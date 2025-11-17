Airbnb Red Flags: We Gathered People’s Worst Experiences Shared In This Online Community (13 Pics)

One guy on Reddit got the snow (more like dirt) ball rolling by announcing that Airbnb properties are cheaper on other websites and that he made a tool that shows where to book them with lower rates.
But I guess it didn’t turn out how he expected it to be – instead of raising interest in his tool, he got… almost 400 replies from people RAGING on Airbnb.
From personal stories to market research, these people are not fans of Airbnb, and they definitely have their reasons.
Let’s dig deeper into the problems Airbnb has.
#1 Most Of The Hosts Are Corporations
#2 Enormous Fees
#3 Clean Up!
#4 No Longer A Competition For Hotels
#5 Crazy Chores
#6 Escaping The Regulations
#7 Owners Do Anything For Money
#8 No One To Complain
#9 Hosts Also Need A Place To Stay
#10 Oooops!
#11 Solve A Crossword To Enter?!
#12 Costs Even More Than A Hotel
#13 Customer Service? Haven’t Heard
