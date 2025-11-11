The Coincidence Project Will Challenge The Way You Look At The World

The Coincidence Project is a series of pictures taken by Denis Cherim, a London-based photographer who is challenging the way we look at the world.
Cherim documents the coincidences and juxtapositions that appear in every day life in order to show us a new perspective on otherwise ordinary scenarios. From street photography to nature and landscapes, he picks out his shots by perfectly aligning the things that he sees until they come together to create pictures that not only look good but also make us think about the synergies around us. The project was originally called Solo Para Locos and he’s been working on the series for over a year.
Take a look at the pictures below to see for yourself what we mean. We’ve only featured a small sample here but you can find plenty more on the photographer’s Facebook page.
More info: Flickr | Facebook | Denis Cherim
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
#16
#17
#18
#19
#20
#21
#22
#23
#24
#25
#26
#27
#28
#29
#30
#31
#32
#33
#34
#35
#36
#37
#38
#39
#40
#41
#42
#43
#44
#45
#46
#47
#48
#49
#50
#51
Follow Us