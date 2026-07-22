Albert Brooks: Bio And Career Highlights

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Albert Brooks: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Albert Brooks

July 22, 1947

Beverly Hills, California, US

79 Years Old

Cancer

Albert Brooks: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Albert Brooks?

Albert Brooks is an American actor, comedian, director, and screenwriter. His work often satirizes modern life and media with sharp, intellectual humor.

He first gained widespread notice for his groundbreaking stand-up comedy routines in the late 1960s, which deconstructed the art form itself, influencing a new generation of comedians.

Early Life and Education

Born Albert Lawrence Einstein on July 22, 1947, in Beverly Hills, California, Albert Brooks grew up in a show business family. His father, Harry Einstein, was a radio comedian, and his mother, Thelma Leeds, was an actress.

He attended Beverly Hills High School alongside other future talents, and later enrolled at Carnegie Mellon University. Brooks left college after one year to pursue a career in comedy.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile romances marked Albert Brooks’s earlier years, including relationships with actress Carrie Fisher and singer Linda Ronstadt.

Brooks married artist Kimberly Shlain on March 15, 1997. The couple shares two children, Jacob and Claire.

Career Highlights

Albert Brooks garnered critical acclaim for his performance in the 1987 comedy-drama Broadcast News, earning an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. He further demonstrated his versatile talent in films like Taxi Driver and Drive.

Beyond acting, Brooks wrote and directed several distinctive comedies, including Modern Romance, Lost in America, and Defending Your Life, each offering a unique satirical perspective.

He also notably lent his voice to beloved animated characters, most famously as Marlin in Disney/Pixar’s Finding Nemo and its sequel, Finding Dory.

Signature Quote

“I’m a perfectionist, and I don’t believe in perfection. But I do believe in doing things perfectly.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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