and even a light that flashes in the heel of the Cheshire Cat heels, the details on these shoes are as impressive as the Star Wars line, which broke records for Irregular Choice and Disney women’s footwear.
More info: irregularchoice.com
Curious Feeling
One Lump Or Two?
All Mad Here
Cheshire Flats
Queen Of Hearts
Curiouser
I’m Late, I’m Late
Time Is Ticking
