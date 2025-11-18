Hey Pandas, AITA For Thinking It’s Rude My Husband Chooses Ex’s Event Over My Feelings?

Moderator’s note:
My husband and I have been married for 28 years. He was married before for about 11 years. They had a daughter who is now 40. She lives with her mother. We have a son (26) and a daughter (23).
I have a relatively good relationship with my stepdaughter
It has improved over the years. It was difficult at first because she resented me and perhaps wanted her parents to get back together.
Her mother hosted a Sweet 16 birthday party for her to which I was not invited
I told my husband that he should not have gone since I was snubbed by them. He went away, saying he wanted to be there for his daughter. I did not say anything further as I did not want to do anything to affect his relationship with his daughter.
Recently, his ex has been having a winter soup event at which she apparently serves different types of soups
He is invited but not me. She had one today. He told me about it and that he was going this morning.
AITA for thinking that this is rude and disrespectful and that he should not go? I did not say anything to him today, but I am sure he must have picked up that I was not pleased about it. He went anyway.
