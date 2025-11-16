Hey Pandas, What’s Something You’ve Made Yourself? (Closed)

by

I love DIY/handcrafted stuff. Show us what you’ve made!

#1 A Butler’s Pantry – Cabinets, Countertop, And All

Hey Pandas, What&#8217;s Something You&#8217;ve Made Yourself? (Closed)

#2 My Friend’s Pupster, Needle Felted (So Happy As I Can’t Draw For Toffee)

Hey Pandas, What&#8217;s Something You&#8217;ve Made Yourself? (Closed)

#3 I Upcycled Our Piano Into A Piano Bar After Our Movers Dropped It Off The Truck And Broke It. Refinished All The Wood And Built A Penny Top Resin Bar

Hey Pandas, What&#8217;s Something You&#8217;ve Made Yourself? (Closed)

#4 Some Of The Halloween Cards I Made This Year

Hey Pandas, What&#8217;s Something You&#8217;ve Made Yourself? (Closed)

#5 I Made And Painted A Cute Little Table

Hey Pandas, What&#8217;s Something You&#8217;ve Made Yourself? (Closed)

#6 My Book Is Almost Done

Hey Pandas, What&#8217;s Something You&#8217;ve Made Yourself? (Closed)

#7 Cardboard Costume, Took Me Six Months

Hey Pandas, What&#8217;s Something You&#8217;ve Made Yourself? (Closed)

#8 My Best Friend Is A Local Artist Who Makes These Incredibly Intricate Handpainted Custom Miniatures Of Houses And Famous Landmarks

Hey Pandas, What&#8217;s Something You&#8217;ve Made Yourself? (Closed)

Image source: instagram.com

#9 I Make Hair Bows For My Sisters’ Kids

Hey Pandas, What&#8217;s Something You&#8217;ve Made Yourself? (Closed)

#10 Hand Embroidered Pennywise

Hey Pandas, What&#8217;s Something You&#8217;ve Made Yourself? (Closed)

#11 Iron Rose

Hey Pandas, What&#8217;s Something You&#8217;ve Made Yourself? (Closed)

#12 A Cat Pin Cushion With Polymer Clay Paw Pins – A New Design In My Shop (Fb/Instagram: @madeknownloved )

Hey Pandas, What&#8217;s Something You&#8217;ve Made Yourself? (Closed)

#13 The Dragon Version Of Reflective Wings. Safety In Traffic In The Spirit Of Halloween

Hey Pandas, What&#8217;s Something You&#8217;ve Made Yourself? (Closed)

#14 My Loopy Birds

Hey Pandas, What&#8217;s Something You&#8217;ve Made Yourself? (Closed)

#15 Chess Boards From Old Furniture

Hey Pandas, What&#8217;s Something You&#8217;ve Made Yourself? (Closed)

#16 I Do Plastic Model Kits. This Is A Wwii Japanese Transport Truck I Did With Weathering And Gear

Hey Pandas, What&#8217;s Something You&#8217;ve Made Yourself? (Closed)

#17 Mini Resin Ice Cream Gumball Machines

Hey Pandas, What&#8217;s Something You&#8217;ve Made Yourself? (Closed)

#18 I Made This Goblin Mirror

Hey Pandas, What&#8217;s Something You&#8217;ve Made Yourself? (Closed)

#19 Memorial For My Beloved Pup Charm, Who I Just Lost A Few Days Ago

Hey Pandas, What&#8217;s Something You&#8217;ve Made Yourself? (Closed)

#20 This Succulent Planter

Hey Pandas, What&#8217;s Something You&#8217;ve Made Yourself? (Closed)

#21 I Used To Make Feather Cat Toys. I Hand Made All Of These Toys

Hey Pandas, What&#8217;s Something You&#8217;ve Made Yourself? (Closed)

#22 A Sunflower Bracelet But I Didn’t Have Yellow Beads

Hey Pandas, What&#8217;s Something You&#8217;ve Made Yourself? (Closed)

#23 Our Table

Hey Pandas, What&#8217;s Something You&#8217;ve Made Yourself? (Closed)

#24 Hope Chest With Hand Cut Dovetails

Hey Pandas, What&#8217;s Something You&#8217;ve Made Yourself? (Closed)

#25 I’ve Made A Harley Quinn Ballgown Cosplay

Hey Pandas, What&#8217;s Something You&#8217;ve Made Yourself? (Closed)

#26 One Of My Favorite Of The Pendants I’ve Made With Beads And Wrapped Wire Over Tumbled Glass

Hey Pandas, What&#8217;s Something You&#8217;ve Made Yourself? (Closed)

Image source: source

#27 This Little Steam Engine And Generator

Hey Pandas, What&#8217;s Something You&#8217;ve Made Yourself? (Closed)

#28 I Made A Tag From Titanium For My Tool Box At Work With My Nickname Welded Into It

Hey Pandas, What&#8217;s Something You&#8217;ve Made Yourself? (Closed)

#29 Halloween Coraline Pumpkin

Hey Pandas, What&#8217;s Something You&#8217;ve Made Yourself? (Closed)

#30 Styrofoam Pumpkin My Boss Had Us Decorate For Work. It’s An Aquarium Store, So I Did A Deep Sea Anglerfish

Hey Pandas, What&#8217;s Something You&#8217;ve Made Yourself? (Closed)

#31 This Dimensional Metal Fox

Hey Pandas, What&#8217;s Something You&#8217;ve Made Yourself? (Closed)

#32 Hand Painted Halloween / Dia De Los Muertos Decorations

Hey Pandas, What&#8217;s Something You&#8217;ve Made Yourself? (Closed)

#33 This Outfit, The Hat Took Me A Week And A Bit, But Everybody Loved It For Sports Day!

