Here’s What Happens When People Let Algorithms Design A Concert Hall

by

It might have taken 7 years longer than planned, and it might have cost ten times more than the original budget, but as you can see from these incredible pictures, Hamburg’s new concert hall was definitely worth the wait.

The hall, called the Elbphilharmonie, can seat 2,100 people and cost a whopping $843 million USD. It was designed by Swiss architects Jacques Herzog and Pierre de Meuron, who are perhaps most well known for designing the Tate Modern in London and the Olympic “Bird’s Nest” Stadium In Beijing. They joined forces with Japanese acoustician Yasuhisa Toyota, famous for the Walt Disney Concert Hall in L.A and the Suntory Hall in Tokyo, and together they used algorithms to create the auditorium’s 10,000 unique acoustic panels.

Made from gypsum fiber, each panel contains one million “cells” which line the ceilings, walls and balustrades of the central auditorium. When sound waves hit these panels, the “cells” help to shape the sound by either absorbing the waves or causing them to reverberate throughout the hall. No two panels absorb or scatter the sound waves in the same way, but together they create a perfectly balanced audio that can be heard from every corner of the auditorium.

The genius feat of audio engineering is complemented by an equally stunning facade, which rises above the Elbe River and is the tallest building in town. Its roof is designed to mimic the shape of waves and is covered in giant sequins, and the building features 1000 plate-glass panels that change color in the light. It’s a beautiful testament to both music and architecture in the city where Brahms and Mendelssohn were born. Can you imagine listening to one of their performances in such an incredible concert hall?

More info: Elbphilharmonie

The Elbphilharmonie is Hamburg’s stunning new concert hall

Here&#8217;s What Happens When People Let Algorithms Design A Concert Hall

Image credits: Maxim Schulz

It can seat 2,100 people and cost a whopping $843 million USD

Here&#8217;s What Happens When People Let Algorithms Design A Concert Hall

Image credits: Iwan Baan

It took seven years longer than scheduled to complete and far exceeded its original budget of $82 million

Here&#8217;s What Happens When People Let Algorithms Design A Concert Hall

Image credits: Michael Zapf

But as you can see, it was definitely worth the wait

Here&#8217;s What Happens When People Let Algorithms Design A Concert Hall

Image credits: Fabian Bimmer

It was designed by Swiss architects Jacques Herzog and Pierre de Meuron, who also designed the Tate Modern in London

Here&#8217;s What Happens When People Let Algorithms Design A Concert Hall

Image credits: Christian Charisius

They joined forces with Japanese acoustician Yasuhisa Toyota, famous for the Walt Disney Concert Hall in L.A

Here&#8217;s What Happens When People Let Algorithms Design A Concert Hall

Image credits: Michael Zapf

Together they used algorithms to create the auditorium’s 10,000 unique acoustic panels

Here&#8217;s What Happens When People Let Algorithms Design A Concert Hall

Image credits: One to One

For some designers it’s a scary prospect. “I have 100% control over setting up the algorithm, and then I have no more control,” says architect Benjamin Koren

Here&#8217;s What Happens When People Let Algorithms Design A Concert Hall

Image credits: Unknown

Made from gypsum fiber, each panel contains one million “cells” which line the ceilings, walls and balustrades of the central auditorium

Here&#8217;s What Happens When People Let Algorithms Design A Concert Hall

Image credits: Bertold Fabricius

When sound hit these panels, the “cells” shape the sound by either absorbing the waves or causing them to reverberate throughout the hall

Here&#8217;s What Happens When People Let Algorithms Design A Concert Hall

Image credits: Ben Koren

No two panels absorb or scatter sound waves alike

Here&#8217;s What Happens When People Let Algorithms Design A Concert Hall

Image credits: Ben Koren

But together they create a balanced reverberation across the entire auditorium

Here&#8217;s What Happens When People Let Algorithms Design A Concert Hall

Image credits: Michael Commentz

The genius design is complemented by an equally stunning facade, which rises above the Elbe River and is the tallest building in town

Here&#8217;s What Happens When People Let Algorithms Design A Concert Hall

Image credits: Iwan Baan

It’s a beautiful testament to both music and architecture in the city where Brahms and Mendelssohn were born

Here&#8217;s What Happens When People Let Algorithms Design A Concert Hall

Image credits: Iwan Baan

Can you imagine listening to one of their performances in such an incredible concert hall?

Here&#8217;s What Happens When People Let Algorithms Design A Concert Hall

Image credits: Michael Zapf

Here&#8217;s What Happens When People Let Algorithms Design A Concert Hall

Image credits: Maxim Schulz

Watch the video to see for yourself:

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Dennis Lehane’s ‘Gone Baby Gone’ Series Gets Fox Pilot Order
3 min read
Feb, 7, 2018
Five Things You didn’t Know about TLC Show “Counting On”
3 min read
Jul, 2, 2017
290 Touching Tributes To Late Carrie Fisher By Artists Around The World
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Fastest Treat-Catcher Alive
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Anna Fischer is One of the Best Cosplay Photographers Around
3 min read
Feb, 9, 2017
Scientists Transform Spinach Leaves Into Working Human Heart Tissue
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.