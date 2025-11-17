40 Examples Of Infrastructure That Show Why Engineers Who Think Outside The Box Must Be Celebrated (New Pics)

by

Hard infrastructure, i.e., highways, bridges, railroads, etc., aren’t often seen as some awe-inspiring examples of aesthetics that surround us. However, they certainly can be.

Whether it’s a straightforward solution that offers eye-pleasing symmetry or an elaborate design that adds extra pizzazz to the scenery, hard infrastructure can be an impressive feat of both engineering and beauty. Add perfect timing and just the right angle and you’ll be rewarded with some stunning imagery, too.

If you’re up for celebrating the curves and lines of roads and dams, we might have the perfect Reddit community for you that you can find here. In it, people share photos and their admiration for impressive structures that scratch their aesthetics itch. Check out some of the latest gems from the subreddit below.

#1 Thought You Would Be Interested In This Skew Bridge In Scotland

40 Examples Of Infrastructure That Show Why Engineers Who Think Outside The Box Must Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: ameowman

#2 Wildlife Crossing In Banff National Park, Canada

40 Examples Of Infrastructure That Show Why Engineers Who Think Outside The Box Must Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: zek_997

#3 Heatherwick Rolling Bridge – Paddington Basin, London, England, UK

40 Examples Of Infrastructure That Show Why Engineers Who Think Outside The Box Must Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: rockystl

#4 Magdeburg Water Bridge – Magdeburg, Germany

40 Examples Of Infrastructure That Show Why Engineers Who Think Outside The Box Must Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: rockystl

#5 Bastei Walking Bridge – Germany – 1851

40 Examples Of Infrastructure That Show Why Engineers Who Think Outside The Box Must Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: rockystl

#6 Čechův Most, Prague

40 Examples Of Infrastructure That Show Why Engineers Who Think Outside The Box Must Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: newjersey1988

#7 Banff Wildlife Crossing Project, Banff, Alberta, Canada. Combined With Fencing To Keep The Animals Off The Road, The Structures Have Reduced Animal-Vehicle Collisions In The Area By More Than 80%

40 Examples Of Infrastructure That Show Why Engineers Who Think Outside The Box Must Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: morganmonroe81

#8 The Ancient Roman Aqueduct In Segovia, Spain – Standing Since The 1st Century

40 Examples Of Infrastructure That Show Why Engineers Who Think Outside The Box Must Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: EssoEssex

#9 Devil’s Bridge – Bulgaria

40 Examples Of Infrastructure That Show Why Engineers Who Think Outside The Box Must Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: rockystl

#10 The Falkirk Wheel, A Rotating Boat Lift In Scotland. It Replaces The Original 11 Locks On The Forth And Clyde Canal Junction With The Union Canal

40 Examples Of Infrastructure That Show Why Engineers Who Think Outside The Box Must Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: Stotallytob3r

#11 High Trestle Trail Bridge – Boone County, Iowa

40 Examples Of Infrastructure That Show Why Engineers Who Think Outside The Box Must Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: rockystl

#12 Dedicated Bus Lanes In The Middle Of The A40 Autobahn In Essen, Germany

40 Examples Of Infrastructure That Show Why Engineers Who Think Outside The Box Must Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: catp2

#13 Millau Viaduct

40 Examples Of Infrastructure That Show Why Engineers Who Think Outside The Box Must Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: _SP3CT3R

#14 A Wall In Ancient Ostia Where The Bricks Were Laid According To The Scheme Called Opus Reticulatum, With Bricks Arranged Diagonally. The Ancient Romans Knew Earthquake Tremors Were Transmitted Diagonally And This Could Cope Better Than A Horizontal Pattern

40 Examples Of Infrastructure That Show Why Engineers Who Think Outside The Box Must Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: Stotallytob3r

#15 Someone Recommended That I Post This Denver Lightrail Station Entrance On Here

40 Examples Of Infrastructure That Show Why Engineers Who Think Outside The Box Must Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: RCsSnaps

#16 Storseisundet Bridge – Norway

40 Examples Of Infrastructure That Show Why Engineers Who Think Outside The Box Must Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: rockystl

#17 Tram From 1926 Still In Active Traffic On The Streets Of Stockholm, Sweden, November 2022 [4080×3072]

40 Examples Of Infrastructure That Show Why Engineers Who Think Outside The Box Must Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: kattmedtass

#18 Royal Gorge Bridge – Fremont County, Colorado

40 Examples Of Infrastructure That Show Why Engineers Who Think Outside The Box Must Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: rockystl

#19 Elevated Metro Line Integrated Into Park It Passes Over In Kolkata, India

40 Examples Of Infrastructure That Show Why Engineers Who Think Outside The Box Must Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: Low-Newt-180

