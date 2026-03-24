55 Hilariously Painful Customer Complaints From People Who Seem Like They Were Born Yesterday

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You’ve got to hand it to people who work in customer service and those who handle complaints. They’re in thankless jobs that oftentimes involve absurd, entitled people, which eventually takes a toll on their mental health.

While most customer grievances are valid, others are so nonsensical that they’re laughable. Here are some examples that take the cake for ridiculousness. We’ve collected these from different Reddit threads, and they do not disappoint. 

If what you do for a living deals with this level of utter irrationality and craziness, we salute you.

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55 Hilariously Painful Customer Complaints From People Who Seem Like They Were Born Yesterday

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55 Hilariously Painful Customer Complaints From People Who Seem Like They Were Born Yesterday

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55 Hilariously Painful Customer Complaints From People Who Seem Like They Were Born Yesterday

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Customer service has apparently taken on a new meaning in recent years. According to customer experience speaker and author Blake Morgan, customer service employees are also “babysitters, therapists, and negotiators.” 

In a 2022 Forbes article, Morgan noted that this new direction has led to more problems in the workplace. One of these is emotional strain that forces employees to call in sick, leaving their coworkers to cover for their missed work. 

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55 Hilariously Painful Customer Complaints From People Who Seem Like They Were Born Yesterday

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55 Hilariously Painful Customer Complaints From People Who Seem Like They Were Born Yesterday

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55 Hilariously Painful Customer Complaints From People Who Seem Like They Were Born Yesterday

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In her piece, Morgan pointed out that customer service fell to its lowest level during the pandemic. A 2020 survey published on NBC Boston revealed that 75% of respondents said that the COVID-19 era made customer service worse. 

The survey also revealed that people had a 50-50 chance of connecting with someone from the company. 51% received some form of reply, while 49% said they never received even an acknowledgment of their complaint.

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55 Hilariously Painful Customer Complaints From People Who Seem Like They Were Born Yesterday

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55 Hilariously Painful Customer Complaints From People Who Seem Like They Were Born Yesterday

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55 Hilariously Painful Customer Complaints From People Who Seem Like They Were Born Yesterday

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In our introduction, we mentioned that working in customer service can have adverse effects on the employee’s mental health. According to a 2025 survey by online shopping platform Immers, 67% of employees report symptoms consistent with anxiety disorders. 

45% showed signs of stress-related depression, 78% suffer from sleep issues, and 52% turn to substances like alcohol to cope.

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55 Hilariously Painful Customer Complaints From People Who Seem Like They Were Born Yesterday

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55 Hilariously Painful Customer Complaints From People Who Seem Like They Were Born Yesterday

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55 Hilariously Painful Customer Complaints From People Who Seem Like They Were Born Yesterday

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Verbal mistreatment is unfortunately part of the job as a customer service employee, and the likely cause of mental health issues. According to Immers, 58% of employees report being yelled at daily, while 34% endure personal insults and derogatory language. 

23% encounter threats and intimidation, while 41% describe customers treating them as “less than human.”

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55 Hilariously Painful Customer Complaints From People Who Seem Like They Were Born Yesterday

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55 Hilariously Painful Customer Complaints From People Who Seem Like They Were Born Yesterday

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55 Hilariously Painful Customer Complaints From People Who Seem Like They Were Born Yesterday

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So, what’s the solution? Blake calls on companies to take action and show support for their customer service employees. 

“When employees are supported and empowered, they are in a better mental state to deliver great customer service. Especially during difficult times, protecting employees leads to a better experience for customers,” she wrote.

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55 Hilariously Painful Customer Complaints From People Who Seem Like They Were Born Yesterday

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55 Hilariously Painful Customer Complaints From People Who Seem Like They Were Born Yesterday

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55 Hilariously Painful Customer Complaints From People Who Seem Like They Were Born Yesterday

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55 Hilariously Painful Customer Complaints From People Who Seem Like They Were Born Yesterday

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55 Hilariously Painful Customer Complaints From People Who Seem Like They Were Born Yesterday

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55 Hilariously Painful Customer Complaints From People Who Seem Like They Were Born Yesterday

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55 Hilariously Painful Customer Complaints From People Who Seem Like They Were Born Yesterday

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55 Hilariously Painful Customer Complaints From People Who Seem Like They Were Born Yesterday

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55 Hilariously Painful Customer Complaints From People Who Seem Like They Were Born Yesterday

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55 Hilariously Painful Customer Complaints From People Who Seem Like They Were Born Yesterday

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55 Hilariously Painful Customer Complaints From People Who Seem Like They Were Born Yesterday

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55 Hilariously Painful Customer Complaints From People Who Seem Like They Were Born Yesterday

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55 Hilariously Painful Customer Complaints From People Who Seem Like They Were Born Yesterday

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55 Hilariously Painful Customer Complaints From People Who Seem Like They Were Born Yesterday

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55 Hilariously Painful Customer Complaints From People Who Seem Like They Were Born Yesterday

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55 Hilariously Painful Customer Complaints From People Who Seem Like They Were Born Yesterday

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55 Hilariously Painful Customer Complaints From People Who Seem Like They Were Born Yesterday

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55 Hilariously Painful Customer Complaints From People Who Seem Like They Were Born Yesterday

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55 Hilariously Painful Customer Complaints From People Who Seem Like They Were Born Yesterday

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55 Hilariously Painful Customer Complaints From People Who Seem Like They Were Born Yesterday

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55 Hilariously Painful Customer Complaints From People Who Seem Like They Were Born Yesterday

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55 Hilariously Painful Customer Complaints From People Who Seem Like They Were Born Yesterday

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She really thought she was purchasing a whole assembled cardboard car (big enough to fit a middle schooler in) for $18.

55 Hilariously Painful Customer Complaints From People Who Seem Like They Were Born Yesterday

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Muir Woods – imagine going to a tourist destination and being mad it’s “tourusty.”

55 Hilariously Painful Customer Complaints From People Who Seem Like They Were Born Yesterday

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55 Hilariously Painful Customer Complaints From People Who Seem Like They Were Born Yesterday

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55 Hilariously Painful Customer Complaints From People Who Seem Like They Were Born Yesterday

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55 Hilariously Painful Customer Complaints From People Who Seem Like They Were Born Yesterday

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55 Hilariously Painful Customer Complaints From People Who Seem Like They Were Born Yesterday

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55 Hilariously Painful Customer Complaints From People Who Seem Like They Were Born Yesterday

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55 Hilariously Painful Customer Complaints From People Who Seem Like They Were Born Yesterday

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55 Hilariously Painful Customer Complaints From People Who Seem Like They Were Born Yesterday

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55 Hilariously Painful Customer Complaints From People Who Seem Like They Were Born Yesterday

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55 Hilariously Painful Customer Complaints From People Who Seem Like They Were Born Yesterday

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55 Hilariously Painful Customer Complaints From People Who Seem Like They Were Born Yesterday

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55 Hilariously Painful Customer Complaints From People Who Seem Like They Were Born Yesterday

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55 Hilariously Painful Customer Complaints From People Who Seem Like They Were Born Yesterday

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55 Hilariously Painful Customer Complaints From People Who Seem Like They Were Born Yesterday

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55 Hilariously Painful Customer Complaints From People Who Seem Like They Were Born Yesterday

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55 Hilariously Painful Customer Complaints From People Who Seem Like They Were Born Yesterday

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55 Hilariously Painful Customer Complaints From People Who Seem Like They Were Born Yesterday

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Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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