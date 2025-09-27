Braless Dakota Johnson’s Sheer Gucci Dress Reveals More Than It Covers At Zurich Film Festival

50 Shades of Grey star Dakota Johnson has made yet another appearance in what appears to be her favorite style (see-through) at the Zurich Film Festival.
The 35-year-old attended the event to collect her Golden Eye Award for Career Achievement and did so in a lacey blue Gucci number.
The sighting follows previous appearances by the star in barely-there attire, including when she marked her separation from Coldplay front man Chris Martin in June, dressed according to the same theme.
The Zurich Film Festival announced beforehand that Dakota would be in attendance
It was no secret that Johnson would be attending, nor was it a surprise that she would be walking away with an accolade thanks to the Zurich Film Festival’s advance announcement:
“The American actress and producer Dakota Johnson will open the 21. Zurich Film Festival,” and:
“She will be honored with the Golden Eye for her role in the film (Splitsville) and her outstanding career.”
Johnson was sure to own her moment in the spotlight on September 25.
Commentators saw Johnson’s choice in clothing as “daring”
In line with her tastes in New York in June 2025 and in February the year before at the Los Angeles Madame Webb red carpet event, Johnson opted for a garment that did disproportionately little to cover her body, considering its price bracket.
The tabloids were there to observe, and the likes of Page Six used terms like “custom … Basque-style waistline” and “dramatic full-length skirt of layered tulle” to describe Johnson’s apparel.
Huffpost dubbed Johnson’s mushrooming attire “jaw-dropping,” and spotlighted her “sparkling assortment of diamond and sapphire jewelry.”
“The n*ked dress has long been a staple of Johnson’s red carpet repertoire,” WM Magazine observed.
“Johnson attended the Zurich Film Festival wearing another daringly transparent dress that, well, had her in a state of undress.”
The actress donned a transparent bare-all repertoire shortly after she broke up with Chris Martin
In Dakota’s defense, her couture for the evening reached north of her neckline, covered her wrists, and fell so low that it hid her feet.
Be that as it may, it had a way of letting on that, despite being a Gucci number by Kate Young, it was about anything but the dress.
As did her appearance on June 5 when she stepped out of the Greenwich Hotel in New York.
On that day, she wore what resembled a conservative one-piece swimsuit with a dress-shaped piece of lace so transparent that it did not even cast a shadow.
This demonstration was seen as significant as it came shortly after she and the Coldplay singer ended their eight-year relationship.
“Dakota Johnson shows Chris Martin what he’s missing post-breakup in completely sheer outfit,” an outlet observed accordingly.
In 2024, Johnson strutted her stuff in a bare-all garment that was merely a network of links
Prior to that, in early 2024, she appeared at the Madame Web premiere in what has since been described as a “mesh” ensemble.
The one-piece garment (we use the term loosely) merely retained the shape of a dress. As for its comparison to mesh, the openings in the network of the metallic-looking textile links were so large that they left absolutely nothing to the mercy of the imagination.
Netizens cannot understand the actress’s choice of attire
Social media has since weighed in on her most recent appearance with mixed feelings. Some netizens felt the actress had the right to flaunt her body.
“BEST BELIEVE I WOULD TO,” declared one netizen harboring the sentiment.
Others showed frustration.
“Ok…it fits her like a glove but was it really necessary? Why do beautiful women find it necessary to show everything they have? Not a question that I need an answer to because there is no answer,” wrote one such person.
“She is beautiful, the dress is beautiful but why???? ,is it important for her to show everything,” echoed another fan.
Fans are calling on Dakota Johnson to “stay classy”