#20 Kapellbrucke Chapel Bridge – Lucerne, Switzerland

40 Examples Of Infrastructure That Show Why Engineers Who Think Outside The Box Must Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: rockystl

#21 A Cycle Path That Goes Through A Lake In Bokrijk, Belgium

40 Examples Of Infrastructure That Show Why Engineers Who Think Outside The Box Must Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: Stotallytob3r

#22 Aqueduct Of Valens, Built In The Year Of 368 Ad In Constantinople

40 Examples Of Infrastructure That Show Why Engineers Who Think Outside The Box Must Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: senolsanbari

#23 The Mozes Bridge (Loopgraafbrug) – Fort De Roovere, Halsteren, Netherlands

40 Examples Of Infrastructure That Show Why Engineers Who Think Outside The Box Must Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: rockystl

#24 Under Manchester Streets

40 Examples Of Infrastructure That Show Why Engineers Who Think Outside The Box Must Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: abaganoush

#25 A Novel High Voltage Electricity Pylon Called ‘Bog Fox’, In Estonia By Part Architects

40 Examples Of Infrastructure That Show Why Engineers Who Think Outside The Box Must Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: r_sole1

#26 Temporary Road Build Around A Landslide In Fukui Prefecture, Japan

40 Examples Of Infrastructure That Show Why Engineers Who Think Outside The Box Must Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: biwook

#27 The Bridge Over The Mountain Spring Lake In Romania [oc][1772×1181]

40 Examples Of Infrastructure That Show Why Engineers Who Think Outside The Box Must Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: NudeArtRomania

#28 Utrecht, The Netherlands: 50 Years Ago, This Canal Was Filled And Converted Into A Highway. Now It Has Finally Been Transformed Back, With Space For Cyclists And Nature As Well

40 Examples Of Infrastructure That Show Why Engineers Who Think Outside The Box Must Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: Redditing-Dutchman

#29 The Entrance To What Once Was The Longest Railway Tunnel In The World. Northern Line, London Underground

40 Examples Of Infrastructure That Show Why Engineers Who Think Outside The Box Must Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: Stotallytob3r

#30 Clifton Suspension Bridge – Bristol, England, UK

40 Examples Of Infrastructure That Show Why Engineers Who Think Outside The Box Must Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: rockystl

#31 The Stockholm Telephone Tower With Approximately 5,500 Telephone Lines, 1890 [1600×1238]

40 Examples Of Infrastructure That Show Why Engineers Who Think Outside The Box Must Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: kairatsh

#32 Road Cut Through Taroko Gorge, Taiwan [oc]

40 Examples Of Infrastructure That Show Why Engineers Who Think Outside The Box Must Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: loki_racer

#33 Suspension Rail In Wuppertal, Germany

40 Examples Of Infrastructure That Show Why Engineers Who Think Outside The Box Must Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: footour

#34 Giantic Bridge In Germany, 158 Meter Tall, 1702 Meters Long

40 Examples Of Infrastructure That Show Why Engineers Who Think Outside The Box Must Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: According_South_2500

#35 The Lner Azuma Train Crosses Edinburgh’s Forth Bridge

40 Examples Of Infrastructure That Show Why Engineers Who Think Outside The Box Must Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: Brilliant__5280

#36 Huangjuewan Interchange

40 Examples Of Infrastructure That Show Why Engineers Who Think Outside The Box Must Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: biwook

#37 Oil Rig In Brage Oil Field Located In The North Sea 120 Km Northwest Of The City Of Bergen

40 Examples Of Infrastructure That Show Why Engineers Who Think Outside The Box Must Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: fattyfoods

#38 Another Image Of The New Bicycle Storage In Amsterdam, With Space For 7000 Bikes Below The Water In Front Of Central Station

40 Examples Of Infrastructure That Show Why Engineers Who Think Outside The Box Must Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: Redditing-Dutchman

#39 Public Elevator In Luxembourg, Free As All Other Public Transportation

40 Examples Of Infrastructure That Show Why Engineers Who Think Outside The Box Must Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: MaxiKing121

#40 Crystal Palace Transmitter, London

40 Examples Of Infrastructure That Show Why Engineers Who Think Outside The Box Must Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: mellonians

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Creation Of The Briefcase ‘Forest Story’
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
50 Times People Had To Look Twice At Things To Realize What They Were (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Hey Pandas, Post The Best Examples Of People Helping The Earth (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
The Story Of A Painting Created In The Open Air In A Frontline City By Maryna Kondurova (9 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Starving Dog Who Couldn’t Stand Up Makes An Incredible Transformation
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
312 Epic Tweets By Women That Made The Whole Internet Laugh Out Loud
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.