Hey Pandas, What&#8217;s Something You&#8217;ve Made Yourself? (Closed)

#34 A Sort Of Bracelet In Progress

Hey Pandas, What&#8217;s Something You&#8217;ve Made Yourself? (Closed)

#35 This Little Fella I Called “Sven”. Made Out Of Epoxic Clay

Hey Pandas, What&#8217;s Something You&#8217;ve Made Yourself? (Closed)

#36 Floating Teacup Illusion; With Optional 3D Printed Skull

Hey Pandas, What&#8217;s Something You&#8217;ve Made Yourself? (Closed)

#37 My Empty Coffee Cup On A Lovely Autumn Day

Hey Pandas, What&#8217;s Something You&#8217;ve Made Yourself? (Closed)

#38 Oil Painting Of An Ocean Scene

Hey Pandas, What&#8217;s Something You&#8217;ve Made Yourself? (Closed)

#39 Crochet Christmas Ornaments

Hey Pandas, What&#8217;s Something You&#8217;ve Made Yourself? (Closed)

#40 Built A 3D Printer, Modeled A Mudkip, Printed Said Mudkip, Hand Painted The Mudkip

Hey Pandas, What&#8217;s Something You&#8217;ve Made Yourself? (Closed)

#41 Wings With Reflective Surface So Spooky And Safe From Traffic. Made Dragon-Wing Version Also

Hey Pandas, What&#8217;s Something You&#8217;ve Made Yourself? (Closed)

#42 My Rock Snowpeople

Hey Pandas, What&#8217;s Something You&#8217;ve Made Yourself? (Closed)

#43 For My Uncle’s Funeral

Hey Pandas, What&#8217;s Something You&#8217;ve Made Yourself? (Closed)

#44 Pretty Things Using Polymer Clay

Hey Pandas, What&#8217;s Something You&#8217;ve Made Yourself? (Closed)

#45 I Designed And My Dad And I Built A Pallet Bedframe For My Apartment After I Moved (Back) Across The Country For Law School

Hey Pandas, What&#8217;s Something You&#8217;ve Made Yourself? (Closed)

#46 Spooky Time Coasters

Hey Pandas, What&#8217;s Something You&#8217;ve Made Yourself? (Closed)

#47 Tardis Hooked Rug

Hey Pandas, What&#8217;s Something You&#8217;ve Made Yourself? (Closed)

#48 Cousin Loves Frozen So I Made This Poster For Her Birthday. She Loved It. I Love Art

Hey Pandas, What&#8217;s Something You&#8217;ve Made Yourself? (Closed)

#49 Just Him 😏, Ya Know

Hey Pandas, What&#8217;s Something You&#8217;ve Made Yourself? (Closed)

#50 Mensch Ärgere Dich Nicht

Hey Pandas, What&#8217;s Something You&#8217;ve Made Yourself? (Closed)

#51 Trick Or Treat Sam Horror Stocking

Hey Pandas, What&#8217;s Something You&#8217;ve Made Yourself? (Closed)

#52 Positive Notes I Passed To My Fellow Students Anonymously

Hey Pandas, What&#8217;s Something You&#8217;ve Made Yourself? (Closed)

#53 Waldo! Sorry The Image Is Shrunken, I Had To Edit It So It’d Be Big Enough For Bp, Lol

Hey Pandas, What&#8217;s Something You&#8217;ve Made Yourself? (Closed)

#54 My Hazbin Hotel Oc, Her Name/Bio Are In The Comments

Hey Pandas, What&#8217;s Something You&#8217;ve Made Yourself? (Closed)

#55 Bts Namjoon Album Cover Art On A Denim Jacket

Hey Pandas, What&#8217;s Something You&#8217;ve Made Yourself? (Closed)

#56 Crushed Green Olives

Hey Pandas, What&#8217;s Something You&#8217;ve Made Yourself? (Closed)

#57 Mcyt Fans Dream. Slowly Collected/Made Everything Here

Hey Pandas, What&#8217;s Something You&#8217;ve Made Yourself? (Closed)

#58 Button House Inspired Scrunchy (Bbc Ghosts). Crocheted And Knotted

Hey Pandas, What&#8217;s Something You&#8217;ve Made Yourself? (Closed)

#59 My Digital Art! Made Some Of These A Year Ago!

Hey Pandas, What&#8217;s Something You&#8217;ve Made Yourself? (Closed)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
This 26-Year-Old Woman Is Changing The Way We Think About Beauty Standards
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Turns Out, UPS Drivers Have A Facebook Group About Dogs They Meet On Their Routes, And It Will Make Your Day (30 New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
The Wheel Of Time’s Production Timeline Can Fix A Major Book Problem
3 min read
Jun, 4, 2023
Jogger Turns Running Routes Into Fun Animal Artwork Using A GPS Tracker
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
73 Ridiculously Stupid Things Couples Fight About
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
My Wolverine Timelapse Pencil Drawing
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.