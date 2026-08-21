Alex Cooper: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Alex Cooper
August 21, 1994
Newtown, Pennsylvania, US
32 Years Old
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Who Is Alex Cooper?
Alexandra Cooper is an American podcaster known for her candid and often provocative interview style. Her distinctive voice and direct approach have resonated with a broad audience, establishing her as a leading figure in digital media.
Cooper first gained widespread attention with her co-creation of the Call Her Daddy podcast. This show quickly became a cultural phenomenon, especially among Gen Z, known for its unfiltered discussions on relationships and modern life.
Early Life and Education
Growing up in Newtown, Pennsylvania, Alexandra Cooper was the youngest of three children; her father worked as a TV sports producer and her mother as a psychologist. She developed an early interest in film and storytelling, often making home videos in her family’s basement.
Cooper attended St. Andrew’s Catholic School and The Pennington School before enrolling at Boston University on a Division I soccer scholarship. There, she pursued a degree in film and television while excelling as a collegiate athlete.
Notable Relationships
Alexandra Cooper is married to film producer Matt Kaplan, whom she began dating in 2020 after connecting during a Zoom meeting. Their engagement was announced in 2023, followed by their wedding in April 2024.
The couple announced in May 2026 that they are expecting their first child together, publicly sharing the news of their expanding family.
Career Highlights
Alexandra Cooper redefined the podcasting landscape with her show Call Her Daddy, which quickly amassed millions of listeners for its unique take on relationships and culture. Her initial three-year exclusive deal with Spotify in 2021 was valued at $60 million, making her one of the highest-earning podcasters globally.
Expanding her media empire, Cooper signed a landmark $125 million, three-year deal with SiriusXM in 2024, replacing Spotify as her distribution partner and establishing Unwell Radio. She also launched The Unwell Network and Unwell Creative Agency.
Cooper has been recognized on the Forbes 30 Under 30 Media list and the TIME100 Next list, solidifying her influence in modern media.
Signature Quote
“The more that you appease other people, you’re going to lose yourself.”
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