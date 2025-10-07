After Backlash Over Meghan Markle’s Video, Lana Del Rey’s Husband Gets Praised For Being Classier

As Meghan Markle stirred controversy at Paris Fashion Week, it was Lana Del Rey’s husband who unexpectedly stole the spotlight.
The Duchess of Sussex shared a now-viral video on October 5, which many have linked to the late Princess Diana, and critics slammed her as “atrocious” and “horrendous.”
Online, many argued that despite Meghan’s royal status, she appeared to lack class in comparison to Jeremy Dufrene, a Louisiana swamp tour guide and a common man.
“And he still looks like he belongs there more than Meghan!”
Lana Del Rey made a surprise appearance with her husband, Jeremy Dufrene, at Paris Fashion Week
The lovebirds arrived in style to attend the Valentino Spring Summer 2026 show during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday, making a rare joint public appearance.
The Chemtrails Over the Country Club singer wore a flowy, floor-length lavender dress with fur trim along the off-the-shoulder sleeves, featuring a cinched waist with bow detailing.
She accessorized her look with matching pointed heels and a small white beaded handbag with colorful flowers all over and a thin red strap.
Jeremy, meanwhile, sported a casual look, wearing a navy blue jacket and pants with an off-white T-shirt.
He elevated his laid-back style with a dark baseball hat, sunglasses with a blue tint, brown suede shoes, and a silver chain with an anchor pendant around his neck.
It was the first time that the airboat captain for Airboat Tours by Arthur attended a fashion event with Lana right by his side.
Social media sleuths drew comparisons between Meghan Markle and Dufrene on class and grace at the fashion event
In a clip shared by Markle on her Instagram, the Duchess was seen attending a Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week.
However, her return to Europe after more than two years, her last visit being to the 2023 Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany, disappointed several fans, who accused her of disrespecting her late mother-in-law.
In the video, Meghan was seen racing past traffic in the French capital near the Pont des Invalides in a limo.
The location was close to the tunnel where Diana and her boyfriend Dodi Fayed tragically passed away after a fatal car crash in August 1997.
According to royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, the loss of his mother that summer was a “trauma” for Prince Harry, and yet Meghan chose to share a video in that very location.
“I don’t understand what on earth she was thinking – well, she can’t have been thinking… She has every right to go to fashion events but to share a video which had any connections with the tragic [passing] of the Princess of Wales defies belief.”
The Duchess of Sussex shared a video on Instagram near the site of Diana’s tragic 1997 car crash in Paris
One user named @Katsbigopinion2 shared a brief clip of Lana and her husband sitting side by side in the front row at the Valentino show on X.
While the footage itself was nothing unusual, the caption took a jab at Meghan’s recent video and even compared her to Jeremy.
The user noted that although Dufrene is “the epitome of an outdoor man,” he carried himself with “respect and etiquette,” unlike the Suits star, whom they accused of lacking “class” despite being married in the royal family.
The user wrote, “When Lana Del Rey’s husband who is the epitome of an outdoor man who would probably be never seen near a Chanel or Gucci store has more class than Meghan at a fashion show and he didn’t even change up his style, but he came with respect and etiquette. It looks beautiful.”
She continued in the comment section, “An American freak who’s never had to pick her teeth up off the ground, and it really shows! This Meghan I speak of is an atrocious, horrendous, vile soul!”
The Summertime Sadness singer and the Louisiana swamp tour guide recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary
“Absolutely! Some people can just be their authentic self. Then, there’s Meghan. The epitome of inauthentic.”
Lana and Jeremy marked their first wedding anniversary on September 26 with a series of never-before-seen wedding photos shared on the pop star’s Instagram.
The duo had secretly tied the knot a year earlier by the water in Des Allemandes, Louisiana, in an intimate ceremony with only a handful of guests present.
The venue held special meaning for the lovebirds, as it was the very place where Jeremy ran his swamp tours and first crossed paths with Lana back in 2019.
While the exact timeline of their romance remains unclear, reports first surfaced in August 2024 confirming the two were dating.
Shortly after, Lana was spotted wearing an engagement ring, and they tied the knot the next month.
“Isn’t my husband so cute?” Lana said to fans while interacting with them after attending the Valentino show
In a fan-captured moment, the Love Song singer was caught gushing about her man to the assembled fans as they stepped out after the fashion show.
While Jeremy stood behind her, leaning on a metal divider, Lana whispered to her fans with one hand partially covering her mouth, “Isn’t my husband so cute?”
The lovebirds, for the most part, have kept their relationship off social media and away from the public eye.
Their Paris Fashion Week appearance also led many fans to discuss Dufrene’s background, which has nothing to do with such high-profile fashion events.
One fan quipped, “Gives me hope as a man who lives in the Louisiana swamp.”
Another wrote, “the concept of taking a man out of the louisiana swamp and bringing him to paris fashion week.”
“True class isn’t about brands, it’s about how you carry yourself. He proved that effortlessly,” wrote one social media user
