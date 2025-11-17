40 New Pics That Show The Beauty Of Well-Planned Infrastructure, As Shared On This Online Group

Let’s appreciate brilliant infrastructure for a moment. Throughout history, various examples have proven that bridges, roads, dams, power plants, and other forms of infrastructure can successfully blend beauty with functionality. Combine perfect timing with the right angle, and you’ll be treated to some breathtaking imagery as well.

On Reddit, there’s a community that loves aesthetic infrastructure. The 713k members of the group share everything from soaring bridges that span great chasms to towering skyscrapers that pierce the sky.

If you’re seeking something visually pleasing, this fresh compilation of pictures we’ve curated could be just what you’re after. Upvote your favorite ones and drop a comment on the ones that truly satisfied your aesthetic craving.

#1 Banff Wildlife Crossing Project, Banff, Alberta, Canada. Combined With Fencing To Keep The Animals Off The Road

The structures have reduced animal-vehicle collisions in the area by more than 80%

Image source: morganmonroe81

#2 Thought You Would Be Interested In This Skew Bridge In Scotland

Image source: ameowman

#3 Dedicated Bus Lanes In The Middle Of The A40 Autobahn In Essen, Germany

Image source: catp2

#4 Heatherwick Rolling Bridge – Paddington Basin, London, England, UK

Image source: rockystl

#5 Suspension Railway – Wuppertal, Germany

Image source: rockystl

#6 The Falkirk Wheel, A Rotating Boat Lift In Scotland. It Replaces The Original 11 Locks On The Forth And Clyde Canal Junction With The Union Canal

Image source: Stotallytob3r

#7 Royal Gorge Bridge – Fremont County, Colorado

Image source: rockystl

#8 A Cycle Path That Goes Through A Lake In Bokrijk, Belgium

Image source: Stotallytob3r

#9 Temporary Road Build Around A Landslide In Fukui Prefecture, Japan

Image source: biwook

#10 Storseisundet Bridge – Norway

Image source: rockystl

#11 Devil’s Bridge – Bulgaria

Image source: rockystl

#12 3D Model Of Tokyo’s Subway System

Image source: minitrr

#13 Magdeburg Water Bridge – Magdeburg, Germany

Image source: rockystl

#14 Utrecht, The Netherlands: 50 Years Ago, This Canal Was Filled And Converted Into A Highway. Now It Has Finally Been Transformed Back, With Space For Cyclists And Nature As Well

Image source: Redditing-Dutchman

#15 Bastei Walking Bridge – Germany – 1851

Image source: rockystl

#16 Jacksonville, Florida Interchange

Image source: rockystl

#17 Tram From 1926 Still In Active Traffic On The Streets Of Stockholm, Sweden, November 2022

Image source: kattmedtass

#18 The Ancient Roman Aqueduct In Segovia, Spain – Standing Since The 1st Century

Image source: EssoEssex

#19 Elevated Metro Line Integrated Into Park It Passes Over In Kolkata, India

Image source: Low-Newt-180

#20 Gigantic Bridge In Germany, 158 Meter Tall, 1702 Meters Long

Image source: According_South_2500

#21 The Canals Of London

Image source: Chipotle42

#22 The Stockholm Telephone Tower With Approximately 5,500 Telephone Lines, 1890

Image source: kairatsh

#23 No One Does Train Stations Like China

Image source: reddit.com

#24 Peljesac Bridge, Croatia, Night Before The Opening Day

Image source: r_bubyy

#25 Jacob’s Ladder On The Remote Atlantic Island Of St. Helena Is One Of The Longest Straight Stairways In The World, Rising 183m

Image source: Stotallytob3r

#26 Elevated Tram At The Detroit Metropolitan Airport

Image source: TheGummiFather

#27 Due To The Destruction Of A Certain Russian Bridge, The Vasco De Gama Bridge In Lisbon, Portugal Is Now The Longest (Usable) Bridge In Europe

Image source: Tayo826

#28 Bharati Research Station Of India In Antarctica

Image source: Low-Newt-180

#29 This Is The Metropolitan Area Outer Underground Discharge Channel. It Will Fill With Water To Protect Tokyo From Flooding. The Concrete Support Towers Are 18m Tall

Image source: ldoot

#30 Millau Viaduct

Image source: _SP3CT3R

#31 The Entrance To What Once Was The Longest Railway Tunnel In The World. Northern Line, London Underground

Image source: Stotallytob3r

#32 Road Cut Through Taroko Gorge, Taiwan

Image source: loki_racer

#33 A Novel High Voltage Electricity Pylon Called ‘Bog Fox, In Estonia By Part Architects

Image source: r_sole1

#34 Worli-Bandra Sea Link, Mumbai, India

Image source: Acrobatic_Effect4907

#35 Three Trains Passing At A Time Through Mukundara Hills National Park. Rajasthan, India

Image source: crowbiriyani

#36 Train In Argentine’s Patagonia (Esquel, Chubut Province)

Image source: MarioDiBian

#37 Viaduct 13, Brazil. It Is The Tallest Viaduct In The Americas And The Second Tallest In The World. It Is 143 Meters High And Was Built In The 1970s

Image source: Rondic

#38 FedEx Superhub Memphis, Tn – Over 90 FedEx Aircraft In This Picture Alone!

Image source: meir_ratnum

#39 Boston

Image source: DefinitelyNotGreg

#40 USB Type Shaped Port, Rheinhäfen Karlsruhe, Germany

Image source: multi_tasker01

