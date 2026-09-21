Alfonso Ribeiro: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Alfonso Ribeiro
September 21, 1971
New York City, US
55 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Alfonso Ribeiro?
Alfonso Ribeiro is an American actor and television host who has spent over four decades entertaining global audiences with his warm screen presence and immense versatility.
His friendly, engaging style makes him a beloved staple of major network programs. He rose to fame playing preppy Carlton Banks on the sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and his enthusiastic, signature dance routine in the show remains a massive, lasting pop culture milestone.
Early Life and Education
Parents Michael and Joy Ribeiro nurtured their young son’s talents in New York City. His grandfather Albert Ribeiro was a professional calypso dancer, inspiring his rapid rise to Broadway stardom as a child tap dancer.
Local schools provided stability while he balanced professional acting roles with his classroom studies. He eventually pursued a theater arts education at California State University, Los Angeles, cementing the performance skills that would define his television career.
Notable Relationships
Currently married to Angela Unkrich, Alfonso Ribeiro was previously wed to actress Robin Stapler. The actor experienced high-profile celebrity romances earlier in his career before establishing his long-term family life in California.
He shares daughter Sienna with Stapler, with whom he co-parents after their mid-2000s divorce. With Unkrich, the television host has welcomed three children named Alfonso, Anders, and Ava, completing their active and close-knit household.
Career Highlights
His work on the popular sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air secured his international fame. He later expanded his career by winning season 19 of Dancing with the Stars and directing episodes for various television comedies.
He currently serves as the main host for America’s Funniest Home Videos on ABC. The versatile entertainer also hosts Dancing with the Stars, showcases his love of the sport as a PGA TOUR Champions Ambassador, and directs sitcoms.
Signature Quote
“I think you just have to live life for what it is and enjoy every moment of it.”
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