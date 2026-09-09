Afrojack: Bio And Career Highlights

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Afrojack: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Afrojack

September 9, 1987

Spijkenisse, Netherlands

39 Years Old

Virgo

Afrojack: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Afrojack?

Afrojack is a Dutch DJ and producer renowned for his high-energy electronic dance music. He consistently ranks among the world’s top DJs, known for his dynamic live performances and influential sound.

He achieved widespread recognition in 2010 with the multi-platinum hit “Take Over Control,” featuring Eva Simons. This track propelled him onto the international stage, setting streaming records and establishing his unique style.

Early Life and Education

Growing up in Spijkenisse, Netherlands, Nick Leonardus van de Wall fostered an early interest in music, learning piano at age five in a single-parent household with his mother, Debbie.

After leaving school, he briefly studied graphic design at Grafisch Lyceum Rotterdam for a year before fully immersing himself in producing tracks from home, a passion he pursued daily.

Notable Relationships

Afrojack is currently married to Italian singer and television personality Elettra Lamborghini. Their wedding took place in September 2020, drawing considerable media attention.

The couple does not have publicly known children, and their relationship remains a high-profile fixture in entertainment circles.

Career Highlights

Afrojack’s groundbreaking electronic music career includes the multi-platinum hit “Take Over Control” in 2010, which charted internationally and solidified his presence in the global dance scene. He has since collaborated on numerous chart-topping tracks.

He founded his record label, Wall Recordings, in 2007, fostering emerging talents in electronic music and releasing significant works. He also actively promotes music education through initiatives like WALL Academy.

To date, he has collected a Grammy Award for Best Remixed Recording for Madonna’s “Revolver” and frequently appears in DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJs list.

Signature Quote

“I think the most important thing about dance music is the connection. If you put 80,000 people together, no one knows each other, and once the music starts, everyone loves each other.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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