Adult Performer Slams Bonnie Blue Over Her Controversial Plan To Film With 18YO Students

Annie Knight, an Australian adult performer once close to Bonnie Blue, the woman infamous for sleeping with 1,000 men in a day, has broken her silence on one of the 26-year-old’s most infamous scandals, one that continues to stain her reputation nearly a year later.
Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger, remains haunted by her decision to plan adult scenes with 18-year-olds during Australia’s 2024 Schoolies Week, a move that saw her banned from the country, deported from Fiji, and widely denounced as exploitative even by her own fans.
Despite this, Blue claimed she’ll return to Australia for this years’ Schoolies Week, something that didn’t sit well with Knight.
“Her visa is cancelled. She can’t come to Australia, and she doesn’t have a lawyer who can change Australian laws,” Knight said in an interview. “More lies and deceit as usual.”
Annie Knight has publicly denounced Bonnie Blue for trying to double down on her intent to film intimate scenes with 18-year-old students
Image credits: anniekknight
In late 2024, Blue announced her intention to attend Schoolies Week, an annual Gold Coast celebration where newly graduated high schoolers gather to party, with plans to film explicit scenes featuring 18-year-old participants for her subscription platforms.
The backlash was swift.
Parents, advocacy groups, and lawmakers alike condemned the idea as a blatant exploitation of teenagers barely out of school.
“These teenagers are fairly new adults, still navigating their sense of self and boundaries. What’s occurring is just not appropriate,” activist Harrison James, who works with victims of intimate violence, told local media at the time.
Image credits: bonnieblue
Days before the event, the Australian government canceled Blue’s visa, arguing that her intent to work and produce adult content while on a tourist visa was a violation of entry conditions.
As a backup, Blue flew to Fiji alongside Knight, who had gained fame as “Australia’s most s*xually active woman,” intending to film similar content during the island’s own student festivities.
But once again, things fell apart.
Image credits: anniekknight
Fiji’s Minister for Immigration, Pio Tikoduadua, declared both women prohibited immigrants, telling reporters their conduct was contrary to public morality and damaging to Fiji’s image.
Facing deportation, Blue and Knight fled the country before local authorities could formally serve papers.
Blue announced she plans to hire lawyers to force Australia to accept her back into the country
Image credits: bonnieblue
Despite the “diplomatic” fallout, Blue remained defiant, determined to cash in on the profitable controversy at all costs.
“I don’t want to give too much away, but let’s just say I’ve got good lawyers and I will be doing Schoolies this year,” she said in a November 3 interview.
“A good lawyer gets you a very long way, maybe even Down Under. I think it’s going to frustrate a lot of parents. This is going to cause the biggest uproar this year.”
Beyond intriguing her fans, the episode further damaged her reputation. Some sponsors, such as football club Calstock FC, pulled away, and a segment of her followers began to turn on her.
For many netizens, her antics had gone from edgy, to predatory.
Image credits: bonnieblue
For Annie Knight, it was the moment she realized their professional paths had to split.
“My goal is to destigmatize s*x work, and Bonnie Blue is forever working against this mission,” she said.
“The more of us who take a stand against her, the more we can show the rest of the world that we are not the same as her.”
Beyond the controversial nature of this specific stunt, Knight expressed exhaustion at her former colleague’s penchant for, as she put it, fabricating outrage to stay relevant.
“I can’t help but roll my eyes every time she pulls another stunt,” she said. “It’s old and repetitive. I’m pretty over it.”
Blue’s controversies led to one of her primary sources of income to ban her account
Image credits: LeahRayAFC
The Schoolies scandal wasn’t an isolated misstep, but was part of a growing pattern.
Months after the controversy, Blue attempted to launch what she called her “petting zoo” event, which would have seen her restrained inside a glass box “like a zoo animal” for anyone of legal age to join her.
The stunt was immediately condemned for promoting intimate violence and glamorizing degradation. The backlash led a key website connected to her income to permanently ban her account.
Image credits: bonnieblue
The ban marked the beginning of a public downward spiral.
Blue retaliated with a string of social-media posts accusing the platform of “punishing her creativity” while “copycat creators” went unscathed.
She then turned her anger toward her former friend Annie Knight, mocking her hospitalization for endometriosis and writing, “The only difference is, I don’t cry and I don’t vlog hospital journeys. I just keep smiling.”
That attack marked the end of their friendship.
“Her ship was going down, and she tried to pull down as many people with her as possible,” Knight recalled. “That’s something I would absolutely never do.
She tried to take credit for other people’s careers and insinuate that people copied her, namely me. It’s a huge stab in the back.”
Knight argued that Blue is trying desperately to hold on to fame, engaging in manufactured controversies and extreme challenges
Image credits: bonnieblue
As Bored Panda reported, Blue appeared on a podcast hosted by 18-year-old YouTuber Matan Even on November 2, who conducted the interview from behind a cage divider while flanked by a man in a hazmat suit.
The setup, meant to mock Blue as “contagious,” succeeded in garnering millions of views but, in some netizen’s eyes, at the cost of the adult performer’s dignity.
Even hurled repeated insults during the exchange, calling her “disgusting,” “wicked,” and a “degenerate.” At one point, he asked, “What injury made you such a horrible, depraved individual?”
Image credits: anniekknight
The footage went viral across social media, where users debated whether Blue was a victim of public humiliation or complicit in her own exploitation.
“The soul is gone,” one user wrote. “She knows she’s only there for a humiliation ritual.”
Others believed the opposite, that she, as someone who profits from virality, willingly embraced the spectacle, knowing outrage would keep her name trending.
“Disturbed.” Netizens took to social media to share their thoughts on Blue’s plans
