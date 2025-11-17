40 New Pics That Show The Beauty Of Well-Planned Infrastructure, As Shared On This Online Group

Let’s appreciate brilliant infrastructure for a moment. Throughout history, various examples have proven that bridges, roads, dams, power plants, and other forms of infrastructure can successfully blend beauty with functionality. Combine perfect timing with the right angle, and you’ll be treated to some breathtaking imagery as well.
On Reddit, there’s a community that loves aesthetic infrastructure. The 713k members of the group share everything from soaring bridges that span great chasms to towering skyscrapers that pierce the sky.
#1 Banff Wildlife Crossing Project, Banff, Alberta, Canada. Combined With Fencing To Keep The Animals Off The Road
The structures have reduced animal-vehicle collisions in the area by more than 80%
#2 Thought You Would Be Interested In This Skew Bridge In Scotland
#3 Dedicated Bus Lanes In The Middle Of The A40 Autobahn In Essen, Germany
#4 Heatherwick Rolling Bridge – Paddington Basin, London, England, UK
#5 Suspension Railway – Wuppertal, Germany
#6 The Falkirk Wheel, A Rotating Boat Lift In Scotland. It Replaces The Original 11 Locks On The Forth And Clyde Canal Junction With The Union Canal
#7 Royal Gorge Bridge – Fremont County, Colorado
#8 A Cycle Path That Goes Through A Lake In Bokrijk, Belgium
#9 Temporary Road Build Around A Landslide In Fukui Prefecture, Japan
#10 Storseisundet Bridge – Norway
#11 Devil’s Bridge – Bulgaria
#12 3D Model Of Tokyo’s Subway System
#13 Magdeburg Water Bridge – Magdeburg, Germany
#14 Utrecht, The Netherlands: 50 Years Ago, This Canal Was Filled And Converted Into A Highway. Now It Has Finally Been Transformed Back, With Space For Cyclists And Nature As Well
#15 Bastei Walking Bridge – Germany – 1851
#16 Jacksonville, Florida Interchange
#17 Tram From 1926 Still In Active Traffic On The Streets Of Stockholm, Sweden, November 2022
#18 The Ancient Roman Aqueduct In Segovia, Spain – Standing Since The 1st Century
#19 Elevated Metro Line Integrated Into Park It Passes Over In Kolkata, India
#20 Gigantic Bridge In Germany, 158 Meter Tall, 1702 Meters Long
#21 The Canals Of London
#22 The Stockholm Telephone Tower With Approximately 5,500 Telephone Lines, 1890
#23 No One Does Train Stations Like China
#24 Peljesac Bridge, Croatia, Night Before The Opening Day
#25 Jacob’s Ladder On The Remote Atlantic Island Of St. Helena Is One Of The Longest Straight Stairways In The World, Rising 183m
#26 Elevated Tram At The Detroit Metropolitan Airport
#27 Due To The Destruction Of A Certain Russian Bridge, The Vasco De Gama Bridge In Lisbon, Portugal Is Now The Longest (Usable) Bridge In Europe
#28 Bharati Research Station Of India In Antarctica
#29 This Is The Metropolitan Area Outer Underground Discharge Channel. It Will Fill With Water To Protect Tokyo From Flooding. The Concrete Support Towers Are 18m Tall
#30 Millau Viaduct
#31 The Entrance To What Once Was The Longest Railway Tunnel In The World. Northern Line, London Underground
#32 Road Cut Through Taroko Gorge, Taiwan
#33 A Novel High Voltage Electricity Pylon Called ‘Bog Fox, In Estonia By Part Architects
#34 Worli-Bandra Sea Link, Mumbai, India
#35 Three Trains Passing At A Time Through Mukundara Hills National Park. Rajasthan, India
#36 Train In Argentine’s Patagonia (Esquel, Chubut Province)
#37 Viaduct 13, Brazil. It Is The Tallest Viaduct In The Americas And The Second Tallest In The World. It Is 143 Meters High And Was Built In The 1970s
#38 FedEx Superhub Memphis, Tn – Over 90 FedEx Aircraft In This Picture Alone!
#39 Boston
#40 USB Type Shaped Port, Rheinhäfen Karlsruhe, Germany
