Alan Ritchson’s Bodycam Footage Details How Brutal Neighbor Confrontation Started

Alan Ritchson’s body camera footage shows his point of view of the street fight with his neighbor, Ronnie Taylor, that went viral over the weekend.
The pair first engaged in a verbal spat on Saturday, March 21, with Taylor complaining about the actor speeding on his sports bike and revving his engine in their quiet Tennessee suburb.
The matter escalated when he confronted Ritchson again on Sunday, as he rode his bike alongside his two sons this time.
The bodycam video, shared on TikTok on Tuesday, shows Taylor deliberately stepping in front of Ritchson’s bike in an effort to halt his ride.
According to the footage, Ritchson believed Taylor was intoxicated when he approached him
Image credits: Kierra Thorn/Getty Images
The three-minute-long clip begins with Taylor jumping into the middle of the road to block Ritchson and his kids from driving their motorcycles, which caused the actor to fall off his ride.
“You threatened my f***ing safety, bro!” Ritchson, 43, tells Taylor, who repeatedly says he called the cops.
“You were driving around this f***ing neighborhood like a f***ing lunatic,” Taylor adds.
Ritchson goes on to ask his neighbor if he’s “drunk” as they continue to argue.
Image credits: frankpsyhogios6/TikTok
Then Ritchson gets back on his motorcycle and revs the engine multiple times before asking Taylor to “f***ing move” out of his way.
With Taylor refusing to comply with his request and pushing his bike twice, the actor shoves him to the ground, as seen in the video.
He then kicks and punches Taylor, asking him to “stay down!”
Image credits: frankpsyhogios6/TikTok
After Taylor gets up, he yells at Ritchson, “By the way, all on camera. You a**aulting me is all on camera.”
Ritchson then speeds away on his motorcycle.
TMZ was first to report on the violent altercation between Ritchson and Taylor.
Law enforcement told the outlet that the incident was under investigation, with the actor’s representative refusing to comment.
Ronnie Taylor, in his interview with the outlet, corroborated that Ritchson inflicted serious blows on him
Image credits: frankpsyhogios6/TikTok
Taylor spoke to TMZ on Monday and said he himself is an “experienced motorcycle rider,” adding, “I’ve been riding most of my life.”
He claimed that after Ritchson first passed through the neighborhood on Saturday, he respectfully asked him to “slow it down.”
He noted he “didn’t know” Ritchson was a known personality.
The following day, when he was cleaning his bike outside his home, the actor rode past him twice, Taylor said.
“On the second time, I walked outside and said, ‘You’ve got to stop.’”
Taylor then admitted to pushing Ritchson off the bike but said he only did so because the actor “was coming towards” him with his vehicle.
He added that he pushed Ritchson “a second time,” which led the actor to “kick the c**p” out of him.
“He hit me in the back of my head [and] I went to the ground and covered myself,” Taylor added.
In a picture of himself that he shared with the outlet, Taylor appeared to have sustained bruises on his forehead, left jaw, and chin as a result of the scuffle.
Alan Ritchson seemed to address the fiasco with an Instagram upload
Image credits: alanritchson/Instagram
On Monday, the actor posted, “Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake,” a quote attributed to Napoleon Bonaparte.
This came after he had declined to discuss his fight when speaking with The Daily Mail earlier in the day.
“I can’t answer questions about that right now,” Ritchson told the outlet, asserting, “There’s an active investigation.”
While the actor refrained from commenting on the incident, his fans left supportive messages under his Instagram post.
“He gave you the win in court when he did that interview, admitting he approached you and your children and proceeded to push you,” one wrote.
Another added, “This fight is not on you. You just showed your kids how to stand up for themselves with restraint.”
Image credits: James Devaney/Getty Images
A third agreed, saying if anyone comes for them in front of their family, they will give it “back with interest” too.
“Pretty sure the neighbor made an attempt at a money grab,” theorized a fourth.
“We got your back,” said a fifth.
“I knew Alan Ritchson was a nice guy,” the next added
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