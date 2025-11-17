This Is What These 12 Celebrities Might Have Looked Like Today If They Were Still Alive, That I Generated With The Help Of AI

I am Kiarash Behain and I am an American media mogul, creative director, and social media marketing guru.
As a social media guru and creative director, I stay up-to-date with the latest tech trends and have been actively involved in AI-related projects for several years. My passion for learning from online communities and sharing knowledge has driven me to explore various creative possibilities. I am the CEO of my company, Rundown Media, and represent the top influencers and brands in the world. My viral marketing strategies have collected over 6 billion impressions worldwide and counting.
Today I would like to present to you my project “Remembering Legends: A Glimpse Into What Could Have Been” which showcases my AI art gallery that imagines how iconic celebrities, gone too soon, would look today.
More info: Instagram | rundownmedia.com
#1 Bob Marley
He would have been 78 years old.
#2 Aaliyah
She would have been 44 years old.
#3 Kurt Cobain
He would have been 56 years old.
#4 Marvin Gaye
He would have been 84 years old.
#5 Selena
She would have been 52 years old.
#6 2pac
He would have been 51 years old.
#7 Biggie
He would have been 51 years old.
#8 Eazy-E
He would have been 58 years old.
#9 Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes
She would have been 52 years old.
#10 Michael Jackson
He would have been 64 years old.
#11 J Dilla
He would have been 49 years old.
#12 Amy Winehouse
She would have been 40 years old.
