Adult Star Who Went Viral For “1,000 Men In 12 Hours” Challenge Speaks Out After Baptism Video

Adult star Lily Phillips has opened up about “rebuilding” her relationship with Christianity as she welcomes the new year.
Phillips recently shared a video of her baptism on social media, captioning it “A day to remember forever.” The footage has been viewed more than 6 million times.
The adult content creator first made headlines in 2024 after revealing that she had challenged herself to sleep with 101 men in the span of 14 hours.
Image credits: lilyphillip_s
Her experience was documented in Josh Pieters’ YouTube film I Slept With 100 Men in One Day, which showed Phillips breaking down in tears after completing the challenge.
The event sparked concerns about Phillips’ mental health, as well as condemnation toward the subscription-based platform where she posted the content and the men who queued to sleep with her.
She then slept with 1,113 men in a matter of 12 hours, seeking to break the world record, Ok! magazine reported last July.
Image credits: lilyphillip_s
In a recent statement to Newsweek, the 24-year-old revealed that she has been working to strengthen her faith. She also addressed those who believe a religious life is incompatible with her previous work.
“I’m really looking forward to strengthening and growing my relationship with God and opening up conversations about how O*lyF*ns girls are multifaceted,” she said.
“I hate that we are pigeonholed as 2D s*x dolls, it can be really dehumanizing.”
Image credits: lilyphillip_s
Responding to the criticism she received following her baptism news, she said, “There might be Christians who disagree with my ‘lifestyle,’ but I just want to rebuild my relationship with God, and I think we should be welcoming all conversations and opportunities for people to explore religion in a way that’s right for them.”
Image credits: lilyphillip_s
She previously told The Daily Star that she has always been a Christian and was baptized as a baby.
“Throughout my childhood, we would go to church and we had a family member who was a vicar. We were quite involved in Christianity,” she explained.
The British adult entertainer told the outlet that she was baptized last Sunday (December 28), adding that her relationship with God “kind of deviated for quite a bit of time” throughout her life.
Image credits: lilyphillip_s
Phillips also said she doesn’t go to church “that often” because she has been traveling frequently, but that she does pray.
“It really depends on what is going on in my life but it can range from five to 10 minutes. I don’t need to be in a church to pray,” she shared.
The Derbyshire native said her adult content “has definitely taken a back seat” in her life and that her focus is now on Christianity.
“I’m still trying to figure it out, but I am just trying to prioritize other things going into 2026,” she explained.
After Phillips shared footage of her baptism, thousands of social media users voiced their opinions about her change.
Ryann McEnany said she prays the young woman “discovers her true identity in Christ.”
“JESUS LOVES YOU, LILY!” another commenter wrote.
However, others were more cautious. “If she is serious then good for her but if this is just a stunt shame on her,” one person wrote.
“She’s mocking Christians,” read another comment.
Image credits: lilyphillip_s
“Is that a real priest or pastor who’s baptizing her? Why would his face be blocked if he is?” another user asked on her video.
Others described the news as a “publicity stunt” and called Phillips a “fraud.”
In February 2025, Phillips announced that she was pregnant with her first child, writing, “The secret is out 💗💙 Baby Phillips 2025.”
She posted two photos: one of herself cradling what appeared to be a baby bump, and another showing a pair of positive pregnancy tests.
Image credits: lilyphillip_s
The stunt was met with fierce criticism, particularly from people who have struggled with infertility or experienced miscarriages.
Image credits: lilyphillip_s
Phillips reportedly began creating adult content at the age of 18. She has previously said she earns millions each year on the platform and has made as much as $2,500 in a single day from her photos and videos.
“There’s no goal. It’s not like, ‘Oh, if I hit this figure, I’ll stop doing this.’ I’m doing it for the love of the game. I just really enjoy it,” she told E! News.
In the documentary I Slept With 100 Men in One Day, Phillips told YouTuber Josh Pieters that she would “disassociate” while sleeping with the men.
“I think by the 30th when we’re getting on a bit, I’ve got a routine of how we’re going to do this and sometimes you disassociate and it’s not like normal s*x at all,” she said.
“In my head right now, I can think of like five, six, ten guys that I remember, and that’s it. But it’s just weird, isn’t it? If I didn’t have the videos, I wouldn’t have known I’ve done 100.”
A year after the video was posted, the internet star told the Should I Delete That podcast that her comments had been taken out of context and that she did not regret the stunt.
She explained that her tears stemmed from a “really stressful day at work” and worries about whether she had slept with the “correct number” of men for her challenge.
Image credits: KingClps
Image credits: bloomjpg
Image credits: Stack_g0blin
Image credits: MrFriendlyTM
Image credits: AlSultan_Meriam
Image credits: tradertheory
Image credits: FEDERALNETWORKS
Image credits: obionebaloney
Image credits: _Nuolo_
Image credits: darksavior2023
Image credits: tommyleetwo
Image credits: DanMikeKeane
Follow Us