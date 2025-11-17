This Is What These 12 Celebrities Might Have Looked Like Today If They Were Still Alive, That I Generated With The Help Of AI

by

I am Kiarash Behain and I am an American media mogul, creative director, and social media marketing guru.

As a social media guru and creative director, I stay up-to-date with the latest tech trends and have been actively involved in AI-related projects for several years. My passion for learning from online communities and sharing knowledge has driven me to explore various creative possibilities. I am the CEO of my company, Rundown Media, and represent the top influencers and brands in the world. My viral marketing strategies have collected over 6 billion impressions worldwide and counting. 

Today I would like to present to you my project “Remembering Legends: A Glimpse Into What Could Have Been” which showcases my AI art gallery that imagines how iconic celebrities, gone too soon, would look today.

More info: Instagram | rundownmedia.com

#1 Bob Marley

He would have been 78 years old.

This Is What These 12 Celebrities Might Have Looked Like Today If They Were Still Alive, That I Generated With The Help Of AI

#2 Aaliyah

She would have been 44 years old.

This Is What These 12 Celebrities Might Have Looked Like Today If They Were Still Alive, That I Generated With The Help Of AI

#3 Kurt Cobain

He would have been 56 years old.

This Is What These 12 Celebrities Might Have Looked Like Today If They Were Still Alive, That I Generated With The Help Of AI

#4 Marvin Gaye

He would have been 84 years old.

This Is What These 12 Celebrities Might Have Looked Like Today If They Were Still Alive, That I Generated With The Help Of AI

#5 Selena

She would have been 52 years old.

This Is What These 12 Celebrities Might Have Looked Like Today If They Were Still Alive, That I Generated With The Help Of AI

#6 2pac

He would have been 51 years old.

This Is What These 12 Celebrities Might Have Looked Like Today If They Were Still Alive, That I Generated With The Help Of AI

#7 Biggie

He would have been 51 years old.

This Is What These 12 Celebrities Might Have Looked Like Today If They Were Still Alive, That I Generated With The Help Of AI

#8 Eazy-E

He would have been 58 years old.

This Is What These 12 Celebrities Might Have Looked Like Today If They Were Still Alive, That I Generated With The Help Of AI

#9 Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes

She would have been 52 years old.

This Is What These 12 Celebrities Might Have Looked Like Today If They Were Still Alive, That I Generated With The Help Of AI

#10 Michael Jackson

He would have been 64 years old.

This Is What These 12 Celebrities Might Have Looked Like Today If They Were Still Alive, That I Generated With The Help Of AI

#11 J Dilla

He would have been 49 years old.

This Is What These 12 Celebrities Might Have Looked Like Today If They Were Still Alive, That I Generated With The Help Of AI

#12 Amy Winehouse

She would have been 40 years old.

This Is What These 12 Celebrities Might Have Looked Like Today If They Were Still Alive, That I Generated With The Help Of AI

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, What Dream Did You Have Lately? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Once-In-A-Lifetime Find: Miners In Uruguay Get Surprised With A Beautiful Heart-Shaped Amethyst Geode
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
A Homeless Mom Of Two Undergoes An Amazing Transformation After Being Found On The Streets Of Ghana
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Was The Hardest Decision Of Your Life? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Sea Bunnies: Japan Is Going Crazy About These Furry Sea Slugs
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Just In Case You Don’t Know the Game of Thrones Family Tree
3 min read
May, 1, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.