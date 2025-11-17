40 Examples Of Infrastructure That Show Why Engineers Who Think Outside The Box Must Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Hard infrastructure, i.e., highways, bridges, railroads, etc., aren’t often seen as some awe-inspiring examples of aesthetics that surround us. However, they certainly can be.
Whether it’s a straightforward solution that offers eye-pleasing symmetry or an elaborate design that adds extra pizzazz to the scenery, hard infrastructure can be an impressive feat of both engineering and beauty. Add perfect timing and just the right angle and you’ll be rewarded with some stunning imagery, too.
If you’re up for celebrating the curves and lines of roads and dams, we might have the perfect Reddit community for you that you can find here. In it, people share photos and their admiration for impressive structures that scratch their aesthetics itch. Check out some of the latest gems from the subreddit below.
#1 Thought You Would Be Interested In This Skew Bridge In Scotland
Image source: ameowman
#2 Wildlife Crossing In Banff National Park, Canada
Image source: zek_997
#3 Heatherwick Rolling Bridge – Paddington Basin, London, England, UK
Image source: rockystl
#4 Magdeburg Water Bridge – Magdeburg, Germany
Image source: rockystl
#5 Bastei Walking Bridge – Germany – 1851
Image source: rockystl
#6 Čechův Most, Prague
Image source: newjersey1988
#7 Banff Wildlife Crossing Project, Banff, Alberta, Canada. Combined With Fencing To Keep The Animals Off The Road, The Structures Have Reduced Animal-Vehicle Collisions In The Area By More Than 80%
Image source: morganmonroe81
#8 The Ancient Roman Aqueduct In Segovia, Spain – Standing Since The 1st Century
Image source: EssoEssex
#9 Devil’s Bridge – Bulgaria
Image source: rockystl
#10 The Falkirk Wheel, A Rotating Boat Lift In Scotland. It Replaces The Original 11 Locks On The Forth And Clyde Canal Junction With The Union Canal
Image source: Stotallytob3r
#11 High Trestle Trail Bridge – Boone County, Iowa
Image source: rockystl
#12 Dedicated Bus Lanes In The Middle Of The A40 Autobahn In Essen, Germany
Image source: catp2
#13 Millau Viaduct
Image source: _SP3CT3R
#14 A Wall In Ancient Ostia Where The Bricks Were Laid According To The Scheme Called Opus Reticulatum, With Bricks Arranged Diagonally. The Ancient Romans Knew Earthquake Tremors Were Transmitted Diagonally And This Could Cope Better Than A Horizontal Pattern
Image source: Stotallytob3r
#15 Someone Recommended That I Post This Denver Lightrail Station Entrance On Here
Image source: RCsSnaps
#16 Storseisundet Bridge – Norway
Image source: rockystl
#17 Tram From 1926 Still In Active Traffic On The Streets Of Stockholm, Sweden, November 2022 [4080×3072]
Image source: kattmedtass
#18 Royal Gorge Bridge – Fremont County, Colorado
Image source: rockystl
#19 Elevated Metro Line Integrated Into Park It Passes Over In Kolkata, India
Image source: Low-Newt-180
#20 Kapellbrucke Chapel Bridge – Lucerne, Switzerland
Image source: rockystl
#21 A Cycle Path That Goes Through A Lake In Bokrijk, Belgium
Image source: Stotallytob3r
#22 Aqueduct Of Valens, Built In The Year Of 368 Ad In Constantinople
Image source: senolsanbari
#23 The Mozes Bridge (Loopgraafbrug) – Fort De Roovere, Halsteren, Netherlands
Image source: rockystl
#24 Under Manchester Streets
Image source: abaganoush
#25 A Novel High Voltage Electricity Pylon Called ‘Bog Fox’, In Estonia By Part Architects
Image source: r_sole1
#26 Temporary Road Build Around A Landslide In Fukui Prefecture, Japan
Image source: biwook
#27 The Bridge Over The Mountain Spring Lake In Romania [oc][1772×1181]
Image source: NudeArtRomania
#28 Utrecht, The Netherlands: 50 Years Ago, This Canal Was Filled And Converted Into A Highway. Now It Has Finally Been Transformed Back, With Space For Cyclists And Nature As Well
Image source: Redditing-Dutchman
#29 The Entrance To What Once Was The Longest Railway Tunnel In The World. Northern Line, London Underground
Image source: Stotallytob3r
#30 Clifton Suspension Bridge – Bristol, England, UK
Image source: rockystl
#31 The Stockholm Telephone Tower With Approximately 5,500 Telephone Lines, 1890 [1600×1238]
Image source: kairatsh
#32 Road Cut Through Taroko Gorge, Taiwan [oc]
Image source: loki_racer
#33 Suspension Rail In Wuppertal, Germany
Image source: footour
#34 Giantic Bridge In Germany, 158 Meter Tall, 1702 Meters Long
Image source: According_South_2500
#35 The Lner Azuma Train Crosses Edinburgh’s Forth Bridge
Image source: Brilliant__5280
#36 Huangjuewan Interchange
Image source: biwook
#37 Oil Rig In Brage Oil Field Located In The North Sea 120 Km Northwest Of The City Of Bergen
Image source: fattyfoods
#38 Another Image Of The New Bicycle Storage In Amsterdam, With Space For 7000 Bikes Below The Water In Front Of Central Station
Image source: Redditing-Dutchman
#39 Public Elevator In Luxembourg, Free As All Other Public Transportation
Image source: MaxiKing121
#40 Crystal Palace Transmitter, London
Image source: mellonians
