After 16 Years Being Self Employed Doing Stone Art, I Created A Calendar

by

Once upon a time I was a laborer, working for a landscaping company, with a secret ambition–to do the same type of work, but in a more interesting way.

More info: devineescapes.com

A recent creation. Dry stone sphere with integrated patio and wall. All built without cement, colorful inlaid designs run through the sphere and into the patio

After 16 Years Being Self Employed Doing Stone Art, I Created A Calendar

A fan and patron of my work did the design for the calendar, and incorporated my pen and ink drawings, into the design. Hand written month names, too

After 16 Years Being Self Employed Doing Stone Art, I Created A Calendar
After 16 Years Being Self Employed Doing Stone Art, I Created A Calendar

Color gradient, detail. Band of yellow stone, fades to orange, to red, then crimson

After 16 Years Being Self Employed Doing Stone Art, I Created A Calendar

You gotta eat! That’s why I built this dry stone spiral herb garden. Because of the shape of its design, it creates micro climates–so you can grow shade loving herbs right next to your sun loving herbs

After 16 Years Being Self Employed Doing Stone Art, I Created A Calendar

Have a seat! Sometimes, it’s my job to do as little as possible, to preserve the work that nature has done while yet creating a functional item

After 16 Years Being Self Employed Doing Stone Art, I Created A Calendar

We discovered some lovely quartz while excavating for this pathway

After 16 Years Being Self Employed Doing Stone Art, I Created A Calendar

No straight lines

After 16 Years Being Self Employed Doing Stone Art, I Created A Calendar
After 16 Years Being Self Employed Doing Stone Art, I Created A Calendar
After 16 Years Being Self Employed Doing Stone Art, I Created A Calendar

My second dry stone sphere. 5′ tall, created in July of 2013

After 16 Years Being Self Employed Doing Stone Art, I Created A Calendar
After 16 Years Being Self Employed Doing Stone Art, I Created A Calendar
After 16 Years Being Self Employed Doing Stone Art, I Created A Calendar

Bonus! Stone poetry, and a picture of your humble crafts-person

After 16 Years Being Self Employed Doing Stone Art, I Created A Calendar

Front cover. Squiggly Noodle, 7′ 5″ tall stone tentacle

After 16 Years Being Self Employed Doing Stone Art, I Created A Calendar

Back cover

After 16 Years Being Self Employed Doing Stone Art, I Created A Calendar

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
51 Finnish Nightmares That Every Introvert Will Relate To
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
19 Hidden Ways Companies Tricked Their Customers
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
73 Interesting Scientific Facts That Are Also A Bit Eerie
3 min read
Sep, 5, 2025
Tubes From Grandpa’s Attic Or How Past Indicator Was Created
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
3 Piece Table Set Given New Life
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Asshole Refuses To Stop Smoking At The Gas Station, Doesn’t Expect What’s About To Come
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.