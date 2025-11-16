Hey Pandas, What’s Something You’ve Made Yourself? (Closed)

I love DIY/handcrafted stuff. Show us what you’ve made!
#1 A Butler’s Pantry – Cabinets, Countertop, And All
#2 My Friend’s Pupster, Needle Felted (So Happy As I Can’t Draw For Toffee)
#3 I Upcycled Our Piano Into A Piano Bar After Our Movers Dropped It Off The Truck And Broke It. Refinished All The Wood And Built A Penny Top Resin Bar
#4 Some Of The Halloween Cards I Made This Year
#5 I Made And Painted A Cute Little Table
#6 My Book Is Almost Done
#7 Cardboard Costume, Took Me Six Months
#8 My Best Friend Is A Local Artist Who Makes These Incredibly Intricate Handpainted Custom Miniatures Of Houses And Famous Landmarks
Image source: instagram.com
#9 I Make Hair Bows For My Sisters’ Kids
#10 Hand Embroidered Pennywise
#11 Iron Rose
#12 A Cat Pin Cushion With Polymer Clay Paw Pins – A New Design In My Shop (Fb/Instagram: @madeknownloved )
#13 The Dragon Version Of Reflective Wings. Safety In Traffic In The Spirit Of Halloween
#14 My Loopy Birds
#15 Chess Boards From Old Furniture
#16 I Do Plastic Model Kits. This Is A Wwii Japanese Transport Truck I Did With Weathering And Gear
#17 Mini Resin Ice Cream Gumball Machines
#18 I Made This Goblin Mirror
#19 Memorial For My Beloved Pup Charm, Who I Just Lost A Few Days Ago
#20 This Succulent Planter
#21 I Used To Make Feather Cat Toys. I Hand Made All Of These Toys
#22 A Sunflower Bracelet But I Didn’t Have Yellow Beads
#23 Our Table
#24 Hope Chest With Hand Cut Dovetails
#25 I’ve Made A Harley Quinn Ballgown Cosplay
#26 One Of My Favorite Of The Pendants I’ve Made With Beads And Wrapped Wire Over Tumbled Glass
Image source: source
#27 This Little Steam Engine And Generator
#28 I Made A Tag From Titanium For My Tool Box At Work With My Nickname Welded Into It
#29 Halloween Coraline Pumpkin
#30 Styrofoam Pumpkin My Boss Had Us Decorate For Work. It’s An Aquarium Store, So I Did A Deep Sea Anglerfish
#31 This Dimensional Metal Fox
#32 Hand Painted Halloween / Dia De Los Muertos Decorations
#33 This Outfit, The Hat Took Me A Week And A Bit, But Everybody Loved It For Sports Day!
#34 A Sort Of Bracelet In Progress
#35 This Little Fella I Called “Sven”. Made Out Of Epoxic Clay
#36 Floating Teacup Illusion; With Optional 3D Printed Skull
#37 My Empty Coffee Cup On A Lovely Autumn Day
#38 Oil Painting Of An Ocean Scene
#39 Crochet Christmas Ornaments
#40 Built A 3D Printer, Modeled A Mudkip, Printed Said Mudkip, Hand Painted The Mudkip
#41 Wings With Reflective Surface So Spooky And Safe From Traffic. Made Dragon-Wing Version Also
#42 My Rock Snowpeople
#43 For My Uncle’s Funeral
#44 Pretty Things Using Polymer Clay
#45 I Designed And My Dad And I Built A Pallet Bedframe For My Apartment After I Moved (Back) Across The Country For Law School
#46 Spooky Time Coasters
#47 Tardis Hooked Rug
#48 Cousin Loves Frozen So I Made This Poster For Her Birthday. She Loved It. I Love Art
#49 Just Him 😏, Ya Know
#50 Mensch Ärgere Dich Nicht
#51 Trick Or Treat Sam Horror Stocking
#52 Positive Notes I Passed To My Fellow Students Anonymously
#53 Waldo! Sorry The Image Is Shrunken, I Had To Edit It So It’d Be Big Enough For Bp, Lol
#54 My Hazbin Hotel Oc, Her Name/Bio Are In The Comments
#55 Bts Namjoon Album Cover Art On A Denim Jacket
#56 Crushed Green Olives
#57 Mcyt Fans Dream. Slowly Collected/Made Everything Here
#58 Button House Inspired Scrunchy (Bbc Ghosts). Crocheted And Knotted
#59 My Digital Art! Made Some Of These A Year Ago!
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us